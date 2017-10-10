Nikon’s Official D850 Lens List | The Cost Of The New Nikon Shooting Experience

When we reflect upon history, we often use significant events as markers that serve as starting and stopping points for eras. However, the reality is that there is often a period of overlap between what came before and the new status quo.

We are in the midst of one such time with Nikon as D850 is the hinge between the past and present of the Nikon shooting experience. All that you know and love about Nikon is perfected in this body but, its centennial sensor currently demands more resolving power and overall performance than most of the existing lens lineup can muster. However, “most” is not “all”; so there is hope for you to make the most of your new D850. Here is the official list Nikon recommends for use with the D850.

Official Nikon D850 Lens List

Primes

20mm f/1.8G – $796.95

28mm f/1.4E – $1,996.95

105mm f/1.4E – $2,196.95

200mm f/2G – $5,696.95

400mm f/2.8E – $11,196.95

Zooms

14-24mm f/2.8G – $1,896.95

24-70mm f/2.8E – $2,396.95

70-200mm f/2.8E – $2,796.95

80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G – $2,296.95

Specialty Lenses

8-15mm f/3-5-4.5E – $1,246.95

19mm f/4E PC – $3,396.95

Canon faced a similar challenge when releasing its high-resolution monsters, the 5DS and 5DSR. It is a reality all camera manufacturers will face as they scale the mountain of megapixels the market demands. But, for those invested in “inferior” optics, it will undoubtedly cause some to question whether the new body is worth it.

The D850 plus premium lenses are a lot to ask and furthermore, we photogs tend to get attached to our lenses. “Favorite lens” won’t always mean sharpest, fastest, or most expensive. Still, if you want to make the most of the new Nikon experience, these are your best options according to Nikon.