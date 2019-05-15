Profoto Unveils the A1X – An Upgraded A1 with More Power, Better Battery, and a Higher Price Tag

With the announcement of their new A1X, Profoto has once again proven their commitment to innovation and raised the bar in the lighting game. They continue to re-evaluate and improve upon their existing product lines and the freshly announced Profoto A1X is no exception.

Retailing at $1095, (or $1195 with the Connect Wireless Trigger), the Profoto A1X is available now from Adorama, Amazon, & B&H.

It has a little more of everything that made its predecessor a success. An even more powerful battery and faster recycling are just some of the thirty-plus updates that were made to the product. In other words – they’ve provided more where it matters.

Profoto A1X Specs:

Max energy – 76 Ws

– 76 Ws Energy range – 9 f-stops (2.0-10)

– 9 f-stops (2.0-10) HSS energy range – 9 f-stops (2-10)

– 9 f-stops (2-10) Recycling time – 0.05-1.0s

– 0.05-1.0s Energy stability – 0.2 f-stop

– 0.2 f-stop TTL – Yes

– Yes HSS – Yes

– Yes Lamp Type – LED (Modeling Light)

– LED (Modeling Light) Wireless Connectivity Frequency band – 2.4 GHz (2404 to 2479.3 MHz) No of sync channels – 20 Operating range – Normal sync and remote control up to 300 m (1000 ft). TTL and HSS up to 100 m (330 ft).

Battery capacity – Up to 450 full power flashes Battery Charges in up to 80 minutes

– Up to 450 full power flashes Measurements Width – 7.5 cm (2.95 in) Length – 16.5 cm (6.37 in) Height – 10.8 cm (4.25 in) Weight – 560 g (1.2 lbs) including battery



Profoto A1 vs the A1X – What’s The Difference?

The A1X and A1 are siblings. The similarities are many, but the A1X has a little more of everything. A more powerful battery, faster recycling, and an updated user interface. And this time it’s available for Sony!

The only difference between the A1X, its predecessor A1 and every other studio light profoto makes is size – it’s small enough to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand, making the A1X and A1 Profoto’s only true on-camera solutions.

The A1X delivers a quality of light that’s both natural and beautiful, because like the larger Profoto lights in the family, the A1X features a round head that gives a soft smooth fall off – that’s what makes the light feel so wonderfully natural.

Some of the big differences between the A1 and the new A1X according to profoto;

The Battery is upgraded boasting up to 450 full-power shots vs the 350 from the A1

full-power shots vs the 350 from the A1 The recycling time has dropped from 1.2 seconds to just 1 second

second The Number of wireless channels has been increased from 8 to 20 in the A1X

in the A1X An upgraded larger high-res display with easy to see text (Similar to the Profoto B10)

Additional compatibility from Nikon and Canon by adding Sony

An updated fit, feel and finish



What do you think? Are you interested in trying the new A1X out? Have you already used the A1? Let us know in the comments below.

*All images & video shared with permission from Profoto. Do not share or reuse images without direct permission.