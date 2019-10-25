Polaroid Originals has introduced The Polaroid Originals Lab, a sleek-looking desktop “photo lab” that converts your smartphone photographs into square-format Polaroid prints and costs only $129! Making prints from your smartphone is as easy as selecting the photo you want to print on your phone, placing your phone face down on top of the device, pressing the red button on the lba, and your print popping out from the base of the unit.

Turn your digital memories analog with the Polaroid Lab from Polaroid Originals. This simple-but-clever device enables you to print any photo or image from your mobile phone onto Polaroid 600 or i-Type instant film. The Lab itself incorporates an AR-coated three-element acrylic lens, along an auto-adjusting shutter system, to essentially take a photo of your smartphone’s screen, which is recorded onto instant film for instant printing. The Lab has a built-in lithium-ion battery and charges via USB port.

Working in conjunction with the Polaroid Lab is the dedicated Polaroid Originals app, which will format your mobile photos for printing on the lab as well as enable some more creative options for your prints. A Collage mode lets you split up your digital file in up to nine different frames, which can then be seamlessly printed onto multiple sheets of film for a unique look. Additionally, reaping the benefits of the digital capture, an Augmented Reality tool lets you assign video playback to recognized still images for dynamic multimedia playback. Compiled through the app, this tool layers still images with motion, which can be seen when viewing a finished print using the camera of select smartphones.

Key Features & Technical Specifications

Print Mobile Photos on Polaroid Film

Records Directly from Smartphone Screen

Uses i-Type or 600-Type Instant Film

Dedicated App for Collages and AR Tools

Printer

Compatible File Formats – Polaroid 600, Polaroid Originals i-Type

Lens – 3 Elements, 3 Groups AR-Coated Acrylic

Shutter – Variable Shutter Module (Solenoid) with Fixed Aperture Position

Battery – Rechargeable Lithium-Ion 1100 mAh, 3.7 V, 4.07 Wh

Operating Temperature – 40-108°F / 4-42°C

Operating Humidity – 5-90%

Dimensions Closed: 5.9 x 4.6 x 5.9″ / 150 x 115.6 x 149.7 mm Open: 5.9 x 4.6 x 7.0″ / 150 x 115.6 x 177.2 mm

Weight – 1.4 lb / 655 g (Without Film)

Mobile App

Compatibility Apple iPhone 6, 6S, 7, 8, X, XS, 11, and Newer Most Android Smartphones

Operating System Requirements iOS 11+ Android 5+



Check Pricing & Availability of the Polaroid Originals Lab Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon

I’ve been playing with variations of old and new instant film tech for years now and regardless of the outcome, i’m always happy with what I get from these devices, so i’m interested in messing with this guy to see what I can create from my smartphone captures. Currently the Print Lab is only available for Pre-order, but we’ll keep you posted once the release date goes live. The big question is what would you use it for? What sort of images would you create with it as an art project? Or would you use it simply as a physical memory / memento creator for day to day events? Let us know in the comments below!