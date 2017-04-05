Launch Discounts for Photographing the Couple

More Info

The Relationship Between Shutter Speed & Flash Is Critical | Remember This Lighting Mantra

April 5th 2017 7:00 AM

Aperture controls flash, shutter speed controls ambient…this is a good mantra to have when trying to understand and control flash.

Some photographers don’t understand the relationship between flash and aperture. A lead photographer, who I was second for, would burn through batteries in their flash cause the were shooting at f/8 at 1/4000 of a second. Their flash was shooting at HSS at full power and she wondered when the images were so dark. I have had conversations (that turn into full blown arguments) with photographers wondering why their image was blurry when shooting at f/16 at 1/16 power and 1/250 of a second. They believed, as well as many others, that shutter speed controlled flash.

When in a fast-paced event like a wedding, two things that are usually in the back of my mind: How much subject isolation and how much ambient do I want in a given scene. When capturing the first dance I try to keep a balance of having my clients in-focus ,as well as taking in the venue. Shooting at f/4 I know that I will have to raise my flash power to compensate if I was previously shooting at f/2.

[RELATED: CREATING SOFT PORTRAIT LIGHTING WITH ON CAMERA FLASH | MINUTE PHOTOGRAPHY]

For first-time users, or those who have had trouble with flash, the mantra above can provide a stepping stone into better understanding how flash works, I know it has for me; eventually leading into move advanced techniques.

Matt Day recently produced a great video that quickly explains the relationship flash, ambient light, aperture and shutter speed all have with each other, and it’s worth a watch.

When in a fast-paced event like a wedding, two things that are usually in the back of my mind: How much subject isolation and how much ambient do I want in a given scene. When capturing the first dance I try to keep a balance of having my clients in-focus ,as well as taking in the venue. Shooting at f/4 I know that I will have to raise my flash power to compensate if I was previously shooting at f/2.

To master foundation lighting techniques, check out our Lighting 101 workshop, or stream it along with a plethora of photography and post-production education as an SLRL Premium member.

Tags:
Prev Next
About

Justin Heyes wants to live in a world where we have near misses and absolute hits; great love and small disasters. Starting his career as a gaffer, he has done work for QVC and The Rachel Ray Show, but quickly fell in love with photography. When he’s not building arcade machines, you can find him at local flea markets or attending car shows.

Explore his photographic endeavors here.

Website: Justin Heyes
Instagram: @jheyesphoto

Comments [0]

Please or register to post a comment.

Featured Workshops

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

Photographing the Couple

Photographing the Bride

Lightroom Presets CC v1.1 (For Lightroom 5, 6, &CC)

Related Articles