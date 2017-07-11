7Artisans Fast & Affordable Lenses For Mirrorless Fuji, Leica, Sony, and MFT
The momentum behind mirrorless lens support has been steadily building as third party manufacturers recognize that the various mounts are fertile ground to plant their brand. Affordable lenses will always garner attention, but absurdly affordable lenses with fast apertures are all the more alluring. And because of this, there is currently a window of opportunity for brands to invade the consciousness of consumers and abscond with their serious consideration.
7artisans has released a small selection of lenses for Fuji, Leica, MFT, and Sony that they hope will do just that.
50mm f/1.1 for the Leica M – $369
If you’ve recently succumb to Leica lust and, in the heat of the moment, failed to recognize that you actually need a lens to use it, this could be your salvation. This lens comes in black or sliver and is compatible with most Leica mirrorless lenses.
Specs
- 7 Elements in 6 Groups
- Aperture Range: F/1.1-F/16
- 12 Diaphragm Blades
- Aluminum Body and Copper Core
- Sonnar Structure
- 14.1oz/400g
Compatibility
Leica M4P, M6, M7, M8, M9, M9P, M10, M240, M240P, ME, M262, M-M
Adaptability
According to the description on Amazon.com, with a Leica M Lens to Sony E-Mount Adapter this lens can use auto-focus when used with the Sony A7II/ a7RII.
You can order yours here.
[REWIND: 3 Lenses To Consider For Your Sony A6500 Or A6300]
35MM F/2 Manual Focus Lens for Canon EOS M/FUJI X/ Sony – $156
This focal length is to be expected as there will always be a market for a fast thirty-five that you can throw on your Full Frame or APS-C body. At $156, they’ve made sure that their market is as large as possible.
Specs
- 7 Elements in 5 Groups
- Aperture Range: F/2-F/16
- 10 Diaphragm Blades
- Aluminum Body and Copper Core
- 0.7oz/320g
You can order yours here.
25MM F/1.8 Manual Focus Lens for MFT/FUJI X/SONY – $70
This is the most fiinancially tantalizing offering for this collection of lenses and, if it’s performance even flirts with being good, this could develop a cult following.
Specs
- 7 Elements in 5 Groups
- Aperture Range: F/1.8-F/16
- 12 Diaphragm Blades
- Aluminum Body and Copper Core
- 0.31oz/143g
You can order yours here.
7.5MM F/2.8 APS-C FISHEYE Lens for MFT/FUJI X/Sony – $139
APS-C users get some wide angle love with this fisheye that comes out to a (11.25mm) on the cropped sensor and (15mm) on the MFT. This is amongst the lowest prices you can find for this specialty lens.
Specs
- 11 Elements in 8 Groups
- Aperture Range: F/2.8-F/22
- 12 Diaphragm Blades
- Multi Layer Coating
- Aluminum Body and Copper Core
- F2.8-22.
- Closest Focus Distance: 0.12m
- Widely Focus within 180 Degree
- 0.6oz/275g
You can order yours here.
Recent Mirrorless Lens Announcements
Comments [0]
Please log in or register to post a comment.