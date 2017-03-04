The Fastest Memory Cards | SD, MicroSD, CF, CFast 2.0, XQD

If there is a single binding agent in photography, it’s memory. Like film before it, memory cards are what store the fruits or our labor and we all need them regardless of what camera brands we are loyal to. As camera performance improves so too must the memory on which it stores your images, in a type of escalation.

The wrong memory card can act as a bottleneck to your cameras’ ultimate performance, and in turn, that could limit your ability to get the most out of it. That said, the abundance of options when it comes to memory cards between class, type, brand and so on means we’re buried under a hundredweight of choice, and that makes it difficult to know what’s at the leading edge. Well, we’ve done the digging and you’ll find here a selection of the memory cards that are the tip of the spear for their class.

Note* – it’s imperative you identify what type and what class of cards your camera can utilize, particularly when it comes to SD cards.

FASTEST SD CARDS

SanDisk Extreme PRO UHS-II SDXC Memory Card: 32GB-128GB

128GB Storage Capacity

UHS-II / U3 / Class 10

Max. Read Speed: 300 MB/s

Max. Write Speed: 260 MB/s

Min Write Speed: 30 MB/s

Records Full HD, 3D, and 4K Video

Water / Shock / X-Ray Proof

Built-in Write-Protect Switch

Supports Advanced Shooting Modes

Downloadable RescuePRO Recovery Software

Lexar Professional 2000x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card: 32GB-128GB

128GB Storage Capacity

Class 10 / UHS-II

UHS Speed Class 3

Max. Read Speed: 300 MB/s

Max. Write Speed: 260 MB/s

Built-In Write-Protect Switch

Downloadable Image Rescue Software

Includes SD UHS-II Reader

Delkin Devices UHS-II SDHC Memory Card (U3): 32GB-256GB

256GB Storage Capacity

Class 10 / UHS-II

Max. Read Speed: 285 MB/s

Min. Write Speed: 100 MB/s

For those without UHS-II and still want a fast UHS-I SD Card:

SanDisk Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC Memory Card (V30): 32GB-256GB

256GB Storage Capacity

UHS-I/V30/U3/Class 10

Max Read Speed: 95 MB/s

Max Write Speed: 90 MB/s

Min Write Speed: 30 MB/s

Records Full HD, 3D, and 4K Video

Water / Shock / X-Ray Proof

Temperature Proof

Built-In Write-Protect Switch

Downloadable Photo Recovery Software

Fastest microSD Cards

SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-II microSDXC: 64GB-128GB

64GB Storage Capacity

UHS-II / U3 / Class 10

Max Read Speed: 275 MB/s

Max Write Speed: 100 MB/s

Min Write Speed: 30 MB/s

Records Full HD, 3D, and 4K Video

Shock/Temperature/Water/X-ray Proof

Includes USB 3.0 Card Reader

Downloadable ResucePRO Deluxe Software

Lexar 128GB Professional 1000x microSDXC UHS-II : 32GB-256GB

128GB Storage Capacity

UHS-II / U3 / Class 10

Max Read Speed: 150 MB/s

Max. Write Speed: 45 MB/s

Records Full HD, 3D, and 4K Video

Downloadable Image Rescue Software

Includes UHS-II USB 3.0 Card Reader

SanDisk 32GB Extreme PLUS UHS-I microSDHC: 32GB-128GB

32GB Storage Capacity

UHS-I/V30/U3/Class 10

Max. Read Speed: 95 MB/s

Max. Write Speed: 90 MB/s

Min. Write Speed: 30 MB/s

Records Full HD, 3D, and 4K Video

Water, Shock, X-Ray, & Temperature Proof

Includes SD Adapter

Built-in Write-Protect Switch on Adapter

Downloadable RescuePRO Recovery Software

FASTEST CF CARDS

Lexar Professional 1066x CompactFlash Memory Card (UDMA 7): 16GB-256GB

256GB Data Storage Capacity

1066x Speed Rating

Max. Read Speed 160 MB/s

Max. Write Speed 155 MB/s

SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro CompactFlash Memory Card: 16GB-256GB

256GB Storage Capacity

Optimized for 4K Video Recording

Up to 160MB/s Read Speed

Up to 150MB/s Write Speed

Compatible with RAW & JPEG Formats

Includes RTV Silicone Coating

FASTEST CFAST 2.0 CARDS

SanDisk Extreme PRO CFast 2.0 Memory Card (ARRI and Canon Cameras) 64GB-512GB

512GB Storage Capacity

SATA III 6 Gb/s Bus

Max Read Speed: 525 MB/s

Max Write Speed: 450 MB/s

Lexar 128GB Professional 3500x CFast 2.0 Memory Card: 32GB-256GB

128GB Storage Capacity

CFast 2.0 Card Type

3500x Speed Rating

Max. Read Speed: 525 MB/s

Max. Write Speeds: 445 MB/s

Includes Lexar Image Rescue Software

FASTEST XQD CARDS

Sony XQD G Series Memory Card :32GB-256GB

256GB Storage Capacity

Max. Read Speed: 440 MB/s

Max. Write Speed: 400 MB/s

XQD Format Version 2 Compliant

Lexar 128GB 2933x XQD 2.0 Memory Card: 32GB-128GB