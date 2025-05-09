Fujifilm X-T50 Review | A Camera For Adventurous Content Creators

The Fujifilm X-T50 is a truly unique camera. In fact, it is unlike any other camera I’ve reviewed! That is both a good and bad thing; it has a host of major pros and cons, indeed. So, in this Fujifilm X-T50 review, we’re going to dive into both the good and the bad. In short, I’m in love with the camera’s sensor and its compact size. There is no other option on the market that offers this combination of portability, image quality, and value.

As an adventurous landscape & nightscape photographer who does a lot of hiking, backpacking, and travel in general, the X-T50 is almost perfect for me. It’s certainly preferable to most other options by a long shot!

Also, as a content creator in general, the X-T50 has a few unique tricks up its sleeve that foster creativity and an easier workflow. That is, the dedicated film simulation dial is a unique “spin” on this retro style camera.

With one of the best IBIS systems on the market and a respectable EVF, it is versatile enough to suit a video content creators’ modern needs, while also a photographer’s more traditional style of shooting. With some caveats, of course.

Film Simulation Mode: Velvia/Vivid; colors & saturation un-touched

On the downside, I experienced an above-average level of ergonomic and interface-related frustrations, especially when trying to switch back and forth between photo and video shooting. The LCD doesn’t fully articulate, for example, and there is no physical mode dial to switch between photo exposure modes, nor between photo & video work.

Also, the customization potential is expansive, but the X-T50 still has a few quirks that leave me scratching my head. Either way, it’s a steep learning curve to get the camera functioning exactly how you want it.

Once you do get accustomed to its quirks, though, it’s a lovely, compact, stylish camera that’s perfect for content creators of various kinds.

The Fujifilm X-T50 is priced like a Sony A6700 or a Canon EOS R7, which is more than a Nikon Zfc for those of you who are looking for a retro style camera on a tight budget. Honestly? Considering the flagship sensor and the overall package, the X-T50 is one of my new favorite adventure landscape photography cameras. With that said, let’s dive into this review…

Fujifilm X-T50 Specifications

Film Simulation Mode: Velvia / Vivid

SENSOR: 40.2 megapixel APSC X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor

LENS MOUNT: Fujifilm X-Mount (APSC, 1.5x crop)

STILL IMAGES: 7728×5152 px

VIDEO:

6.2K (6240 x 3510) at 23.98/24.00/25/29.97 fps

DCI 4K (4096 x 2160) at 23.98/24.00/25/29.97/50/59.94 fps

UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 23.98/24.00/25/29.97/50/59.94 fps

2048 x 1080 at 23.98/24.00/25/29.97/50/59.94 fps

1920 x 1080 at 23.98/24.00/25/29.97/50/59.94/100/120 fps

Raw 12-Bit via HDMI:

6240 x 3512 at 23.98/24.00/25/29.97 fps

ISO: 125-12800 (Native; extended ISO 64-51200)

AUTOFOCUS: 117-point hybrid AF, AI-assisted subject detection

SHOOTING SPEED (FPS): 13 FPS full-sensor, 20 FPS 1.29x crop (RAW)

SHUTTER SPEEDS:

Mechanical: 1/4000 sec to 15 min

Electronic: 1/18000 sec to 30 sec

Electronic 1st Curtain: 1/4000 sec to 15 min

STABILIZATION: up to 7 EVS sensor-based stabilization

VIEWFINDER: OLED 2.36M dot EVF, 0.39”, 0.62X magnification

LCD: 3” 1.84M dot tilting LCD touchscreen

FLASH: Yes, pop-up & shoe mount; sync speed 1/180 sec, GN 12.8’ (3.9m) @ ISO 100

CONNECTIVITY: Bluetooth, Wifi, micro HD, 3.5mm mic jack, USB-C

STORAGE: Single slot, SD, SDHC, SDXC (UHS-II)

BATTERY: NP-W126S, USB-C power input

BODY CONSTRUCTION: Metal & plastic, weather-sealed

SIZE: 4.87 x 3.3 x 1.92″ (12.38 x 8.4 x 4.88 cm)

WEIGHT: 1.0 lb, 438 g (w/ battery & memory card)

PRICE: $1,399 (body-only) $1,799 (w/ 16-50mm kit lens)

Fujifilm X-T50 Review | Who Should Buy It?

Film Simulation Mode: Eterna / Cinema

First and foremost, I hope you’re considering this camera for at least one or two of the following reasons: It looks awesome, it has an amazing sensor, and it’s relatively affordable considering the performance & results.

With that in mind, what types of photographers, videographers, and/or content creators ought to be checking out the X-T50? Let’s try and keep it as simple as possible, because there’s a lot more details to get to in this X-T50 review.

Who The Fujifilm X-T50 Is For

Film Simulation Mode: Acros B&W w/ Red filter, + Dehaze & Clarity

With its amazing sensor in such a small package, I am by far the most excited about using this camera for adventurous travel & landscape photography. The image quality, plus the hand-holdability of the IBIS, makes this a formidable camera for long hikes or all-day travel & vacations. Basically, anything where you want a compact, lightweight camera that delivers incredibly high resolution.

Of course, the retro look of the camera is unique, too. Not only does this cutting-edge digital camera look somewhat like an old film SLR, it also delivers film-like images in JPG (and raw) form. With the camera’s dedicated film simulation dial that contains 12 different options, you can easily achieve almost any look, in-camera, and then go straight from your camera to your mobile device, and directly to social media or other publications.

Comparison: Adobe Color VS Fujifilm Velvia Color; otherwise un-edited

All in all, the Fujifilm X-T50 is an excellent choice for many types of all-around serious photographers & videographers…

Film Simulation Mode: Velvia / Vivid

Who The Fujifilm X-T50 Is NOT For

It’s hard to make a blanket “do not buy!” statement for any particular genre of photography, because I could honestly use this camera to do almost any job if I needed to. However, there are a few key things to note if you are a very serious or professional content creator.

For example, the rear LCD doesn’t fully articulate, and there’s no headphone jack. So, it’s not the best solo vlogging camera, (I’d rather have a Fujifilm X-S20, for sure!) …nor is it a cinematic movie-making camera. (Well, it would make a perfect B-roll & time-lapse camera!)

Also, the slower overall speed of the sensor (including the autofocus) means that this won’t be a “flagship grade” camera for action subjects like sports or wildlife.

Lastly, a lack of dual card slots, plus rather underwhelming battery life, means that I’d definitely consider a different option for paid portrait or wedding photography.

Fujifilm X-T50 Review | Pros & Cons

Film Simulation Mode: Velvia (With shadow recovery applied)

I don’t normally do this, but this Fujifilm X-T50 review is a complicated one. There is a lot to love about it, and I highly recommend it. However, I also found numerous little things to complain about, and it added up to more frustration than most camera reviews that I’ve done in the past, to be honest.

So, to start, I’m going to rattle off a list of the pros and cons about this camera, because there are so many of them that I actually had to take notes on my phone while I was out in the field with this camera…

Film Simulation Mode: Velvia (Shadow & Highlight recovery added)

PROS:

Very compact & lightweight

Incredible image quality (Highest resolution of any portable, lightweight camera)

Out-of-camera JPGs are the best in the business, whether you want traditional looks from classic films like Velvia or Astia, or popular new stylized looks, unique retro looks, etc.

Physical dial for Film Modes

Physical AF/MF switch, including AF-S / AF-C

Video quality excellent, especially in 6.2K video and 6.2K down-sampled; F-Log video delivers incredible dynamic range

Best IBIS of any portable travel-sized camera

Good number of control dials & buttons, customizations, and spacious “Q” menu, plus touchscreen-based display custom functions

Huge variety of lenses available

Viewfinder is a good balance of being compact, yet not annoyingly tiny like the “corner style” viewfinders

Viewfinder has the highly desirable “EVF shooting, LCD playback” interface that acts like DSLR cameras!

CONS:

No physical photo / video switch (Video Mode is in the “Drive” menu)

No PSAM exposure mode dial (The “emergency eject” Auto exposure lever gives you Program, or “full auto” mode, without much control)

Tiny, slippery joystick hard to operate with large fingers

Quick (Q) menu often accidentally gets hit, yet hard to reach when you need it

Default controls leave off some important functions

Autofocus Tracking system not as powerful or consistent as flagship action sports cameras; additional loss of reliability for videos VS photos

Battery life is worse than most competing cameras

Battery door latch is not self-locking

Shutter speed & Aperture control can be a learning curve; aperture or shutter priority modes can be a few steps away

Can’t magnify reviewed images in continuous mode, only single shot drive mode

Dial press function doesn’t always do what it’s programmed to do

Delete interface prone to accidentally deleting additional photos

Time-lapse total frames must scroll all four digits one at a time

Mobile app connectivity is not seamless & simple.

Fujifilm X-T50 Review | Image Quality (Stills)

Film Simulation Mode: Velvia (Shadow recovery added)

100% crop, ISO 125 (Fine-radius sharpening added)

Ever since Fujifilm first introduced their 40-megapixel sensor, I’ve been hoping to see it appear in a more compact, affordable body. Now, Fujifilm has delivered! The X-T50 images capture an incredible amount of detail, indeed, but there are some drawbacks. Namely, these densely packed pixels will begin to show diffraction far sooner than any other camera you’ve ever used before.

What does this mean? You’ll see absolutely breathtaking detail in your images at faster apertures, but once you go too far past f/5.6 you may notice a faint loss of image detail.

Mind you, it’ll still be a higher-resolution image than a 24-26 megapixel sensor. You’re not really “throwing away” resolution until you go all the way to f/16-22, which I generally don’t recommend.

All in all, Fujifilm images are gorgeous in general. Their film simulation modes are legendary for delivering JPG images that are totally ready for sharing/delivery.

Adobe Color VS Fujifilm Velvia

If you like to just shoot JPGs and go straight to social media or a mobile editing app for either photo or video, then the X-T50 is a dream camera. Additionally, you can still shoot RAW+JPG, so that you have the safety of raw image latitude. (It is important to note that Adobe Lightroom does have profiles that match those JPG film simulation modes.)

Film Simulation Mode: Astia / Soft (Exposure Blend; Sky & Foreground)

100% Crop, ISO 500, 8-minute exposure (Raw noise reduction & sharpening applied)

100% Crop, ISO 6400, 30 sec (Raw noise reduction & sharpening applied)

Even at high ISOs, the Fujifilm X-Trans sensor is very impressive. It delivers usable images with ISO noise levels previously only possible on full-frame cameras. It’s still no match for a ~40 megapixel FF sensor, of course, but I’d still gladly reach for this camera on a long trip for its weight savings.

Fujifilm X-T50 Review | Video Quality

4K video frame, Film Simulation Mode: Astia

100% Crop, 4K (4096 x 2160) scaled from 6.2K

Again, this 40-megapixel sensor from Fujifilm is impressive. It delivers ample resolution as well as the same beautiful colors & tones as you get in JPG stills, of course.

There is some rolling shutter effect, and I wouldn’t recommend this camera for video shooters who do a lot of fast-panning action sequences. Having said that, for general content creation, and certainly for nature videos of more static, calm scenes, it’s hard to beat this camera’s value. If you do both video and stills, you’re in for a real treat…

8K time-lapse video created from Raw still frames

By the way, with its 40 megapixels the X-T50 is a perfect time-lapse camera, capable of 8K frames! This makes it a perfect complementary B-roll camera to another high-res, 4K/8K video camera.

Design & Build Quality

Visually, the Fujifilm X-T50 is a gorgeous camera indeed. It looks great from every angle, and pairs beautifully with both black and silver Fuji XF lenses.

In terms of build quality, the X-T50 (and XF lenses) are professionally rugged, and feel like they’re solid pieces of gear that will stand the test of time.

With that being said, the actual design does create a few quirks that I found puzzling. For example, I always find it a bit annoying when a camera’s battery door (and memory card access) doesn’t latch automatically.

Also, some of the buttons are quite small, and virtually impossible to feel when wearing gloves. The de facto “REC” button and the slippery little joystick in particular gave me some trouble, not just with gloves on but just in general when my fingers are either freezing cold or hot and sweaty.

The “Q” button is in a rather annoying location, to be blunt. I often hit the button by accident, especially when holding the camera vertically. And yet, whenever I need to actually hit the Q button, it always requires that I change my grip on the camera and make sure my left hand is completely holding the camera.

The slippery little plastic joystick is way too small for my large fingers. I really wish Fujifilm would start making their larger, more tactile joystick a universal feature. (See the new Fujifilm GFX100RF, or the high-end Fujifilm X-H2 & X-H2S.)

Autofocus Performance

Film Simulation Mode: Velvia

I’m very satisfied with the AF performance of the Fujifilm X-T50. It can lock focus in static scenes, and tracks moving subjects quite well, both humans and animals. Fujifilm’s AF system is not quite on par with competitors, however, in terms of precision, speed, and ease of use. Overall, though, its reliability is still above and beyond most of the professional DSLRs that I used to pay my bills with for many bygone years, so, it’s a moot point to me.

Of course, if you’re specifically looking for a high-speed action camera to photograph sports or wildlife with; in that case I would recommend something with a bit more prowess and overall speed, such as the Fujifilm X-H2 and X-H2S class. Or, maybe, a Sony, Canon, or Nikon competitor.

Overall Performance

Considering the 40-megapixel resolution, the Fujifilm X-T50 is surprisingly fast. It can burst at up to 13 FPS raw, but only for a total of 18 frames. (Or 163 JPG-only frames.) If you’re okay with dropping some megapixels and adopting an additional 1.29X crop factor, you can get bursts up to 20 FPS.

Compared to some other cameras with lower resolution, this is indeed respectable. However, it’s definitely not a high-speed action camera for sports or wildlife, either.

Interface, Controls, & Menus

This is where many of my above “Cons” are derived from. Simply put, the user interface is often frustrating, and it’s not just a matter of getting familiar with the Fujifilm ecosystem.

To start, there are some straightforward complaints such as how the “Delete Image” interface works. It leaves you in the “do you want to delete this picture?” state even after you’ve deleted a photo, so if you have any residual button-pressing habits from any other camera brand, you are almost guaranteed to accidentally delete an important photo or two before you memorize how the Fujifilm interface works.

There are also a few more obscure interface issues that I noticed, such as the fact that the dials double as buttons, and yet sometimes they just don’t perform the function you have programmed them to do. I’m sure this might just be caused by a conflict of the camera’s various states, but still, there’s no explanation warning given like some cameras have.

I think one of the biggest mistakes was to not put video mode on the physical mode dial. It feels totally lost in the “Drive Mode” menu button; I wish there had been a video mode on either the top-left film simulation dial, or a switch under that dial. Alternatively, it could have been a third option on the top-right exposure mode switch.

Lastly, my primary complaint is simply that the retro style of operation can hinder your ability to effortlessly dial in a correct exposure, or switch exposure modes altogether. If you’re using the physically marked shutter speeds, it can be a chore to jump between whole EV shutter speeds and then dial in ⅓ EV fine-tuning. Or it can be annoying to have to go from the “T” setting (which allows you to access all the shutter speeds on a main command dial) …all the way around to the “A” (auto) setting, which is at the other end, beyond 1/4000 sec, for some reason.

There’s a similar bit of confusion when controlling the aperture; between the aperture rings on the X-mount lenses and the command dials on the camera body, you’ll probably find yourself digging through the menu at least a little bit to get the camera operating how you want it. (And even then, you run the risk of accidentally finding yourself at f/22 instead of a wide-open aperture, if you bump the lens aperture ring out of its “A” setting.)

Features & Customizations

The X-T50 has a few restrictions on which features can be put in which customization locations, and that steepens the learning curve a bit. A few very important things can’t be programmed to physical buttons/dials. Other important things can’t be programmed to the on-screen quick menu.

In my opinion, any time an oft-used feature requires diving into the main menus themselves, that’s a fail. The only work-around is to program a small collection of functions to the “My” menu, but even that is greyed out in the camera’s default state for some reason.

Ergonomics, Comfort, & Portability

In terms of portability, the Fujifilm X-T50 is a champion. It’s the smallest camera around that offers 40 megapixels in a traditional body design. (I had to word it that way to exclude the Sigma FP L, of course.)

Film Simulation Mode: Velvia

As far as comfort goes, hand-holding the camera is generally great, especially with any of Fujifilm’s more lightweight lenses. Many of their XF pro-series lenses balance perfectly on the X-T50.

Unfortunately, the ergonomics are a bit frustrating overall, as I mentioned earlier. You can customize the buttons to work almost any way you want them to, but there are still some drawbacks to the overall design. Ergonomically, the “Q” button is a frustration, which I detailed earlier. I absolutely prefer the overall ergonomics of other cameras, but the X-T50 is still manageable. Its portability is its main strength in this regard, that’s for sure.

Value

At $1,399, this is not a cheap camera for beginners. It’s a serious expense for any hobbyist, and it’s even quite an investment for a professional content creator of any kind. Having said that, How many other $1.4K (brand new) cameras are there that offer 40 megapixels? None. How many other ultra-compact, retro style cameras offer this resolution? None. Thus, value is undeniable, if you want these things.

Indeed, the value is in the combination of the visual aesthetic, the physical portability, and the sensor inside. If you don’t want/need at least two of those three things, then you might not see enough value in the X-T50. However, once you do need 2-3 of those things, there is no other choice! It’s that simple.

Fujifilm X-T50 Review | Compared To The Competition

Fujifilm X-T50 (left) VS Fujifilm X-S20 (right)

There are a ton of other cameras in the APSC market, and many of them are excellent. However, none of them are exactly like the Fujifilm X-T50. (And that’s a good thing!)

First, let’s talk about the main competitor in the same category of value, retro style, and performance: the Nikon Z fc. At a glance, its similarities include the compactness and the retro design. However, the Nikon Z fc has half the resolution. Its 20-megapixel sensor is truly excellent, with incredible per-pixel performance but is the lowest resolution of any mirrorless ILC on the market as far as I know. If you’re interested in making big prints, or have any other need for high-resolution images, the night-and-day difference automatically disqualifies the Nikon Z fc, as well as its sibling the Nikon Z50 II.

Canon and Sony, on the other hand, offer slightly different types of competitors. For about the same price, the Canon EOS R7 is 33 megapixels, and provides a relatively professional set of features and ergonomics. Most notable are a large grip with a pro-sized battery, and dual card slots. It’s a bit faster in terms of shooting speed, and other specs, and the autofocus is a bit better at tracking moving subjects.

The R7 is a massive beast, however, by comparison to the X-T50, and to be perfectly honest, visually speaking it is downright ugly looking. I know that’s not a valid complaint for some, but if you’re considering the X-T50 then I’m assuming it is partly because of the aesthetic.

Sony’s A6700 is their highest-end APSC offering. It lacks dual card slots, however, and the viewfinder is a bit annoying to me: it’s a tiny one in the corner of the camera. It does have a full-sized battery, though, and its 26-megapixel sensor delivers excellent still images as well as high-quality 4K video sampled from 6K (if you want) or up to 120p 4K video with 1:1 pixel readout. So, much like the Canon R7, the Sony A6700 is a valuable choice, with more versatility than the Fujifilm, but certainly a less attractive aesthetic and a slight compromise in resolution.

By the way, we should discuss another Fujifilm camera if you’re okay with 26 megapixels as well as a modern aesthetic: the Fujifilm X-S20 is an awesome camera that costs just $1,300. It’s got a bigger battery and a very comfortable grip, and overall I do prefer the control layout even though it isn’t retro style like the X-T50.

I could go on forever with various alternatives, but the bottom line is that if you want what the X-T50 offers, it stands very alone in its class. For example, If you’re on an (approximate) X-T50 budget but you want full-frame, consider a Nikon Z5 or Z5 II. If you’re willing to spend a bit more but you like the Fujifilm ecosystem, the Fujifilm X-T5 is their flagship option with a retro design, and the Fujifilm X-H2 is their flagship option with a modern design. (Both also offer the 40-megapixel sensor.)

Fujifilm X-T50 Review | Conclusion

Film Simulation Mode: Velvia

All in all, I love the Fujifilm X-T50. The best thing about it is the sensor; I have never had so much resolution at my disposal in such a compact package, and I absolutely love how little I find myself bothering to edit any of my photos! The colors and contrast are glorious in-camera, with just a little bit of attention given to the Film Simulation.

However, the love I have for this camera is conflicted, to be sure. I miss the modern controls that are found on cameras like the Fujifilm X-S20, or the flagship controls of an X-H2. I have an above-average number of complaints about the user interface and its customizations. However, I just love how portable the X-T50 is, and I would gladly choose it whenever I need maximum portability without compromising on resolution.

For me, as an adventurous landscape photographer, and also as a professional portrait photographer who does mountaintop elopements, I would absolutely have the X-T50 in my camera bag. It’s one of the most compact, lightweight APSC cameras on the market, and yet it’s also one of the few cameras in its category with IBIS. Lastly, in addition to the resolution, the image quality overall is just beautiful. I love to just throw the camera in “Velvia” mode for landscapes, “Provia” for general outdoor photography, or “Astia” or Classic Chrome or Pro Neg for portraits. The Acros B&W images are also stunning, without a doubt. Hands-down, Fujifilm cameras in general are the best if you’re frequently using in-camera JPGs to go straight to social media.

The competition is very stiff, I’ll admit. If you want a more well-rounded, ergonomically friendly camera, then there are better choices, both from Fujifilm and other brands. Still, no other camera offers exactly what you get with the X-T50, which is why I absolutely recommend it.

Check Pricing & Availability

The Fujifilm X-T50 is available for $1,399 as a body only, for those who already have a few Fuji X-mount lenses. Or, with the excellent 16-50mm kit lens, you’ll pay $1,799.

