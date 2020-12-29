Recently our own Pye Jirsa was a guest on Andrew Hellmich‘s podcast “Photobiz Xposed” to discuss everything from TikTok Vs Instagram to running a photography business with over 30 staff members. Andrew found Pye by asking members of his own Facebook group and past interview guest, Tanya Goodall Smith suggested he talk to Pye about his new course and all the fun he’s been having on Tik Tok would make him the perfect guest.

Trusting Tanya’s judgement, I (Andrew) invited Pye for an interview. Since setting up this recording, I did some investigating to learn more, and WOW… my head is spinning!

I checked out Pye’s photography website to see THE most incredible studio space! Trust me when I say you will be blown away when you see it.

A team of over 30 staff! Fantastic photography.

Plus, I learned Pye is not only a founder and partner of Lin and Jirsa Photography, a boutique Southern California photography studio with an incredible team that shoots over 300 weddings each year, with nearly 1,000 yearly client commissions.

In this interview, Pye shares his views and ideas on creativity, business, TikTok, and education while surviving and prospering during a crazy year of COVID.