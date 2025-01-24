Hohem iSteady M7 Review | The Best Phone Gimbal For Pro Content Creators

Today I am excited to create our Hohem iSteady M7 Review. Quite honestly, this phone gimbal has been a delight to use! The M7 is one of the most professional tools for content creators who use a phone VS a professional camera.

We already reviewed the Hohem iSteady MT2, for those who are using large mirrorless cameras to create their films. We have also had our hands on the Hohem iSteady V3, which is an ultra-portable phone gimbal for, well, almost everyone who uses a phone to make video!

The Hohem iSteady M7 sits perfectly in between these two gimbals. It offers a full host of professional features, including the built-in AI camera that allows one person to add tracking motion to their video footage! The M7 offers a portable, lightweight package, too, which is usually very important for anyone who is using a phone to create content.

Let’s dive into this review, and find out why, in this day and age, a phone is all you need to create cinematic experiences for your viewers.

Hohem iSteady M7 | Specifications

Price: $299

Where to Buy: Amazon or Hohem’s Official Website

Range of Motion:

Yaw (Pan): 360° (unlimited)

Pitch (Tilt): -50 to 275° (325° total)

Roll: -45 to 45°(90° total)

Battery Life: 3200 mAh, lasts up to 12h (3h charge time)

Dimensions: 12.9 x 4.8 x 4.7″ (327 x 122.3 x 118.3 mm)

Folded Dimensions: 13.2 x 6.3 x 2.2″ (335.7 x 159 x 57 mm)

Item Weight: 1.4 lbs (629g)

Phone Compatibility:

Maximum Supported Weight Recommendation: 17.6 oz (500g)

Min/Max Phone Dimensions: 2.3-3.5 in. width, 0.3-0.5 in. thickness

Android/iOS Compatibility: Yes, ALL phones can use almost all key features

Mobile app (Additional Features: Available for both iOS & Android

Key Features & Included Accessories

Detachable (magnetic, locking, reversible) AI tracking sensor/camera

Fill light (2W brighter than previous units) & color temperature from 2700K to 6500K

Detachable main control unit w/ Joystick (Bluetooth, self-charging & USB-C charging)

7.5” Extension rod

Tripod stand legs (Screw-in, either vertical or horizontal orientation)

Type A-to-C USB Charging Cable

Gimbal-to-Phone charging cable (Type C to C)

Padded Storage Case

Hohem Joy App (Android & iOS) & User Manual

Hohem iSteady M7 Phone Gimbal Stabilizer Review | Primary Features

This professional phone gimbal offers all of the advanced features that we came to appreciate on the professional MT2, plus a few highly useful features that phone users will really appreciate.

Simply put, you’re getting the best of both worlds, which arguably makes this the best gimbal we have reviewed to date!

Imagine this: The durable build quality and reliable performance of a professional gimbal, including the AI tracking camera module, plus, the useful extension “stick” for vlogging/selfies, and the detaching remote controller.

Oh, and there is a physical rotation option for the phone, allowing users to easily switch between horizontal and vertical video without having to reconfigure their camera setup.

Built-In Camera With AI Tracking

The AI Tracking camera has become our favorite feature with Hohem Gimbals, and it’s one of the reasons we recommend them compared to competitors. The iSteady M7 has a detachable (reversible) camera unit that mounts next to your phone, and allows you to track moving subjects with ease. It also contains the LED fill light, so you can always have a light shining on your subject regardless of which direction you’re filming!

Having a dedicated AI tracking camera means that you don’t have to worry about connecting your phone to the gimbal so that it can detect faces and track subjects around the frame.

On the M7, there’s also the ability to view what the AI camera sees on the detachable controller unit! This makes it a next-level production tool; you can effectively use your phone’s forward-facing camera for everything, including being on-camera yourself, while always being able to make sure that your shot is framed perfectly.

Our only concern, as in previous reviews, is that the detachable AI unit might get lost if you’re really rough with the gimbal in general. It does have both a magnetic attachment and mechanical locking clips, so the risk is not too great. However, if you’re frequently very rough with your camera gear, well, we recommend stopping that!

A small rubber band could help with this, and add an extra layer of security to the AI camera. In this case, however, we don’t recommend it because the exact spot where a rubber band would go around the phone clamp and the AI camera, …would also be pressing against the locking clips. So, just don’t be too reckless with your gear, and you’ll be fine.

Detachable Control Module

Something we really appreciated about the Hohem iSteady V3, and missed when going back to the MT2, was the detachable control unit.

On the Hohem iSteady M7, this remote control is even better and more useful! It has a larger touchscreen display, and as I mentioned above, it can also display what the AI camera sees!

In addition to the LCD display which offers a ton of functionality, there is also a physical mode button and a control joystick for pan/tilt (pitch/yaw) camera motion control. Lastly, for everyone who is connecting their camera to the M7 via bluetooth, the remote control has both a REC button as well as a zoom lever.

Stabilization Modes Explained

The Hohem iSteady M7 is a powerful, robust gimbal that is ready to handle larger phones with ease.

There is a mechanical balancing control, so regardless of how large or small your phone is, you can start off almost perfectly balanced. Then, with the gimbal switched on, it fully balances itself and you get independent stabilization for pan, tilt, and roll. (If you ever need to, you can perform a manual calibration. too.)

Depending on the type of footage you’re creating, you’ll find one of the built-in modes on the M7 to be perfect for your needs. There is a custom mode that allows you to, of course, customize the stabilization settings…

Gimbal Modes:

PF Mode:

“Pan Follow” means the gimbal will follow your horizontal panning motion only. (All other motion will be fully corrected)

“Pan Follow” means the gimbal will follow your horizontal panning motion only. (All other motion will be fully corrected) PTF Mode:

“Pan Tilt Follow” means the gimbal will follow both horizontal and vertical motion, while still keeping the camera level.

“Pan Tilt Follow” means the gimbal will follow both horizontal and vertical motion, while still keeping the camera level. POV Mode:

“Point Of View” means the gimbal will only stabilize general shake, but will follow all larger movements. (Up/down, left/right, and angular tilt)

“Point Of View” means the gimbal will only stabilize general shake, but will follow all larger movements. (Up/down, left/right, and angular tilt) Custom Mode:

“Custom” allows you to designate any (or all) axis/axes to be stabilized. For those of you who really appreciated the “Lock” mode of other gimbals, you can achieve this result by choosing “Custom” and then un-checking all three options.

In addition to these modes, you can manually control the framing of your shot by using either the main joystick or the side thumbwheel. This potentially gives you full manual control over all three axes. Usually, depending on which of the above modes you’re using, you’ll often find yourself using at least one or two manual controls, to really add a beautiful cinematic effect to your video footage.

To get highly advanced, you can pre-program motion control into the M7, by setting a “Point A” and a “Point B”, and then designating an amount of time between each point. For example, if you want to record a motion time-lapse video that compresses 5-10 minutes into just a few seconds, you can easily program that in, hit record on your phone, and start the motion on the gimbal.

Portability & Ergonomics

As a relatively professional gimbal, the Hohem iSteady M7 is noticeably bigger than its smaller sibling, the V3. However, it’s also much more compact and lightweight than a full-size gimbal, for example, for a full-frame mirrorless camera.

The carrying case is rather compact and slim, so you’ll find it relatively easy to bring almost anywhere. I would only recommend considering the V3 instead if you’re really looking for something truly “pocket sized” that you can just slide into a small corner of your camera bag; otherwise, the M7 is the way to go for any serious filmmakers or content creators.

Design, Build Quality, & Range of Motion

In terms of physical design and mechanical durability, Hohem continues to impress us. I did not pull any punches with the M7, including leaving it outside in the dirt overnight on a very foggy, damp hilltop. It continues to function flawlessly, of course! Overall, the metal build quality & design seem to be ready to stand the test of time.

Gimbal motors are not exactly indestructible, though, and with two different detachable electronic modules that could possibly get lost, I definitely don’t recommend “abusing” the M7. This is a professional tool; you should take good care of it anyways!

Vertical Video

The only other aspect of design that I noticed might cause an issue is this: If the phone clamp is mechanically flipped to the vertical orientation, the movement may become hindered when trying to tilt up. On one occasion, this caused the gimbal motors to make a rather unsettling sound until I switched off the gimbal. I suspect that the solution to this issue is to identify where that restriction is, and operate the gimbal in a manner such that you don’t need to approach that range of motion.

Alternatively, the gimbal actually does a perfectly good job of working “on its side”, too. That is, if you begin with the phone clamped in the horizontal position, and then simply rotate the gimbal 90 degrees, it recognizes that you want to shoot vertical video, and it re-levels itself. With the tripod accessory being capable of mounting “sideways” on the right side of the handle, this is a very effective method for filming both vertical and horizontal video very seamlessly.

Hohem iSteady M7 Review | Pros & Cons Summary

All in all, there’s a lot to love about the Hohem iSteady M7, and almost nothing to complain about:

Pros

Unique AI Tracker for seamless subject tracking

AI Tracker is reversible to make use of a phone’s main camera for any type of shot

Vertical or horizontal switching is quick and easy

Durable physical build quality

Ergonomic, portable design

Detachable control remote

Ample, effective stabilization modes for professional results and creative freedom

Cons

AI tracking camera unit could detach accidentally under rough handling

Not as compact as smaller phone gimbals (Get the V3 instead?)

Range of motion when using vertical phone orientation might cause gimbal to “freak out” if physically blocked

It is indeed difficult to be critical of the M7, because basically, the “complaints” just mean you should probably be considering either the iSteady V3 or the MT2 instead.

Honestly? The M7 is the best of both worlds, and we are strongly recommending it without much concern for the minor details we mentioned.

Hohem iSteady M7 Gimbal Review | Value & Competition

As a professional tool, a ~$299 investment is not very much. If you’re already getting paid any amount to create content, then this is a business expense that is likely to almost immediately pay for itself in many ways.

Directly, the production value of your work will skyrocket, making your content more valuable to a sponsor. Indirectly, the ease of use, portability, and versatility will generally make your life easier, and it can inspire you to be more creative and prolific overall.

Therefore, we strongly recommend the Hohem iSteady M7. Relative to its competitors from other brands, it sits well above all the other phone gimbals that are meant to be small & compact; this is a professional tool. Relative to similarly priced and/or professionally capable competitors, the M7 offers enough unique advantages that it is once again a hands-down winner.

Lastly, what about the Hohem iSteady M6? Once again, the M7’s upgrades are well worth the slight price increase. (Once you find a use for the remote control, it will be nearly impossible to go back!)

Hohem iSteady M7 Gimbal Review | Conclusion

With the impressive image quality coming out of phones these days, including many that record 4K video and some even RAW video, we need more professional tools to support mobile content creators. The Hohem iSteady M7 is exactly such a tool, and an absolute must-have for anyone who is looking to get professional results.

The investment of just $299 is relatively modest, and highly competitive. We believe you won’t find a better value, nor a more versatile, full-featured gimbal in its class!

You can purchase the iSteady M7 here on Amazon, or get into its technical specifications and pick it up from the official website.