Sigma’s new 16-28mm may be the perfect budget ultra-wide lens for getting right in the action. In this video, I’ll be taking the lens onto the streets of Laguna Beach while providing street photography tips and tricks for shooting at wide angles.

Video: Street Photography Tips and Tricks With the Sigma 16-28mm Lens

At 16mm at its widest, the Sigma 16-28mm f/2.8 is noticeably wider than most standard wide lenses. With the limited zoom, it means that you’ll have to stay close to your subject and the scenes will be filled with detail.

The lens clocks in at $899 and is very lightweight, making it the perfect budget on-the-go lens. The wide angle is great for architecture, landscapes, and street. You can even take fantastic portraits up close and in the action. All in all, it’s an incredibly versatile lens for its type, especially when paired with the Sony a7IV Mirrorless Camera. Here are my top photos from the set.

The Photos

Conclusion

I hope you enjoyed these street photography tips and tricks. The Sigma 28-70mm is only one from their incredible line of lenses. For complete tutorials on photography related subjects such as Lightroom editing and building a successful photography business, visit the SLR Lounge Premium Library. You can also visit Visual Flow for a complete collection of Lightroom presets and retouching tools.

Don’t miss our next episode of Mastering Your Craft on Adorama’s YouTube channel next week! If you want to catch up on all the episodes, make sure you check out our playlist!