What Kind of Personality Do Photographers & Retouchers Tend To Have?

Have you ever wondered if Photographers and Retouchers share a common personality trait? The team over at PRO EDU polled their Facebook community and found that photographers DO SHARE A COMMON PERSONALITY using the quiz results from 16 Personalities based on the Myers-Briggs test.

Gary Winchester and his team at PRO EDU have had interactions with literally thousands of photographers from all experience and location backgrounds over the last few years. These interactions left him wondering about the common threads between each and every one of them he met, drawing comparisons from them all to see if there was a certain “type” of person that entered and thrived in this career.

“I did some digging and found a way to see if there was a way to define the personality of a photographer or retoucher and to see if they shared a common trait. Spoiler alert, they did.”

Before we go any further, i’d like to link to the original post here from PRO EDU so you can read for yourself without getting to the end results, otherwise, be prepared for the TLDR results below.

Gary found the 16 Personalities website, (an offshoot of the “Myers-Briggs” personality test), and from there, (As mentioned above), polled his PRO EDU Facebook Group to see what results he got. At the time of his original blog post being published, he had a sample size of just 145 answers within 48 hours, but that was already enough to show a trend.

Spoilers Ahead!

With 59.93% of the answers, the majority result was the “Diplomat.”

For those of you interested, the Diplomat is defined by the 16 Personalities Website as the following; “Diplomats focus on empathy and cooperation, shining in diplomacy and counseling. People belonging to this type group are cooperative and imaginative, often playing the role of harmonizers in their workplace or social circles. These traits make Diplomats warm, empathic and influential individuals, but also cause issues when there is a need to rely exclusively on cold rationality or make difficult decisions.” Diplomats include INFJ, INFP, ENFJ, and ENFP.

Truthfully, I personally took the test when Gary shared it, and the diplomat was also, exactly my result.

Regardless of you believing in this sort of thing or not, it’s still pretty cool to see the trends in personality types within our chosen career. You should take some time and read the full blog post here – https://proedu.com/blogs/news/what-personality-types-are-most-photographers to see all of the results and the PRO EDU teams thoughts behind it. Gary and I were talking recently and he is hoping to get a larger sample set to really dive into the topic so i’ve included the link to the quiz linked below.

“I’d love to get 1000 people to submit and see if a sample size from other communities differ. I plan to republish this in a few months if we can get a larger sample size that includes the 5th letter from the website”

Gary and I both found these results and the tests to be incredibly interesting, especially after the time spent researching the different types of personalities and workplace behaviors exhibited by each. I’m more intrigued to hear how accurate the test results are based on your own personal opinions. Whether you agree with the answers you get or not and why?

Have you ever taken a personality test like this? Do you know your results? Where do you fit in on this spectrum? Let us know in the comments below (or in the quiz above).

*Test and Images Shared with permission from PRO EDU