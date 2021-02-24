The new Profoto Pro-11 combines industry-defining speed and power with next-level Profoto AirX connectivity. Experience unrivaled speed, control, and consistency for any image production. The clean user interface with large hi-resolution displays provides relevant information with clarity and simplicity.

Profoto AirX maintains connectivity with existing Profoto remotes while enabling connectivity to any Profoto devices with AirX enabled apps. Through Profoto apps you will have remote control and the freedom to connect and use smartphone cameras. Also, wireless firmware updates the instant they become available. Enjoy seamless compatibility with connected Profoto products today and tomorrow.

Features

Built-in Profoto AirX, the Bluetooth enabled 3rd generation of wireless Profoto connectivity. AirX also supports all legacy Air and AirTTL functionality and also adds dedicated AirX functionality with AirX enabled Profoto apps and devices.

Captures the action with a super quick burst up to 50 flashes per second.

Freezes the moment with extremely short flash duration down to 1/80,000s

Compatible with multiple different flash heads and 120+ Profoto Light Shaping Tools.

Delivers 2400Ws with precision and control over an 11 f-stop power range in 1/10 f-stop increments on two individual outlets.

Durable and built to shoot at high volumes with incredible consistency and reliability.

Simple, intuitive user interface with large high-resolution display.

Important note

During the first unboxing, a product registration and firmware update are required. When starting the Pro-11 for the first time, a welcome screen with a QR-code will show on the display. Scan the QR-code with your smartphone and you will be directed to the dedicated webpage with instructions on how to setup the Pro-11 unit.

Pro-11 improvements over the Pro-10

User Functionality

Wireless flash connectivity with smartphone cameras.

Wireless firmware update from smartphone.

Wireless remote control with smartphones.

Hardware enabled for additional AirX functionality.

New visuals & audible design

New external design (housing, display, etc.)

New user interface and settings menus

New sounds

Internal redesign for increased robustness and relatability

Protective earth is separated between flash circuits and logic to remove potential risk of damage in fault events such as exploding flash tubes.

Dump circuit is redesigned to be more robust.

Creepage distances between high voltage circuits and protective earth is increased to reduce risk of short circuit due to internal condensation.

New circuit boards vs latest Pro-10 revision H3

New panel board

New flashboard

New power board

Pricing & Availability

Pro-11 2400 AirTTL has an MSRP of USD $ 16,995.00 or CAD $ 22,295.00

