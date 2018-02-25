Canon Announces EOS M50, EOS Rebel T7 & Speedlite 470EX-AI Flash
Canon is known for some of the best glass on the market and the level of customer care provided by CPS is unrivaled. Although they build solid gear, their recent round of professional camera body releases have left consumers feeling underwhelmed with the lack of innovation and questioning if they are still able to compete with the likes of Sony and Fuji.
Despite the criticisms, one of the things that Canon does incredibly well is cater to novice photographers and their newest release of products are testament of just that. The EOS M50, Rebel T7 and Speedlite 470EX-AI are designed with beginners in mind and aim to make photography more accessible and user-friendly for anyone looking to learn or improve their skills.
“Our core goal when developing new entry-level interchangeable lens cameras for our consumers is to meld high-quality features and usability together. In listening to our customers, we believe we have achieved this goal with both the EOS M50 and EOS Rebel T7. ” Yuchi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon EOS M50
The EOS M50 is an all-around entry-level mirrorless camera that is equipped with user-friendly features that encourage users to broaden their creativity. The camera makes the challenge of upgrading from a smartphone to a camera with interchangeable lenses less daunting and provides customers with the technology they want.
The EOS M50 includes an improved Dual Pixel CMOS AF, a 24.1 megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor with less noise and high definition in low-light situations, capability of recording 4k video and a new CR3 file format which allows in-camera raw processing.
Additional features include:
- DIGIC 8 Image Processor
- 2.36m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder
- 3.0″ Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD
- UHD 4K and HD 720p120 Video Recording
- Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC, Bluetooth
- ISO 100-25600, Extended ISO 51200
- Combination 5-Axis Image Stabilization
- HD 120p High-frame video rate
- Built-in OLED Electronic Viewfinder with Touch and Drag Autofocus
- Vari-Angle LCD touchscreen
- Automatic image transfer to compatible devices while shooting
- New Silent Mode
The Canon EOS M50 camera body will retail for $779.99. It is available for pre-order now and expected to ship in April of 2018.
The EOS M50 will also be available in the following kits:
- EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens in both black and white color options with a retail price of $899.99.
- EF-M 55-200mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens in black only for $1,249.00.
- Video Creator Kit will be available for an estimated $999.99.
Canon EOS Rebel T7
The EOS Rebel T7 is the successor to the EOS Rebel T6 and features an upgraded 24.1 megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor. The newest entry-level DSLR shares a very similar blueprint to the previous model and includes the 9-Point AF with center cross point, 3fps continuous shooting, full 1080p video recording at 30 fps, extended ISO to 12800.
Additional features include:
- Built-In Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity
- Scene Intelligent Auto Mode
- Optical View Finder
The Canon EOS Rebel T7 is scheduled to be available in April 2018 and will be sold as a kit with the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II for an estimated retail price of $549.99
“Capturing images and sharing memorable moments that last a lifetime is the goal of photographers of all skill levels. DSLR cameras already feature Autofocus, Auto Exposure and Auto White Balance; the natural next step is an automatic flash system.” – Yuchi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon Speedlite 470EX-AI Flash
The 470EX-AI is Canon’s most innovative speedlite to date and is targeted toward customers who are new to flash photography and want to improve their lighting skills. The AI Bounce automatically determines the optimal angle of flash and allows photographers to achieve ideal lighting in any given situation. Although it doesn’t offer radio triggering, it can be used as an optical receiver.
The optimal angle is determined by the distance between the camera and the ceiling (up to 23 feet) as well as the distance between the camera and the subject. The 470EX-AI will remember the previous angle and quickly restore the flash to the optimal position for photographers who alter their camera between horizontal and vertical shooting.
Additionally, more advanced users can opt to pair this feature with the semi-automatic mode and manually position the flash themselves.
470EX-AI feature highlights
- Auto Intelligent Bounce Head
- Compatible with Canon E-TTL / E-TTL II
- Guide Number: 154′ at ISO 100 and 105mm
- Zoom Range: 24-105mm (14mm with Panel)
- Tilts Upward 120°, +/- 180° Rotation
- AI.B Full-Auto and AI.B Semi-Auto Modes
- Optical Receiver Mode
- LCD Panel
- AF Assist Beam
- Runs on 4x AA Batteries
The Canon 470EX-AI will retail for $399. It is available for pre-order now and expected to ship in April of 2018.
