Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 Giveaway ($899 USD | $1,240 CAD Value)!

When shopping for camera lenses (or any new gear, for that matter), we typically look for a favorable combination of quality, versatility, and value. The higher the score in each of those areas, the better. When Tamron released their 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 lens, their first “G2” mirrorless lens, they delivered across the board. Now, the gear that best suits one photographer might not work as well for another, especially when capturing different kinds of content. This lens, however, represents a solid choice for photographers across a wide range of genres, including wedding, portraits, fashion, landscape, street and more.

Tamron’s 28-75mm offering gives us a medium-range focal length and a relatively fast f/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range for excellent low-light performance and shallow depth of field. Combine that with the modest price point and it easily becomes a top pick in our book. That said, we have some great news regarding this lens…

We’ve partnered with Tamron to offer one lucky winner an amazing new lens, the Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 for Sony E and Nikon Z full-frame mirrorless cameras!

Check out the details below to learn more about the lens as well as how to enter to win it!

The Giveaway Prize – Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2

The Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 (Model A063) for Sony and Nikon mirrorless cameras delivers outstanding resolution and superb overall performance in a lightweight and compact zoom lens along with the soft, beautiful bokeh effects that are distinctive to fast-aperture lenses. It uses Tamron’s VXD autofocus motor for high speed, high precision AF. Also, its closeup capabilities are remarkable with its 7.1” MOD at the 28mm wide end, and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.7. The exciting 28-75mm F2.8 G2 is equipped with the new Tamron Lens Utility™, a groundbreaking feature that lets you easily perform customization and firmware updates from the lens Connector Port to your computer or via an Android smartphone with the Tamron Lens Utility Mobile app.

Specs

LENS MOUNT(S): Sony E (FE full-frame) or Nikon Z (full-frame)

APERTURE: Constant f/2.8

STABILIZATION: No

AUTOFOCUS: Linear motor (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive)

MANUAL FOCUS: Electronically controlled, focus distance on-camera

OPTICS: 17 elements in 15 groups, 2 Low Dispersion, Glass Molded Aspherical elements

MECHANICS: Metal & Plastic, extends when zooming, weather-sealed, L-Fn button

MAGNIFICATION & FOCUS DISTANCE: 0.37x, 0.18m (7.09 in)

FILTER THREADS & HOOD: 67mm filter threads, one-piece plastic hood

SIZE: 76×118 mm (2.99×4.65 in)

WEIGHT: 540g/19oz (Sony), 550g/19.4oz (Nikon)

PRICE: $899

How to Enter the Tamron Giveaway

You can enter by clicking this link. There are several ways to enter and each entrant will give you additional entries. Giveaway ends November 14, 2024.

Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 Giveaway ($899 USD | $1,240 CAD Value)!

Please note, this giveaway is open to U.S. and Canada only.

Good luck!