Fujifilm X half Review | a Film Camera, But Digital?

You are either going to love this camera, or you’re going to laugh at someone who does. The thing is, I’m very certain that someone you know is going to love this camera! (If you know me in real life, this prediction has already come true; I love this camera.)

Today, I’m here to share my Fujifilm X half review, and yes, I like it! Think Instax, but with all the film colors & tones you love from Fujifilm, plus the convenience of digital capture. It’s a simple, elegant camera, with the nostalgia of a compact half-frame 35mm rangefinder, and some (though definitely not all!) …of the conveniences of a modern digital camera.

Who is it for, and who isn’t it for? There are a few key factors you need to know about: This is a JPG-only camera, with a fixed 32mm equivalent lens. The sensor is in a a vertical 3:4 aspect ratio! It has extremely minimal controls, and the viewfinder is a simple optical framing viewfinder.

What it offers is a user experience like no other digital camera. Honestly? Just think of it as a film camera with a digital conversion kit or something. It has a separate LCD “window” on the back of the camera that shows you which film (simulation) you’re using. You can create diptychs and double exposures using the film advance lever. You can even commit to capturing 36-72 images using nothing but the optical viewfinder, without any image playback, until you “finish the roll”.

I know, you might have already made up your mind about whether or not this camera is for you. If I tell you the price, ($849) that might make you very certain. Still, I’m inviting you to read on and check out the photos, because I want you to experience some of the creative joy that I felt while working with the Fujifilm X half. Playing with this camera brought me back to the real world, immersed in the moment If your initial reaction was, “this is silly!” …read on; I might change your mind!

Fujifilm X half Specifications

SENSOR: 1” type, (11.7 x 8.8 mm) vertical 3:4 aspect, BSI CMOS

LENS: 10.8mm f/2.8-11 lens, 32mm equivalent, (2.94x crop factor)

STILL IMAGES: JPG, 18 megapixels (3648 x 4864)

VIDEO: 1080p (1080×1440) 24p only, 8-bit, H.264, 200% slow-motion option

ISO: 200-12800

AUTOFOCUS: contrast-detect AF, Multi-area / Center / Touch, Face detection

SHOOTING SPEED (FPS):

SHUTTER SPEEDS: 900 sec to 1/2000 sec, in-lens leaf shutter

STABILIZATION: No

VIEWFINDER: Optical “tunnel” type viewfinder (off-center; not TTL)

LCD: fixed 2.4” touchscreen, 0.92M dot

CONNECTIVITY: wireless via Fujifilm X half app, or USB-C direct phone/computer transfer

STORAGE: SDXC/SDHC, UHS-1

BATTERY: Fujifilm NP-W126S, 880 shot rating w/ optical viewfinder

BODY CONSTRUCTION: Mostly plastic, no weather sealing

SIZE: 4.2 x 2.5 x 1.8″ (105.8 x 64.3 x 45.8 mm)

WEIGHT: 8.5 oz (240 g) w/ battery & SD card

PRICE: $849, $964 w/ Instax Mini Printer Kit

For those of you who are true film photography aficionados, here is a list of the main Film Simulation modes available on the Fujifilm X half:

PROVIA/Standard

Velvia/Vivid

ASTIA/Soft

Classic Chrome

REALA ACE

Classic Neg.

Nostalgic Neg.

ETERNA/Cinema

ACROS

ACROS + Ye Filter

ACROS + R Filter

ACROS + G Filter

Sepia

…And here are the additional special effects that are available:

Grain effect

Portrait enhancer

Double exposure

Diptych

Toy camera

Miniature

Pop color

High-key

Low-key

Dynamic tone

Soft focus

Partial color (Red / Orange / Yellow / Green / Blue / Purple)

LIGHT LEAK

HALATION

EXPIRED FILM (Green / Red/ Neutral)

Canvas

Retro

Vignette

Blur

Fisheye

ColorShift

Mirror

Fujifilm X half Review | Who Should Buy It?

Film Simulation Mode: Provia

I’ll cut right to the chase: just stop thinking of the Fujifilm X half as a digital camera. At least, don’t think of it as existing in the same realm as other retro-looking digital cameras, such as the Fujifilm X-T50, X-T5, or the Nikon Z fc. This is not that type of digital camera.

This is a camera for folks who are more interested in simulating not just film “looks”, but the entire experience of film photography, from start to finish.

Think of this as a classic half-frame 35mm film camera that offers “unlimited rolls”, PLUS some of the benefits of digital cameras.

Film Simulation Mode: Acros (R filter)

Now that we have shifted our mindset, I will begin to talk about who should consider this camera, and why: the Fujifilm X half is a fun everyday camera for anyone looking to just get creative. Everyone who loves the process of photography itself, but also dislikes the overly complex nature of modern digital cameras.

The X half is a throwback to the film days, indeed moreso than any other digital camera on the market. It allows you to focus on the moments themselves. It puts you back in the experiencing of life that you want to creatively capture.

Obviously, with its lack of raw capture, or an advanced autofocus system, plus other control limitations, this isn’t a professional camera. Any pro photographer who eyes this camera is likely dreaming of using it off the clock, in casual, snapshot type situations. I dare say, this is “the most Henri Cartier-Bresson type of digital camera” that we have seen to date.

There are a few more details that we’ll need to go over next, in the Pros & Cons section. There are some major quirks, drawbacks, and other factors you should know about. All in all, I want to emphasize this one key point: This isn’t your average retro style digital camera. The Fujifilm X half should be viewed as a film camera with a digital twist.

Fujifilm X half Review | Pros & Cons

The key advantages and disadvantages are very obvious. The main reason you’ll consider the Fujifilm X half is if you’re actually interested in a film camera, but with “digitized” imagery coming out of it. Basically, this is a modern content creator’s film camera. The imagery is perfectly suited for sending directly from your camera to your phone, and sharing on social media.

Film Simulation Mode: Acros

Oppositely, I am not going to pixel-peep the more technical aspects of image quality, such as the exact noise levels, dynamic range, or even the autofocus consistency. Without raw image files, and without much in the way of AF system control, this isn’t a high-performance digital camera.

With that in mind, I think it is easiest for me to just rattle off all of the Pros & Cons in one big list, and then expand on some of the details afterward:

Fujifilm X half | Pros:

Unique user experience, feels like an actual film camera

Retro style, 3 different body & lens colors

Ultra-compact, lightweight

All of Fujifilm’s different films in one digital camera(Compared to Instax)

Unique additional effects (date stamp, flare, expired film)

Excellent battery life

Useful app, plus direct-to-phone transfer capability

Significantly more affordable than Fujifilm X100 series, X-T50, etc

Fujifilm X half | Cons:

No raw image file format

JPG files are “cooked” with chosen film simulation and effects applied

Video limited to 4:3 aspect, 1080p

Flash is an LED light; doesn’t freeze motion

FIlm advance lever resets itself when camera is off

Operations a bit sluggish to respond to input

No “hunk of metal” sturdy feel, no weather sealing

Autofocus system over-simplified

Cold shoe has no flash sync connection

Price much steeper than Instax film camera

First, about the pros: I really like how the camera just keeps it simple. This is the quasi-film camera that I’ve been casually pondering, “I wonder if such a camera could ever exist?” Well, here it is.

I actually remember getting my first roll of Acros B&W film, my first roll of Fuji Velvia, (50, the original!) and many other films. (Yeah, I first picked up a camera in the late 90s!) For me, being able to (forced to?) just pick a film and stop thinking about editing the images at all, …it makes photography fun again.

Film Simulation Mode: Provia, B&W Conversion in Lightroom on Mobile

I like cranking the film advance lever. I like making the commitment to not seeing my photos until later; it forces me to just live in the moment and enjoy my life.

As a lifelong camera nerd, I’ve learned that being obsessed with photography can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, if I didn’t appreciate the craft of photography itself, I would’ve never picked up another camera once I got a decent camera phone. I like raising a camera to my eye, I like working the controls.

On the other hand, when I’m hyper-focused on maximizing the performance of a complex flagship camera, I’m not going to really be present in the moment itself. Especially for any of us neurodivergent artists, we all know that “in the zone” thing that happens when we’re working with a camera that has thirty buttons, five dials/rings, an advanced AF system, and hundreds of pages of menu items… We can become very disconnected from what’s actually going on around us.

So, if you want to be set free from that mindset, and just get back to the basics of photography, the Fujifilm X half is a camera you should check out.

Film Simulation Mode: Provia

Now, let’s talk about the cons. I’m not even going to expand on the obvious stuff, like the lack of raw image files. If you’re worried about that, this isn’t the camera for you, period. Save up for a Fujifilm X-T50, or just get the Fujifilm X-M5.

What I do want to talk about is where I think this camera did miss the mark a little bit, even for those of us who love the idea of it. Simply put, it’s a toy camera, and it does feel a little bit too toy-ish. I wish the shutter release had a nice mechanical “CLUNK” to it. In fact, with earbuds in while walking around the loud Los Angeles area, I basically couldn’t hear the shutter at all. (I did try turning the volume up!)

I also wish the film advance lever was a bit more responsive, too. If I “wind the next photo” immediately after clicking a photo in film camera mode, sometimes it won’t even register that first crank, and I have to do a 2nd crank. Also, if I turn the camera off and then back on again in the middle of a film roll, I have to wind the crank again before I can click a photo, even if I wound the crank before turning the camera off.

Oh, and the viewfinder will take some getting used to, if you’re not accustomed to the off-center nature of a rangefinder type viewfinder! I had a couple frames that got ruined because I either didn’t align the lens perfectly enough with a close-up foreground, or I flat-out accidentally blocked the lens with my camera strap!

These are tiny little details, and some of them could be worked out in a firmware update. But the subtle details are what make (or break) the film-like user experience.

All in all, I wish the camera had a bit more of a rock-solid feel. I love how compact it is, but I’d be totally okay with it weighing a bit more if that meant it could have a sturdy metal frame, and even weather sealing.

Last but not least, while I love the elegant, simplified user interface, I do find myself wishing for just a touch more customization & control. Maybe one front dial for easier control of the shutter speed and/or ISO. Oh, and the touchscreen-based menu could add just a bit more functionality & customization.

Here are a few key notes of feedback for the engineers at Fujifilm:

Allow at least some inter-mingling of Film Simulations and Creative Filters. For example, I would love to be able to create a lens flare or a double exposure while using Fujifilm Acros mode.

I love creating diptychs, however, my personal nostalgia for the film days was all about double exposures. So, I wish that there was a customization possible to re-assign the film advance lever (when in regular mode, not in film roll mode) …to do double exposures instead of creating a diptych.

I wish the camera had a “continuous” shooting mode where winding the film advance lever was not required even during film roll shooting. I know this is a feature that only advanced, automatic film cameras had, but it could simply be a menu item that is off by default.

Fujifilm X half | Image Quality

Film Simulation Mode: LEFT: Velvia | RIGHT: Acros (R filter)

100% Crop, f/5.6, ISO 200, 1/320 sec

As I mentioned, we’re not going to talk about dynamic range, or high ISO noise. At least, not compared to other cameras. In the spirit of what the Fujifilm X half is all about, we’re going to talk about image quality in terms of the final results: colors, tones, and the ability to capture unique photos that you don’t even need to edit before you share them.

Film Simulation Mode: Velvia

100% Crop f/2.8, ISO 200, 1/2000 sec

I have appreciated the colors coming out of Fujifilm digital cameras for many years now. In fact, one of my first DSLR experiences was with the Fujifilm Finepix S3 Pro and S5 Pro, cameras from 2004 and 2006! I just now realized that is more or less two decades ago…

Indeed, two decades ago, I was still using film on a regular basis. When I did use digital cameras, memory cards were so expensive (and editing software was so limited) that I shot in JPG most of the time.

In this environment, the Fujifilm digital camera colors & tones were legendary. Whether it was landscapes using the high-saturation mode, (dubbed as Velvia mode unofficially at the time), or it was portraits & weddings using the other modes, Fujifilm’s digital camera legacy is all about in-camera colors.

Fujifilm X half is a film camera For Digital Content Creators

The Fujifilm X half is a natural evolution of this mindset. You have almost all Fujifilm films at your fingertips, plus additional effects. This simplifies the whole process, and normalizes the workflow of just going straight from your camera to your phone, hardly having to worry about editing beyond a tiny bump to exposure, contrast, etc, …and then sharing your content via social media or other mobile platforms.

With all of that in mind, I think the X half accomplishes its mission in terms of image quality. The photos are beautiful, and the whole fun of it lies in choosing which “film stock” suits your personal style, your creative vision for a scene.

Design, Build Quality, & Durability

As I mentioned, the X half does feel a bit TOO lightweight. I love how compact it is, and the retro design is “a love letter to the days of film”, indeed. However, for ~$850, I do wish the camera had been just a little more robust. Whether it’s an all-metal frame or a more solid-feeling high-grade plastic composite with key parts being metal, I’d be happy either way.

I do understand, however, that many will simply appreciate how ultralight the camera is. I will only say that I can’t recommend being casual with this camera if you’re on a family trip to somewhere tropical and it’s constantly raining.

Autofocus Performance

Film Simulation Mode: Provia

The autofocus system is not the best, when it comes to actual performance, as well as the interface & customization. I know that the sensor is a key part in the price tag of a camera, but I would have liked to see this camera offer just as good of an AF system as some of the more high-end X-T or X-S series cameras, just with the interface itself being simplified.

Also, the AF system is only part of the equation. Remember that if you’re using this camera in Film Roll Mode, you’re locked into using the optical viewfinder which is just a simple box. You’ll have no way of knowing what the AF is doing, aside from having it beep in AF-S mode. So, choose your AF mode wisely, and frame your shots carefully; if you do this, then the AF system will nail focus in most of your pictures. Still, it’s frustrating to finish a roll and discover that a favorite photo has blurry faces and a tack-sharp background. This is a film user’s experience, indeed! For this very reason, a lot of photographers resort to traditional tactics of using a small aperture and/or manually focusing with the in-camera distance scale.

Menus & Customizations

Film Simulation Mode: Provia

The menu of the Fujifilm X half is entirely based on the touchscreen; there isn’t even a menu button to enter the menu! For those who are familiar with Fujifilm’s swipe up/down/left/right touchscreen system, this will feel totally natural.

Having said that, the actual touching itself is a bit low-sensitivity, for lack of a better description. When making a selection, you have to be sure to really press that setting with your finger. Many of us have likely grown accustomed to the extremely delicate sensitivity of modern phone touchscreens, so this is a bit of a habit adjustment. Honestly, though, I appreciate that this means I’m far less likely to accidentally bump settings with my nose, etc.

I definitely wish there was just a bit more customization possible. Although I know it would take away from the “effortless” user experience to expand the menus too much, I do think a few key things could be improved. One thing I already mentioned was the ability to re-program the film advance lever, under normal shooting conditions, to do a double exposure instead of a diptych.

Ergonomics, Comfort, & Portability

Ergonomically, the Fujifilm X half feels like a true pocket camera. You can use it one-handed, you can cram it into a decent sized pocket, or a good sized purse/bag. As I’ve mentioned, it’s incredibly lightweight, almost too lightweight for my taste. The compact size does make it a very different user experience, compared to the Fujifilm X100 series or the Fujifilm GFX100RF.

Personally, this is more my style. I know quite a few serious photographers who love the craft of photography, and drool over the GFX100RF. I’d rather have the X half, because I have a more on-the-go, incognito, dare I say “demure” attitude towards everyday candid photography.

Fujifilm X half | Value

At about $850, this camera is significantly more affordable than most other retro styled digital cameras. By comparison, the Fujifilm X-T50 is ~$1400, the Nikon Z fc is $750, and the Fujifilm X-T5 is ~$1700. Oh, and none of those cameras include lenses; add a couple/few hundred dollars to take care of that.

On the one hand, if you’re really looking or a digital camera that just looks retro, the X half might not be the best value in terms of performance. Get yourself the Fujifilm X-M5 if you’re a content creator, vlogger, influencer, etc. Or, get yourself the Nikon Z fc if you’re “just a photographer” who simply loves the craft of photography, but wants the full digital camera experience.

The value of the Fujifilm X half is in its film camera experience. If you’re not fully committed, then it’s easy enough to just take another camera and just flip the LCD in so that you can’t see it, turn off image playback, and mimic the experience of a film camera that way. All cameras have different in-camera JPG modes that are tailored towards portraits, landscapes, etc.

What all those other cameras don’t offer is the truest emulations of a whole host of different, specific films. Classic, iconic film color responses, from negative to slide/transparency, color & B&W… Also, the numerous special effects, such as diptych, double exposures, flare, halation, even the date stamp on your images… That’s where the value comes from. And, to be honest, this is a niche value. Not everybody is going to see true value in this camera, and that’s okay. There are so many great values out there!

Fujifilm X half Review | Compared To The Competition

LEFT: Fujifilm GFX100RF | CENTER: Fujifilm X100 VI | RIGHT: Fujifilm X half

Honestly? I’m inclined to start by comparing this camera against a Fujifilm Instax camera. Such cameras start at $80 for the plastic toy ones, and range up to $200 for the Instax Mini Evo, or $350 for the Instax Wide Evo. With Fujifilm Instax packs costing about $45 for 60 exposures, “casual” film photography is a hobby that can get very expensive very quickly.

If you’re this type of photographer, then the Fujifilm X half offers a tempting alternative: take all the photos you want, and only print the ones you really like! This is a harmonious combination of the Instax/Polaroid approach to photography, and the traditional workflow of shooting a roll of film, getting the negatives/film back, and then looking at a contact sheet and only printing out the ones you really like.

Alternatively, with most other retro style digital cameras, it’s a very different experience. You’ve got a whole slew of camera settings to control, and a raw image that requires a mastery of an additional workflow that we may not want to deal with.

LEFT: Fujifilm GFX100RF | RIGHT: Fujifilm X Half

Most folks reading this have already made up their minds about this camera, so I won’t talk more about alternatives. If you’re just looking for a stylish camera that has a hint of film era nostalgia, this isn’t the right camera for you. If you’re looking for as much of a film camera experience as possible, while still having more perks of digital than an Instax Evo, then this is literally your only choice.

Fujifilm X half Review | Conclusion

I had a fun time playing with the Fujifilm X half, as someone who actually got their start on film. I want to own this camera, even though it is definitely “just for fun”, basically a “toy” camera. I wouldn’t take this to paid work. I wouldn’t use the X half to do serious, traditional landscape photography.

There isn’t a clear alternative, if this is the type of experience you’re looking for. The X half has just as much (or more) in common with film cameras as it does with other digital cameras.

(NOTE: Double exposures, and all other special filters, have a general “Classic Crome” or Instax-esque film profile by default)

Personally, I recommend trying out the Fujifilm X half if you’re leaning entirely towards that film camera experience. This isn’t the right choice for everyone. But if you’ve ever felt like photography has been getting too complicated, and it’s taking your attention away from being present in the moments of your everyday life, here’s your chance to completely change your relationship with photography.

Check Pricing & Availability

The Fujifilm X half is available for $849 as a camera. It is offered in silver, charcoal silver, and black. Or, for $964 you can get a kit with an Instax Mini printer, a 20-pack of print paper, and a 32 GB SD card.