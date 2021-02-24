It’s been an entire year now since the pandemic In an effort to support the hardworking creative professionals whose lives have been upended because of COVID-19, Format is offering one year of its Workflow Pro membership free to those who register before March 31st. By enabling these creatives with easy-to-use tools that help them run a successful business, Format allows them to spend more time further honing their craft.

[Related Reading: An Inside Look At ‘Format’ As A Website & Portfolio Platform For Photographers]

Below is a quick outline of some of the key features from Workflow:

Password-protected client galleries

Branded file transfers of up to 10GB

Organizational tools like contact management and project notes

Integrates seamlessly with Format’s flagship Portfolio function

Read the full press release here;

Format, the leading website-building platform for photographers, today announced the launch of Workflow, a new suite of easy-to-use tools designed to help members run a professional photography business. Workflow operates as a productivity and communication tool for photographers to better manage their time, expand their client base, and provide a heightened level of client experience.

Workflow’s user-friendly tools enable photographers to impress clientele with visually appealing, password-protected galleries that simplify collaboration on proofing. It also allows for branded file transfers of up to 10GB, provides sharable galleries housing unlimited images, and assists photographers in staying organized with contact management, labels, and project notes. Workflow integrates directly with Format’s existing platform, making it easy for users to seamlessly navigate between their Portfolio and Workflow.

In order to mitigate some of the financial impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Format is offering one year of its Workflow Pro membership free to those who register before March 31.

“Workflow is the meeting point of creativity, business, and client relations that the industry has been waiting for,” said Lukas Dryja, co-founder and CEO of Format. “Our mission is built around the idea that photographers should be focused on their craft, not worrying about the backend components that drive business operations. By simplifying and streamlining their business hub and providing beautifully designed client-facing interfaces, photographers can provide better service, manage their rolodex, and elevate their careers to new heights.

[Related Reading: These Companies Are Helping Photographers During The Coronavirus Crisis (UPDATED)]

“The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the lives of hardworking creative professionals across the globe, and the photography industry is no exception,” said Dryja. “Format is committed to supporting the photography community as it works to get back to business in the coming months.”

Format’s inaugural offering, Portfolio, launched in 2010 and supports more than 445,000 sites in 190 countries. Currently hosting over seven billion images, it is trusted by some of the world’s most renowned creative professionals to showcase their craft and grow their business.

“Format provides the simplest and most straight-forward way to manage a website that I’ve found, leaving me more time to focus on personal projects and client’s requests,” said Mark Tipple, photographer and Format member.”

To learn more about Format and sign up for a Workflow membership, please visit www.format.com or www.format.com/workflow-photography-studio-management.

About Format:

Format simplifies how photographers run and grow their businesses around the globe. Thanks to its focus on beautiful design, user-friendly interface, and best-in-class customer support, Format has helped build more than 445,000 sites and shared seven billion images across 190 countries. Format’s two product offerings – Portfolio and Workflow – elevate photographers’ business development for novice professionals. Portfolio features online galleries, custom domains, and social media and video integration. Workflow, launched in 2021, supports business functions that add a level of professionalism and sophistication to a photographer’s client-facing work. Format was founded in 2010 by Lukas Dryja and Tyler Rooney in Toronto, Canada.