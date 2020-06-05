With stunning views of nature and the great outdoors, landscape photography can broaden our horizons and transport us to parts of the planet we’d otherwise likely never see. Trading paint for pixels, the best landscape photographers create works of art that uniquely capture the world in which we live. By employing a number of compositional tools and techniques, such as leading lines, patterns, depth of field, colors, and even the rule of thirds, the best landscape photographers are able to identify and highlight subjects in the scene that reflect the essence of the environments they photograph. From the seacoast to the desert, and everywhere between, we can find beauty and inspiration in the world around us and the images that give us access to it.

This list is by no means exhaustive, but consider it a trailhead from which to further explore this genre through the lenses of some of the best landscape photographers working today.

20 Best Landscape Photographers to Follow in 2020

Sean Bagshaw: Website | Instagram

Sean Bagshaw’s award-winning landscape and travel photos feature bold, colorful captures from locations across the globe. As part of the Photo Cascadia team, Bagshaw shares educational insights, images, and stories online to benefit all levels of photographers. Given his artistic vision and passion for teaching, Bagshaw’s work will continue to inspire and shape future generations of landscape photographers.

Albert Dros: Website | Instagram

Whether snapping stunning aerial photos of Iceland from a plane or capturing sunset shots across the canals in Amsterdam (see the Instagram image above), Albert Dros employs his expertise in design to create painterly landscape images that will leave you wanting to take the next flight out to push both your skills and geographical boundaries.

Erez Marom: Website | Instagram

Through his imagery, Erez Marom seeks to capture “the intricacy and beauty of our natural world.” Like many of the photographers on this list, Marom is also an educator, leading future generations of landscape and wildlife photographers. The scope of Marom’s work and his eye for incredible imagery has led to shoots on nearly all of the continents. Whether capturing the snowy landscapes in Switzerland or fiery formations in Hawaii and Ethiopia, Marom’s landscape photos inspire an emotional response and make good on his goal to share the beauty of our natural world.

Chris Burkhard: Website | Instagram

Part travel/surf/landscape photographer, explorer, author, educator, speaker and more, Chris Burkhard has leveraged his many talents to grow a massive online presence, and deservedly so. Burkhard’s work inspires while it also challenges us to reflect on our relationship with nature. His bold, award-winning landscape images are the subject of several (also award-winning) films, and his work in extreme conditions shaped the majority of the content for his TED talk, “The Joy of Surfing in Ice Cold Water.” If you don’t already know Burkhard’s work, do yourself a favor and check it out.

Michael Shainblum: Website | Instagram

Michael Shainblum is a landscape, time-lapse and aerial photographer and filmmaker whose surreal imagery has been captivating viewers for more than a decade. Because of his drone capabilities, Shainblum’s galleries feature a range of epic perspectives, from breathtaking aerial views to close up shutter drags of crashing waves. As a result, Shainblum’s work remains rooted in visual storytelling and offers a healthy dose of inspiration.

[Related Reading: Exposure Balance in Landscape Photography – What to Do to Get the Perfect Exposure]

Daniel Kordan: Website | Instagram

Based mainly in Norway and Tuscany, Daniel Karden has traveled the world (and led others, literally, in the process), from Europe to the UK, USA, Asia and Russia, to artistically photograph the landscapes he visits. Lofoten Islands have earned the distinction of being one of Karden’s favorite places to photograph, but all of his images capture the wonder and beauty of the environment.

Scott Kranz: Website | Instagram

As an outdoor enthusiast, Scott Kranz has built his parlayed his passion for “the mountains and all things outdoors” into a career as a full-time commercial and editorial photographer. Kranz said it best when describing his own work, as he captures “authentic moments in real adventures while surrounded by the most wild, rugged, and pristine beauty of North America and beyond.” Take a trip through his portfolio to see for yourself how passion and practice have allowed Kranz to create unforgettable images.

Candice Dyar: Website | Instagram

It was during weekend hikes as a child that Candice Dyar’s love for the great outdoors took form, a passion that later merged with her interest in photography, which she uses in hopes of inspiring others to do their part in conserving wilderness areas and the creatures who inhabit those spaces. Dyar’s work resonates on an emotional level and draws the viewer in through clever composition and use of colors, which culminates in breathtaking imagery.

Kai Hornung: Website | Instagram

An educator, speaker, writer, and perhaps most of all, an artist. Kai Hornung has captured amazing images from around the world, and he’s done it all within the last few years, which is when he took an interest in landscape photography. We could go on about the caliber of his work and how it evokes mood and emotion, but it would better serve your eyes and interest to experience Hornung’s work yourself, which he has efficiently organized on his site and curated via his Instagram profile.

Marc Adamus: Website | Instagram

A wilderness photographer at heart, Marc Adamus’s passion for the outdoors comes through crystal clear in his epic images. In a cinematic style, Adamus captures perfectly framed trees under full rainbows, night skies filled with dancing northern lights, and grand (or, again, make that “epic”) views of both land and sea. You’ll find all of that and more in Adamus’s insanely beautiful galleries.

[Related Reading: This is What Advanced Landscape Photography Should Look Like]

Philip Slotte: Website | Instagram

Though the term painterly may be overly used, even when it doesn’t apply, Philip Slotte is one artist whose work truly embodies a painterly aesthetic. A young, self-taught photographer, Slotte’s ability to capture timeless images goes beyond his years. In a relatively short time, Slotte has transitioned from capturing images on his phone to creating masterpieces on his digital camera in a number of awe-inspiring locations.

Benjamin Hardman: Website | Instagram

Benjamin Hardman’s aerial (and land-based) photography beautifully captures the ever-changing ice structures, volcanic mountains, and wildlife of the north. Based in Iceland, Hardman aims to use his work to “convey the fragility and transitory intricacies of glacial ice amidst the current period of accelerated retraction and a changing global climate.”

Mads Peter Iversen: Website | Instagram

The work of Mads Peter Iversen covers the gamut of human emotion. Whether presented in full color or a monochromatic palette, Iversen’s photos evoke peace and wonder as well as drama and depression. With a particular interest in vast, empty landscapes like those you’d find in epic sci-fi movies, Iversen invests much of his time and energy editing his images to reflect his preferences and convey whatever mood he finds himself in at the time. Here’s an article Mads wrote for SLR Lounge in which he shared five tips for capturing powerful wide angle landscape photos.

Max Rive: Website | Instagram

Encouraged by winning an IPA award, Max Rive knew he had made the right choice to leave his studies and travel the world in pursuit of capturing inspiring landscape imagery. The journey hasn’t been without its hiccups, but Rive’s work stands as a testament to what’s possible when one follows his/her passion and wholly commits to making it work.

Ted Gore: Website | Instagram

An acclaimed photographer for his sophisticated style of landscape photography, Ted Gore creates visual masterpieces built on creative compositions and skillful editing. Gore’s portfolio boasts a number of award-winning images and it’s easy to see why. As an avid outdoorsman, Gore understands the environments in which he works and his passion translates in his imagery.

[Related Reading: 5 Quick Tips for Amazing Photos of the Milky Way]

Ryan Longnecker: Website | Instagram

A frequent contributor on our site, Ryan Longnecker shares his knowledge of the craft of photography while he also produces beautifully inspiring imagery. His passion for capturing pictures of our planet is matched only by his passion for helping others to see the beauty in it, and not just on the surface. Longnecker’s work conveys the importance of conserving our environment, regardless of geographical coordinates, while also respecting the people we share it with.

Zay Yar Lin: Website | Instagram

It’s hard to believe, but Zay Yar Lin’s main occupation is serving as a sea boat captain, although his award-winning photography definitely benefits from his travels. On the topic of work, the theme of daily occupations appears regularly in the portraits he captures in while traveling by sea. The interplay of light and color, as well as the dynamic compositions in Lin’s images set his photography apart and it appeals to both travel and landscape enthusiasts alike.

Sangeeta Dey: Website | Instagram

After studying Sangeeta Dey’s landscape photography portfolio, you can see that she uses her camera as more than a tool to document her travels and local landscapes. She also uses the medium as a tool for creative expression. Her images reflect the look and thoughtful compositions of master painters. You can read our interview with Sangeeta here for more insight into her process.

Hillary Younger: Website | Instagram

A previously featured artist on our site, Hillary Younger brings a unique perspective to her landscape imagery. As she noted in her featured artist interview, “To a large extent, my motivation to pursue landscape photography has been conservation and protection of what I love, wild nature. For me, the joy of photography is centered around being alone in wild places. And in having a voice to protect them.” Her images are dynamic and tend to feature powerful lines and dramatic, moody edits.

Matthew Saville: Website | Instagram

As a professional photographer, Matthew Saville actually spends most of his time behind the camera photographing weddings; however, his “hobby” of capturing astro landscape imagery has yielded an amazing catalog of first-rate photos. Matt also shares his expertise in the genre as a writer and editor for our site, and he even led our Photography the Milky Way workshop.

Conclusion

I hope this list proves a helpful starting point from which to dive further into the genre. Here again is a quick recap of the 20 best landscape photographers, as featured in this article.

Let us know some other landscape photographers that you follow and feel should’ve made list. We know there are plenty left out there who can inspire droves of photographers with their imagery.