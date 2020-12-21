The year of 2020 has been an interesting and challenging one for photographers and the industry as a whole. From supply chain issues presented by the pandemic to the tightened wallets of out-of-work photographers, many of the industry-leading companies reported another round of revenue decline. The fact that technological advancements are at an all time high while industry profitability moves in the opposite direction is ironic and unfortunate. However, despite the challenges, many companies released incredible, game-changing products. We’ve seen significant new cameras from every major system, impressive new lenses, and many more noteworthy product releases.

Here is a list of the most exciting, indeed the best pieces of gear from 2020.

The Criteria and Process

The following awards are based on the results of votes by the SLR Lounge editors and writing team. To qualify, the product has to have been released or updated in late 2019 or 2020. We asked our team to factor in the following criteria: 1) the impact on the photography industry and 2) the overall quality and performance of the product.