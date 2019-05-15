DJI Osmo Action | The Final Nail in the GoPro Coffin

DJI has successfully, and in a very short span of time, put cameras in the pockets of hobbyists to professionals. Whether they be in the sky or on ground, they have revolutionized everyday capture in a cinematic way. After much speculation DJI released the Osmo Action, a direct competitor to the camera that started it all for GoPro. Retailing at $349, the Osmo Action is only available for pre-order on B&H and Adorama.

DJI Osmo Action: Specs

Dual Screen: The 2.25-inch rear touchscreen employs a water- and fingerprint-repelling coating, and the 1.4-inch front screen makes vlogging and selfies easier than ever before.

DJI Osmo Action: Accessories

Camera Frame Kit: Included with Osmo Action, the Camera Frame Kit offers a universal mount for additional accessories and a window for the LED indicator to show camera status in real time while protecting the device.

The Floating Handle offers a comfortable grip for Osmo Action and keeps it floating when shooting in water. Filters: Osmo Action comes with Neutral Density (ND), Polarizer, and underwater filters. ND filters (ND4, ND8, ND16, and ND32) reduce light exposure in various environments, while Polarizer filters reduce reflections and increase color saturation for a more appealing image. Orange Seawater and Purple Freshwater filters restore the natural color of underwater scenes.

Target Audience

This product, similar to the Osmo Pocket were designed with the everyday human in mind. With entry-level cameras putting a huge emphasis on content creators, it comes at no surprise that DJI is reaching for that same demographic. The Osmo Action is their cutting-edge answer to what the creative community demands: “Exceptional image quality and stabilization in a unique and durable new form factor, with dual color screens and seamless software integration.”

“Whether you are capturing aerial content with Mavic 2, incredibly smooth content with Osmo Pocket, or heart-racing footage with Osmo Action, DJI offers a full suite of products for your creative needs.” – Roger Luo, DJI President.

DJI Osmo Action vs. GoPro Hero7 Black

The first question many consumers had, even prior to it’s conception or release, was how DJI’s flagship action camera would compare to GoPro‘s perfected process. Take a look at Peter McKinnon’s comparison video to see for yourself. Spoiler alert: the Osmo dominates the GoPro in low-light… in an almost embarrassing display while the stabilization comparison isn’t very negligible.

