Groom Getting Ready: A Wedding Photographer’s Guide to Prep Coverage

Groom prep coverage is chronically underestimated. Most photographers give it a fraction of the time and attention they give bride prep — and it shows in the final gallery. The groom’s getting ready sequence has just as much potential for genuine emotion, strong portraits, and storytelling images as anything else on the wedding day. You just have to approach it with the same intentionality.

At Lin and Jirsa Photography, we’ve shot groom prep coverage across hundreds of weddings — hotel suites, backyard casitas, golf club locker rooms, and more than a few garage-adjacent man caves. What follows is how we actually work through it, from walking in the door to transitioning out for groomsmen portraits.

Part of the Wedding Photography Guide

This article is part of our complete Wedding Photography Guide — a structured series covering every phase of the wedding day, from engagement sessions through the final reception shot.

Before you arrive: find out what matters to him

The single best thing you can do for groom getting ready coverage happens before the wedding day. In your planning call or questionnaire, ask the groom specifically: is there anything or anyone that matters to you on this day that I need to know about? The answers shape your entire approach.

Some grooms will mention a grandfather’s watch they’re wearing. Others will mention that their dad is flying in from across the country and they want a photo with him before the ceremony. Some will tell you about a ritual the groomsmen have — a specific toast, a card game, a tradition from their college days. None of this information is visible when you walk in the room. All of it produces images that the groom will care about more than any posed portrait.

That conversation also tells you how much the groom actually cares about his prep coverage. Some grooms are genuinely invested. Others are mostly waiting for it to be over. Both are fine — but knowing in advance lets you calibrate how much time and direction to invest rather than discovering it on the day.

Reset the room before you shoot

Groom prep rooms are almost always messier than bride prep rooms. This is not a criticism — it’s just reality. Suits in dry cleaning bags draped over chairs, bourbon bottles on the nightstand, groomsmen sprawled across every horizontal surface. Walk in expecting chaos and plan accordingly.

The fix is simple but has to happen before you start shooting, not after. Take two minutes to clear the immediate shooting area: move anything that would appear in your frame into a closet or the bathroom, straighten the bed if it’s going to be in your background, ask a groomsman to collect the empty cups. A text or email reminder to the groom a day or two before the wedding — “make sure the room is reasonably tidy when we arrive, or ask the hotel to service it before we get there” — eliminates most of the problem before it starts.

Honestly, you’re not going to get a pristine environment every time. But a few minutes of intentional clearing saves significant post-production time and lets you focus on finding the light rather than dodging the bourbon bottles.

Photograph the details first

Ask the groom to have his details in one place before you arrive: suit or tuxedo, shoes, watch, cufflinks, tie, boutonniere, any sentimental items he mentioned on the planning call. Just like bride prep, details need to happen early — before someone pockets the cufflinks or the boutonniere gets pinned on and is no longer available as a separate subject.

Grooms rarely prioritize detail shots the way brides do. That’s fine. But those images still serve an important function in the album and gallery — they provide visual variety and pacing between the portrait and candid frames. Shoot the details even if he didn’t ask for them. Two or three well-composed frames of the watch, the shoes, and the jacket take four minutes and round out the coverage in ways the groom will appreciate when he sees the final gallery.

For flatlays, find a surface with clean texture — a wooden desk, a crisp white bed linen, a leather chair. Natural light from a window gives you the most flattering result. Shoot from directly overhead at f/4 to f/5.6 to keep the whole arrangement sharp, and keep the composition tight enough that the items fill the frame rather than floating in empty space.

Identify the VIPs and get them involved

Know who the VIPs are before you walk in. This is information you gathered on the planning call — best man, brothers, father, the groomsman who’s known him since third grade. When you arrive, introduce yourself to each of them by name. It takes 60 seconds and it changes the dynamic of every interaction you have with that group for the rest of the day.

Getting VIPs into the prep coverage is partly a logistics question and partly a directing one. Let them know early that you’ll need them at specific moments — when the jacket goes on, the tie gets straightened, the toast happens. If they know they’re going to be called on, they tend to stay present rather than drifting to the other side of the room with their phones.

The most useful prep moments with VIPs — groom getting help with his tie, father helping with the jacket, groomsmen gathering for a toast — are also the most re-enactable. If the groom was already dressed when you arrived, ask him and his best man to recreate those two or three moments. They happen quickly, they look natural on camera, and they give you the relational coverage the album needs. Nobody has ever complained that the jacket moment was technically re-enacted.

Individual groom portraits: position, expression, detail

After the assisted prep moments, pull the groom aside for individual portraits. Find the best light in the room — preferably a large window — position him with a clean background, and work through a short sequence before moving on to group shots.

The go-to actions for individual groom portraits are adjustments: tie, watch, cufflinks, jacket. These give him something to do with his hands, which solves the most common problem in male portraiture. A groom standing still with his hands at his sides almost always looks stiff. A groom making a small adjustment to his watch looks like a person doing something — and the camera reads the difference.

Vary the expression and eye direction deliberately. Get at least one frame looking directly into the lens, one looking off to the side at something specific (give him a point to look at, not just “look away”), and one natural smile — which you’ll usually get by talking to him rather than asking for it. A genuine laugh produces a better frame than a requested smile every single time.

A strong set of groom getting ready portraits also sets up the rest of the day. Showing him two or three frames on the back of your camera after these portraits — images where he looks genuinely good — does something practical: it relaxes him. Grooms who feel confident about how they’re photographing early in the day are easier to work with in every subsequent portrait session.

On lighting: avoid mixing tungsten lamp light with window light or flash in the same frame. The color temperature conflict is difficult to correct cleanly in post and produces a muddy, uneven look. Either close the curtains and use flash as your primary source, or turn off the room lamps and work with window light alone. If you want to blend the two, see our guide on balancing mixed light for the approach we use. For more on flash techniques for prep coverage, see our flash photography guide.

Direct the action when energy is low

Groom prep rooms tend toward one of two extremes: chaotic energy with everyone bouncing off the walls, or a quiet, slightly nervous stillness where nobody quite knows what to do with themselves. The first is easy to photograph. The second requires you to create the moments rather than wait for them.

Find out in advance if the groom has planned anything for the morning — a group toast, gifts for the groomsmen, a card game, a specific tradition. If he has, build your schedule around it and be ready when it happens. If he hasn’t, suggest something simple that produces genuine interaction: a toast works almost universally, even if it’s just sparkling water. Gift exchanges are excellent because the reactions are real and unscripted. A simple “gather everyone for a toast before we head out” gives you two or three minutes of natural, emotion-rich coverage that you couldn’t manufacture any other way.

The key is that the activity has to be something the group actually cares about. Asking six groomsmen to pretend to play poker produces awkward images. A real toast where the best man says something genuine produces frames you couldn’t plan. When in doubt, ask the groom what his groomsmen are actually like together — that conversation usually reveals the activity that will work for this specific group.

Groomsmen group portraits: make the groom the clear subject

Group portraits are where groom coverage offers its biggest creative range. You can go straight editorial — sharp lines, serious expressions, GQ energy — or lean into the group’s personality and let it get loose. Both work. What doesn’t work is the groom disappearing into the group.

In large groups especially, it’s easy for the groom to read as just another groomsman. Prevent this intentionally: position him slightly forward of the group, light him a fraction brighter if you’re using off-camera flash, and frame the composition so the lines naturally draw the eye toward him rather than distributing attention evenly. The groomsmen support the image. The groom owns it.

Once you have the formal group composition, mix up expressions and energy with simple directions. Look at the camera. Now look at the groom. Now everyone say something to make him laugh. The transition from straight faces to genuine laughter in a tight burst sequence usually gives you the variety you need to fill the album spread without repositioning anyone.

Individual groom and groomsman portraits

After the group shots, photograph the groom individually with each groomsman. This is one of the most overlooked deliverables in wedding photography — grooms rarely have formal images with their closest friends, and these individual portraits often become some of the most personally meaningful frames in the entire gallery.

The formula is the same as bride and bridesmaid pairings: one clean pose, one fun pose. For the clean pose, shoulder to shoulder, at least one hand in a pocket, watch for straight posture and natural expressions. For the fun pose, ask if they have an inside joke or a signature move. If they draw a blank, ask the groom to whisper something to the groomsman — whatever reaction you get is almost always better than anything you could have staged.

Keep it moving. About 90 seconds per pairing is the right pace. With a party of six groomsmen, that’s nine minutes total. Stay organized, keep transitions tight, and don’t let the energy drop between pairings. The groomsmen who went last should be laughing by the time you get to them because they watched everyone else go first.

Family portraits during prep

Formal family portraits happen later, but prep offers something those sessions can’t: unscheduled time. The groom is dressed, the nerves are starting to build, and nobody is rushing him toward a ceremony aisle yet. A few minutes with his father, his mother, both parents together — these frames carry a weight that posed formals rarely achieve.

Keep it documentary rather than directed. Position yourself where the light is good, let the moment develop, and stay out of the way. A father straightening his son’s tie one last time, a mother adjusting the boutonniere, a quiet handshake between the groom and his dad — these are images that get framed and kept for decades. They take about three minutes to capture and no formal posing whatsoever.

If time allows: take the group outside

If the schedule gives you any room after indoor prep coverage wraps, moving the groom and groomsmen outside for a few additional portraits is almost always worth it. Natural light, a real environment, room to move — it produces a different set of images than anything you can get in a hotel suite.

Outdoor locations near the prep venue often come with distractions: foot traffic, parked cars, signage, uncontrolled backgrounds. The approach that works consistently is to use the group itself as the solution. Position them so their bodies block the blemishes in the frame, shoot from a lower angle to push the background up into sky or architecture, or compress the scene with a longer focal length to blur distracting elements out of the frame. A 70-200mm at f/2.8 from 40 feet back can turn a busy parking lot into a clean, context-free background.

Get them moving rather than standing. Walking shots — the whole group moving toward or past camera — tend to produce more natural energy than static poses, especially with groups of men who aren’t entirely comfortable being photographed. Movement gives everyone something to do and usually loosens the whole group up in a way that standing still never does.

For a full system covering every phase of wedding day coverage, explore our Wedding Photography Training System in SLR Lounge Premium.

Frequently asked questions about groom getting ready photography

How much time should be scheduled for groom getting ready photos?

Budget 45 to 75 minutes for complete groom prep coverage: details, individual portraits, assisted prep moments with VIPs, group shots, individual pairings, and family portraits. Groom prep typically runs shorter than bride prep, but rushing it produces noticeably thin coverage. If you want to take the group outside afterward, add another 20 to 30 minutes to that estimate.

What if the groom is already dressed when I arrive?

Re-enact two or three key moments: the jacket going on, a groomsman straightening the tie, the father adjusting the boutonniere. These recreations look entirely natural on camera and give you the assisted prep coverage the gallery needs. Arrive a few minutes early and ask one VIP to be available for those quick setups before you move into portraits.

What gear works best for groom prep coverage?

A 35mm handles tight room environments and wide establishing shots. An 85mm covers individual portraits and medium group frames with flattering compression. A speedlight with a small modifier manages dark hotel suites and gives you flexibility when window light is poor or nonexistent. That three-piece kit covers the full session. The 70-200mm becomes useful if you move the group outside after prep.

How do I handle mixed lighting in a hotel room?

Don’t mix tungsten room lamps with window light or flash in the same frame — the color temperature conflict produces muddy, difficult-to-correct results. Choose one source and commit: either turn off the room lamps and work with window light, or close the curtains and use off-camera flash as your primary source. If you need to blend sources, our guide on balancing mixed light covers the exact technique we use.

How do I keep groomsmen engaged during prep coverage?

Give them a role early. Introduce yourself to each one by name, let them know you’ll need them for specific moments, and give them something to do rather than asking them to stand around waiting. A short toast, a gift exchange, or even helping the groom with a final adjustment keeps energy in the room and produces the natural interaction that makes group prep coverage worth having in the gallery.