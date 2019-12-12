It’s that time of the year when we’re on the hunt for the best deals and savings on gear for the creatives on our holiday shopping lists. The team at SLR Lounge has had a look at, tested, played with, and researched a LOT of the best (and worst) photography products out there, and we’ve filtered them down to make your search for the best camera deals a little easier.
Tip: Before purchasing any of the items, check the 3 major retailers. While most have the same (manufacturer determined) sale pricing, some sites may have slightly better pricing. Consider the three below:
2019 Holiday Sale for SLR Lounge and Visual Flow
Happy Holidays! This year, we’re offering discounts on SLR Lounge Education and Visual Flow Presets NOW through December 31st, 2019.
This holiday season is the perfect time to develop your creative skills and expand your toolkit to set yourself up for success in 2020. This year, SLR Lounge and our sister company, Visual Flow, have some can’t-miss offers for the creative photographer. See the details below.
20% Off The Visual Flow Lightroom Presets
Intuitive, fast and powerful! These new Lightroom Presets were created by leading preset makers SLR Lounge and DVLOP. They utilize a powerful patent pending system of image processing called “Lighting Condition Based Development” (LCBD), designed to speed up your workflow and achieve a final image in just a few clicks. Watch the trailer and find out more info here.
- Sale: $33 off the Modern and Retouching Bundle
- Final Price: $132 (Retail $165)
- To Purchase: Visual Flow Website
- Code: Discount Applied at Checkout
- Timeframe: Now through December 31st, 2019
$50 Off SLR Lounge Premium
Save on SLR Lounge Premium! Whether you need education on booking clients, advanced techniques like the “Brenizer Method” or simply post producing better, we’ve got you covered. “There is not another training program on the market that can better prepare you to run a photography business.” – Timothy Going
- Sale: $50 off an Annual Premium Membership
- Final Price: $298 (Retail $348)
- To Purchase: Visit slrloungeworkshops.com/premium
- Code: HOLIDAY50
- Timeframe: Now through December 31st, 2019
30% Off SLR Lounge Training Systems (Up to 50% Off Individual Retail)
Our bundles are already (normally) discounted 20% to 30% from their individual pricing. This holiday season, take another 30% off our bundles for savings of over 50% off (as compared to individual purchases).
While each of these are part of the premium membership mentioned above, some of our community members prefer to purchase and permanently own our education. Our training systems are complete, multi-workshop frameworks for mastering a particular concept.
Use the code: HOLIDAY30 on any of the following:
- 30% Off The Flash Photography Training System
- 30% Off The Photography Business Training System
- 30% Off The Wedding Photography Training System
- 30% Off The Photography Fundamentals Training System
- Timeframe: Now through December 31st, 2019
Whether you’re a photographer, or you’re shopping for a photographer on your list, the world is absolutely loaded with options to sort through and buy! Thankfully, we’ve put together a list of some of the best and most requested items for photographers that won’t break the bank. Within this section we have a wide variety of stocking stuffers, gadgets, apps, and accessories that’s guaranteed to put a smile on your recipients face.
Gifts Under $100
B&H Gift Card – $20 And Up
There are few things more practical for a photographer than a B&H Gift Card. With a huge selection, friendly return policies, and free shipping with orders over $100, this is an easy stocking stuffer.
-
- Get It Here
Software & Apps
- JPEGmini Pro – $89 – Adorama | B&H
- Skylum Software Luminar 4 – $89 – Skylum | B&H
- Save 15% on NBP Plugins with code NINOB015
Bags, Backpacks, & Straps
- Think Tank Photo Spectral 10 camera Shoulder Bag – Save $70 – Only $49.75 – Adorama | B&H
- Lowepro DroneGuard BP 400 Backpack – $34.99 – Adorama | B&H
- Manfrotto Street camera and Laptop Backpack – Save $60 – Only $87.88
- Peak Design Slide Lite Camera Strap – $49.95 – Adorama | B&H
- MUJJO 3M Insulated Touchscreen Gloves $49.95 – Amazon
- RucPac Photographer’s Winter Apparel Kits – $39-$90 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Printers
- Canon Pixma TS8220 Wireless All-In-One Printer – Only $89.99 – Adorama | B&H
- Canon Pixma TS6220 Wireless All-In-One Printer – Only $64.99 – Adorama | B&H
Hard Drives, Memory Cards, & Storage
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC Memory Card – $39.99 – Adorama | B&H
- SanDisk Ultra Plus 256GB microSDXC Memory card – $54.99
- SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128GB SDXC Memory Card – $19.99
- Save $30 on WD 6TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External HD – Only $99.99 – Adorama | B&H
- Seagate 5TB Expansion Portable USB 3.0 External HDD – Save $30 – Only $99.99 – Adorama | B&H
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC Memory Card – Only $70.42 – Adorama | B&H
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme UHS-I SDXC Memory Card – Only $49.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Deals on Memory Cards from B&H up to $99
Tech, Tripods, & Accessories
- Datacolor SpyderCHECKR 24 Color Chart – $49 – Adorama | B&H
- Amazon Echo Smart Speaker with Alexa – $79 – Amazon
- JBL Clip 3 Wireless Portable Speaker – $39.95 – Amazon | B&H
- Oben AC-1441 4 Section Aluminum Tripod with BA-111 Ball head – Only $99.95 – Adorama | B&H
- KUVRD Universal Lens Caps (Save 40% from KUVRD Site) – $55.99 – Amazon | Adorama | KUVRD
- Joby GorillaPod 5K Flexible Mini-Tripod – $79.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Orico 10-port USB 3.0 Hub – $39.99 – Amazon
Cameras & Lenses
- Nikon Coolpix A10 16MP Digital Camera – Only $39.95 – Adorama | B&H
- Sandmarc Wide Lens for iPhone X – $99 – B&H
- Disposable Film Cameras – $10 – B&H | Amazon
- Fujifilm Instax Wide Instant Film Camera with 2pc Film – $99 – B&H | Adorama
- Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM lens – Save $50 – Only $99 | Adorama | B&H
Lighting & Modifiers
- Lumecube with Smartphone Mount $75.98 – Lumecube | B&H | Adorama
- CLAR CL-500R Pro Disklight LED – Save $200 – Only $49 – Adorama
- Neewer Speedlight Flash Accessory Kit – $66.95 – Amazon
- AmazonBasics Aluminum 7 Foot Light Stand with Case (2 pack) – $25.99
Drones, Gimbals, & Sliders
Photography & Art Books
- Sebastiao Salgado – Genesis – $55.36
- Peter Lindbergh – A Different Vision on Fashion Photography – $52.69
- Don McCullin: The New Definitive Edition – $69.59
- Misao, The Big Mama And Fukumaru The Cat Goodbye Hello – $27.50
- Vivian Maier: Street Photographer – $31.84
- Gregory Heisler: 50 Portraits: Stories and Techniques from a Photographer’s Photographer – $31.15
- Magnum Contact Sheets – $44.67
- Vanity Fair: The Portraits: A Century of Iconic Images – $10.72
- Annie Leibovitz at Work – $31.42
- Ansel Adams – 400 Photographs – $39.42
- Herb Ritts – L.A. Style – $43.40
- Andy Warhol – Polaroids – $39.34
Miscellaneous Must Haves
- Atmosphere Aerosol Haze Spray – 5 Can Kit – $58.94 – Adorama | Amazon
- Moleskin Planner $22 – Amazon
- Camera Lens Coffee Mugs $14 – Amazon
- RAVPower Xtreme Portable Power Pack – $53.99 – B&H
- Wyze Security Camera – $24 – Amazon
- Take 15% off everything on Mujjo.com with Coupon Code #qualitygifts
- Crystal Ball for photography (Photo props) – $32.99 – Amazon
- Lensbaby OMNI Creative Filter System – $99.95 – B&H | Adorama | Amazon
- AmazonBasics Cleaning Kit for DSLR Cameras – $8.46
So you’re ready to step things up a notch with your gift giving (for yourself is included also) but not quite ready to spend your whole budget! No worries, in this section we’ve got some of the most sought after items for photographers & videographers for under $500. From Adobe Subscriptions to Leica Cameras, you’ll be pleasantly surprised with the deals and items we’ve gathered for you for the creative on your shopping list.
Gifts Between $100 to $500
B&H GIFT CARD $100 & up
There are few things more practical for a photographer than a B&H Gift Card. With free shipping to many of the U.S States, friendly return policies, and free shipping with orders over $100, this is an easy stocking stuffer.
- Get It Here
Software & Apps
Creative Cloud Photography Plan
As you know, the Creative Cloud Photography plan includes Lightroom with 20GB (or more) of cloud storage, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, Adobe Spark and Portfolio. Adobe recently introduced interactive tutorials within Lightroom on mobile (and coming soon to desktop)—including content from the likes of Katrin Eismann, Matt Kloskowski and Andrew Scrivani—to help photographers hone their skills.
Pricing:
- One year of the Creative Cloud Photography plan with 20GB storage: $118.88
- One year of the Creative Cloud Photography plan with 1TB storage: $239.88
Capture One Pro
- Subscribe for $20/month
- Buy for $299 – $417
Shutterstock
- Get Unlimited Standard Music Licensing from Shutterstock – Only $149/month
Education & Training Tutorials
Bags, Backpacks, & Straps
- Mindshift Moose Peterson MP-1 V2.0 Backpack – Save $190 – $159.95 – Adorama | Amazon
- Think Tank Photo retrospective 10 V2.0 – $169.75 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Think Tank Photo Vision 15 Messenger Bag – $139.75 – B&H | Amazon | Amazon
- Pelican S115 Sport Elite Backpack $229.95 – B&H | Amazon | Adorama | Pelican
- Pelican ProGear S130 Sport Elite Backpack – $219.95 – B&H | Amazon | Adorama | Pelican
Printers
Monitors & Displays
- Dell P2417H 23.8″ 16:9 IPS Monitor – $149 – Adorama | B&H
- Dell UltraSharp 27 U2717D 27″ 16:9 InfinityEdge IPS Monitor – $249 – B&H
- Datacolor SpyderX Capture Pro – $399.99 – B&H | Adorama
Hard Drives, Memory Cards, & Storage
- Synology DiskStation DS718+ 2-Bay NAS Enclosure – Save 20% – $399.99 – B&H | Adorama
- Synology DiskStation DS718+ 2-Bay NAS Enclosure with 2x4TB WD NAS Drives – $439 – B&H
- Synology DiskStation DS418 4-Bay NAS Enclosure – Save 20% – $359.99 – B&H | Adorama
- Synology DiskStation DS218j – 2-Bay NAS Enclosure – Save 20% – $166.99 – B&H | Adorama
- Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SATA III 2.5″ Internal SSD – $109
- Samsung 2TB T5 Portable SSD – Save $100! – $299.99
- Samsung T5 Portable SSD – 1TB – USB 3.1 External SSD – Save 40%! – Only $137
- SanDisk 1 TB Extreme Portable External SSD – $168.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme Portable USB 3.1 SSD – 2TB – Only $249.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Cameras & Lenses
Canon Cameras
- Canon PowerShot SX740 HS $349 – B&H | Adorama | Amazon
Panasonic Cameras
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera Kit – $447.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Olympus Cameras
- Olympus PEN E-PL8 Mirrorless camera with 14-42mm II R Lens – $279 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Olympus Tough TG-6 Waterproof Digital Camera – $349 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Leica Cameras
Canon Lenses
- Canon EF 17-4mm f/4 L USM Lens – Save $300 – Only $499 | Adorama | B&H
- Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM – Save $100 – Only $299 | Adorama | B&H
- Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM Lens Save $150 – Only $269 | Adorama | B&H
Nikon Lenses
- Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED Lens – Save $200 – Only $146.95
Sigma Lenses
- Sigma 70mm F2.8 Art DG Macro Lens Regularly
$569, now $469
- Sigma 10-20mm F3.5 EX DC HSM Lens Regularly
$649, now $329
- Sigma 17-50mm F2.8 EX DC OS HSM Lens Regularly
$669, now $369
- Sigma 17-70mm F2.8-4 Contemporary DC Macro OS HSM Lens Regularly
$499, now $339
- Sigma 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Contemporary DC Macro OS HSM Lens Regularly
$579, now $399
- Sigma 105mm F2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro Lens Regularly
$969, now $469
- Sigma 16mm F1.4 Contemporary DC DN Lens Regularly
$399, now $399
- Sigma EF-630 Multifunctional External Flash Regularly
$379, now $349
- Sigma MC-11 Mount Converter Regularly
$249, Now $149
Panasonic Lenses
- Panasonic Lumix G 25mm f/1.7 G Aspherical Lens for Micro 4/3 – Save $100 – Only $147
Tamron Lenses
- NEW – Tamron 20mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M 1:2 Lens for Sony E – $349 – B&H
- NEW – Tamron 24mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M 1:2 Lens for Sony E – $349 – B&H
- NEW – Tamron 35mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M 1:2 Lens for Sony E – $349 – B&H
Deals on Olympus Lenses
- Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4-5.6 R Zoom Lens – Save $100 – Only $99
- Olympus M. Zuiko Digital 25mm f/1.8 Lens – Save $150 – Only $249
- Olympus M. Zuiko Digital 45mm f/1.8 Lens – Save $150 – Only $249
- Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 Lens – Save $150 – Only $549 | Adorama | B&H
Venus Optics / Laowa Lenses
- Venus Optics Laowa 9mm f/2.8 – Save $50 – Only $449
- Venus Optics Laowa 7.5mm f/2 MFT Lens – Save $50 – Only $449
- Venus Optics Laowa 105mm f/2 Smooth Trans Focus Lens – Save $200 – Only $499
Nikon Lenses
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S – Save $100 – Only $499.95
Tokina Lenses
- Tokina 11-16mm f/2.8 ATX Pro DX II Lens – Save $210 – Only $289
- Tokina 100m F/2.8 AT-X M100 AF Pro D Macro AF Lens – Save $50 – Only $349
Samyang / Rokinon Lenses
- Samyang 14mm T3.1 Cine DS ED AS IF UMC Lens for Nikon – Save $250 – Only $249
- Samyang 12mm f/2.0 NCS CS Lens for Fujifilm X-Mount – Save $150 – Only $249
- Samyang 85mm f/1.4 Lens for Sony E-Mount – Save $80 – Only $599
- Samyang AF 35mm F/1.4 FE Lens for Sony E-Mount – Save $300 – Only $499
- Rokinon AF 50mm f/1.4 FE lens for Sony E-Mount – Save $300 – Only $399
- Rokinon 7.5mm f/3.5 Ultra Wide-Angle Fisheye Lens for Micro 4/3 – Save $50 – Only $219
Lighting & Modifiers
- Interfit F5 Three-Head Fluorescent Lighting Kit with Boom Arm – $198
- Westcott Solix Daylight Apollo Orb 1-Light Kit – Only $399.90
- Westcott Solix Daylight Compact LED Light Kit – Only $299.90
- Pixelstick Light Painting LED Tool – $369.99 – Amazon
- Sekonic L-308X-U Flashmate Digital Light Meter – $219 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Drones, Gimbals, & Sliders
- DJI Mavic Mini – $399- Adorama | B&H
- DJI Osmo Pocket Gimbal – Only $294 – Adorama | B&H
- MIOPS Capsule 360 – Only $249 – Adorama | B&H
- DJI Osmo Action – $299 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Akaso V50 Elite 4K60fps Action Camera – $139.99
Tripods & Accessories
- Robus RCM-633 Carbon Fiber Monopod – Only $109.95
- Tiffen Digital Neutral Density Filter Kit $117.95 – B&H | Adorama
Photography & Art Books
Miscellaneous Must Haves
- At Home Film Processing Kit – $230 – B&H
- Tether Tool ONsite Pro Bundle – $349 – Tethertools
Looking for something with a little more “wow” for the creative on your shopping list? Or maybe just a little something extra-special just for yourself? Then this is the section for you! In this category we’ve got some of the most sought after items and best deals & discounts we can find for $500 and above!
Gifts for Under $1000
B&H GIFT CARD $500 & UP
There are few things more practical for a photographer than a B&H Gift Card. With free shipping to many of the U.S States, friendly return policies, and free shipping with orders over $500, this is an easy stocking stuffer.
- Get It Here
Cameras & Lenses
Canon Cameras
- Canon EOS C100 Cinema Camera with Dual Pixel CMOS AF Body – Only $1,299
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera Body & Storage Kit – Save $741 – Only $2,499
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II Camera Body Bundles – Save $400-$650! – B&H
- Canon Rebel T6 with 2 Lenses and Accessories – $399!
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Camera Body Bundles – Save $600 – $2,499
- Canon EOS R Mirrorless Camera Body – Save $500 – $1,799
- Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm Lens – Save $50 – Only $499
- Canon EOS M200 Content Creator Kit with Tripod Grip/Remote & Lens – Save $50 – Only $599
- Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Full Frame with Free Accessory bundle – Save $399 – Only $999
- Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm STM Lens & Accessory – Save $200 – Only $599
- Canon EOS 1DX Mark II Camera Body – Save $500 – only $5499 – Adorama | B&H
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II Dslr Body with BG-E21 Battery Grip & Accessories – Save $400 – Only $1,199
Nikon Cameras
- Nikon D610 Kit with 50mm f/1.8G lens, Battery Pack & More – Save $1100 – Only $899.95
- Nikon D850 DSLR Camera Body & Storage kit – Save $541 – Only $2,796.95
- Nikon Z6 with FTZ adapter & Bag Bundle – Save $547! – $1,696.95
- Nikon D7500 (Refurbished) – Save $300 – $599
- Nikon D5600 DSLR with Zoom Lens Kit – Save $550 – $596.95
- Nikon Z50 DX-Format Mirrorless Camera with 16-50mm & 50-250mm lenses – Save $150 – $1,196.95 – Adorama | B&H
- Nikon D750 (refurbished) Body only – Save $1,100 – Only $899.95
- Nikon D850 DSLR with MB-D18 Grip – Save $500 – Only $2,796.95
- Nikon D750 with 24-120mm lens Bundle – Save $1,100 – Only $1,696.95 – Adorama | B&H
- Nikon D750 DSLR Camera Body Only – Save $700 – Only $996.95
Fujifilm Cameras
- FUJIFILM X-H1 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body with Battery Grip Kit – Save $300 – $999
- FUJIFILM X-T3 Mirrorless Camera Body – Save $200 – $1,299
- FUJIFILM X-T30 Mirrorless Camera w/ XF 18-55mm Lens – Save $100 – $1,199
- Fujifilm X100F 24.3MP Camera – Save $200 – $1,099
- Fujifilm x-T20 Mirrorless Camera w/ XF 18-55mm – Save $100 – Only $899
- FUJIFILM GFX 50R Medium format Mirrorless Camera – Save $500 – Only $3,999
- FUJIFILM X-Pro3 Mirrorless Camera – Only $1995 – B&H | Adorama | Amazon
Panasonic Cameras
- Panasonic Lumix G9 Mirrorless Body – $997.99
- Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 Mirrorless Camera Body – $1,297.99
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-GH4 Mirrorless Camera Body – $697.99
- Panasonic DMC-G7 Mirrorless Kit with 14-42mm & 45-150mm lenses – $597.99
Olympus Cameras
- Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Mirrorless Camera with 14-150mm Lens – Save $300 – Only $1,499
Leica Cameras
- Leica D-Lux (Typ 109) Camera – Save $200 – Only $895
Hasselblad Cameras
- Hasselblad X1D II 50C Medium Format Mirrorless Camera – $5,750
Sony Cameras
- Sony Alpha a7 III bundle with 32GB memory Card and more. $1,798
- Sony Alpha A9 Camera Body – Save $500 – $3,498
- Sony Alpha A7 II Camera Body with 28-70mm Lens & Accessories – Save $603 – Only $998
- Sony A7S II Camera Body with free storage kit – Save $400 – Only $1998
- Sony a7R II Camera Body with accessories kit – Save $300 – Only $2,498
- Sony a6500 Camera body with accessories kit – Save $500 – Only $998
- Sony Alpha a7R IV Mirrorless Digital Camera Body – Only $3,498
- Sony Alpha a6400 Mirrorless with 16-50mm Lens – $998 – B&H | Adorama | Amazon
Canon Lenses
- Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM Lens Save $200 – Only $699 | Adorama | B&H
- Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM Lens Save $300 – Only $1,799 | Adorama | B&H
- Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM Lens Save $150 – Only $1,649 | Adorama | B&H
- Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM Lens Save $300 – Only $1,899 | Adorama | B&H
- Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM Lens Save $400 – Only $1,799 | Adorama | B&H
- Canon RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM Lens – Save $200 – Only $899 | Adorama | B&H
- Canon EF 24-70 f/2.8L II USM Save $300 – Only $1,599 | Adorama | B&H
Nikon Lenses
- Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6 E ED VR – Save $200 – Only $1,199.95
- Nikon AF-S Nikkor 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 G ED VR – Only $2099.95
- Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G ED-IF AF-S – Only $1,596.95
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E – Save $300! – Only $1896.95
- Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 G ED – Only $1,446.95
- Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR – Save $650! – Only $2,149.95
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S – Save $200 – Only $1,096.95
Sigma Lenses
- Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens Regularly
$899, now $649
- Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Regularly
$949, now $829
- Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Regularly
$1,119, now $799
- Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 Contemporary DG OS HSM Lens Regularly
$799, now $609
- Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 Sports DG OS HSM Lens Regularly
$1,999, now $1,699
- Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 Contemporary DG OS HSM Lens Regularly
$1,089, now $649
- Sigma 120-300mm F2.8 Sports DG APO OS HSM Lens + Teleconverter Lens
$3,599, $3,099
- Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art Lens – Save
$169, Now $639
Tamron Lenses
- Tamron SP 15-30mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (model A041) Save $100 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron SP 24-70mm F/2.8 DI VC USD G2 (model A032) Save $100 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (model A025) Save $100 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron 70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (model A034) Save $200 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD (model A035) Save $100 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 (model A022) Save $100 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron SP 45mm F/1.8 Di VC USD (model F013) Save $200 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron 18-200mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC (model B018) Save $50 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron 70-300mm F/4-5.6 Di 1:2 Macro (model A017) Save $20 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
IRIX Lenses
- IRIX 150mm f/2.8 Macro 1:1 Lens for Canon, Nikon, or Pentax – Only $495 – Adorama | B&H
- IRIX 15mm f/2.4 Blackstone Lens for Canon, Nikon, or Pentax – Only $639
Fujifilm Lenses
- Fujifilm XF 16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR – Save $200 – $999
- Fujifilm XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR Lens – Save $200 – $1,799
- Fujifilm XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM – Save $200 – Only $1,399
- Fujifilm XF 80mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR Macro Lens – Save $250 – Only $949 | Adorama | B&H
- Fujifilm GF 100-200mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR Zoom Lens – Save $500 – Only $1,499
- Fujifilm GF 63mm f/2.8 R WR Lens for GFX with accessory kit – Save $500 – Only $999
Panasonic Lenses
- Panasonic Lumix G Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f/4-6.3 Lens – Only $1,497.99
- Panasonic Lumix G Leica DG Nocticron 42.5mm f/1.2 Aspherical Lens – Only $1,197.99
- Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 8-18mm f/2.8-4 ASPH – Only $897.99
Voigtlander Lenses (Sony E-Mount)
- Voigtlander 40mm f/1.2 FE – Save $150 – Only $949
- Voigtlander 50mm f/1.2 FE – Save $100 – Only $999
- Voigtlander 21mm f/1.4 FE – Save $100 – Only $1,099
- Voigtlander 110mm f/2.5 FE – Save $100 – Only $999
- Voigtlander 35mm f/1.4 FE – Save $100 – Only $699
- Voigtlander 10mm f/5.6 FE – Save $100 – Only $999
- Voigtlander Color Skopar 21mm f/3.5 – Save $100 – Only $599
- Voigtlander 65mm f/2.0 FE – Save $50 – Only $949
- Voigtlander 15mm Skopar – Save $50 – Only $599
Venus Optics / Laowa Lenses
- Venus Optics Laowa 12mm f/2.8 Zero-D Lens for Sony – Save $100 – Only $1,149
- Venus Optics Laowa 15mm f/2 FE Zero-D Lens – Save $100 – Only $749
- Venus Optics Laowa 24mm f/14 Probe Lens – Save $150 – Only $1,549
Samyang / Rokinon Lenses
- Rokinon Xeen 50mm T1.5 Lens for Canon EF Mount – Save $1000 – Only $1,495
Sony Lenses
- Sony 24-105mm F4 G OSS Lens – Save $200 – Only $1,198 – Adorama | B&H
- Sony FE 12-24mm F4 G Lens – Save $100 – Only $1,673 – Adorama | B&H
- Sony Zeiss DISTAGON T* FE 35MM F1.4 ZA – Save $100 – Only $1,498 – Adorama | B&H
- Sony PLANAR T* FE 50mm F1.4 ZA – Save $100 – Only $1,398 – Adorama | B&H
- Sony FE 70-200mm f/4.0 G OSS E-Mount Lens – Save $100 – Only $1,398 – Adorama | B&H
- Sony Vario-Tessar T* FE 16-35mm F4 ZA OSS Lens – Save $100 – Only $1,248 – Adorama | B&H
- Sony FE 24-240mm F3.5-6.3 OSS E-Mount Lens – Save $100 – Only $948 – Adorama | B&H
Lighting & Modifiers
Lighting
Profoto is running a promotional campaign until the end of the year where you can get $500 to $1000 in light shaping tools for free with the purchase of select Profoto B10 & B10 Plus kits from now through 12/31/19!
- Buy Profoto B10 or B10 Plus and get a $500 in light shaping tools for free
- Buy Profoto B10 or B10 Plus duo kit and get a $1,000 in light shaping tools for free
- Profoto A1, A1X or Off Camera Kit & Get Free Light Shaping Tools – Save $219 – Adorama | B&H
- Profoto B2 250 Air TTL Location Kit – Save $1,100 – Only $995! – Adorama | B&H
- Aputure Light Storm C300D LED light kit with V-mount battery plate – Save $300 – Only $799
- Flashpoint XPLOR 600PRO TTL and eVOLV 200 Bundle – $849
Modifiers
Drones, Gimbals, & Sliders
- DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone Kit – $1,949 – Adorama | B&H
- DJI Ronin-S Handheld Gimbal – $749 – Adorama | B&H
- Save up to 20% + Free Worldwide Shipping on Edelkrone Sliders & Accessories
Printers
- Canon Pro-1000 Inkjet Printer $1299
Computers & Laptops
- Apple 16″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar – Preorder Now – Starting at $2,299
- HP14″ ZBook X2 G4 Multi-Touch 2-in-1 – Save $1,349 – Only $1,176.87!
- Apple 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display (Mid 2017) – Save $700 – $1,599
- Apple 27″ iMac with Retina 5k Display (Mid 2019) – Save $250 – $2,149
- Lenovo 15.6″ IdeaPad S340 Laptop (Onyx Black) – Save $400 – $549
- Apple 21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K Display (Mid 2017) – Save $450 – $1,049
- Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air with Retina Display (Mid 2019) – Save $100 – $1,199
- Lenovo 14″ IdeaPad Flex Pro Multi-Touch – Save $830 – Now only $849!
- Apple 16″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar – Preorder Now – Starting at $2,299
Hard Drives, Memory Cards, & Storage
- Synology DiskStation DS1819+ 8-Bay NAS Enclosure – Save 20% – $931.99 – B&H | Adorama
- Synology DiskStation DS418 4-Bay NAS Enclosure with 4x4TB WD NAS Drives – $549 – B&H
