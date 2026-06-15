3 Things Most Photographers Get Wrong About Flash

Flash looks simple until it isn’t. You fire it, the image comes back too harsh or too flat or weirdly blurry, and the instinct is to blame the gear. In most cases the gear is fine — the issue is one of three concepts that most photographers either misunderstand or only partially understand. Get these right and flash stops being unpredictable.

Part of the Flash & Lighting Guide

A field-tested resource covering off-camera flash, modifiers, and lighting technique for photographers at every level. A field-tested resource covering off-camera flash, modifiers, and lighting technique for photographers at every level.

1. Misreading the inverse square law

The inverse square law tells you that light doesn’t fade gradually as you move a subject further away — it drops off much faster than intuition suggests. Double the distance between your flash and your subject, and you lose not half the light but three-quarters of it. That’s the part most photographers miss.

In practice this matters a lot. If you’re shooting a couple at a reception and you step back two feet to reframe, you haven’t made a small adjustment — you’ve significantly changed your exposure. The flash has to work harder, or the image goes darker than expected.

The geometry behind it: light spreads outward in a widening cone. The further your subject sits from the source, the smaller the fraction of that cone they occupy. Move them closer and they’re receiving a much more concentrated portion of the output. This is why moving a modifier close to your subject is almost always more effective than cranking flash power.

Certain modifiers — snoots, grids, and long-throw reflectors — help concentrate the beam at greater distances. But the more reliable fix is simply working closer to your subject whenever the shot allows it. A flash at four feet is doing dramatically less work than the same flash at eight feet, at the same power setting.

2. Confusing soft light with diffused light

These two terms get used interchangeably, and that’s where the confusion starts. They describe different things and produce different results.

Soft light is about source size relative to the subject. A large light source — a 5-foot octabox, a bounce off a 10-foot white ceiling, open shade on a cloudy day — produces gradual transitions from highlight to shadow. That gradual falloff is what makes skin look smooth and shadows look natural. The size of the source is what’s doing the work, not any diffusion material in front of it.

Diffused light means light passing through a translucent material — a shoot-through umbrella, a fabric panel, a MagSphere over a speedlight. Diffusion scatters the light, which does spread it somewhat, but it also absorbs a portion of the output. The result is less total light reaching your subject, but not necessarily softer light in the way a large source produces softness.

Here’s where it gets counterintuitive: a small diffused source is still a small source. A speedlight with a dome diffuser is still producing relatively hard light — it’s just producing less of it. And a large modifier with a silver reflective interior and no diffusion panel can throw genuinely specular, hard light at distance. Large does not automatically mean soft if you’ve removed the diffusion.

The practical takeaway: if you want soft light on a portrait, prioritize source size and proximity over diffusion material. Diffusion is a tool for managing output and spread — it doesn’t substitute for a large source close to your subject.

3. Not accounting for flash duration

A flash firing looks instantaneous. It isn’t. The tube powers up, dumps its charge, then fades back down — and that full cycle takes time. That duration is what determines whether your flash can freeze motion or not, and it catches a lot of photographers off guard.

The number to pay attention to is the T1 rating: the time it takes for 90% of the flash’s total power to dissipate. A faster T1 means the burst is shorter and more concentrated, which is what freezes a moving subject cleanly. A slower T1 means the tail end of the flash is still contributing light while your subject has already moved, which shows up as motion blur even when your shutter speed is fast.

Two things affect this. First, the flash itself — duration varies significantly across brands and models, so it’s worth checking the T1 spec before using a light for action work. Second, power level. At full power, every flash has its longest duration regardless of manufacturer. Drop the power, and the burst gets shorter. This means if you’re trying to freeze a fast-moving subject — a dancer mid-jump, a bouquet toss, a kid running — the counterintuitive move is to reduce flash power and compensate by raising ISO. You’ll get a shorter, sharper burst and cleaner motion freeze than cranking the flash and hoping for the best.

For most portrait work the distinction doesn’t matter much. But for any situation where your subject is moving, flash duration is the variable that decides whether the shot is sharp or not.

Put it together in the field

These three concepts aren’t isolated — they interact. Moving your flash closer to a subject to take advantage of the inverse square law also changes whether the source reads as large or small. Dropping power to shorten flash duration changes your exposure math. Understanding how they connect is what separates photographers who use flash confidently from those who adjust settings until something works.

If you want to go deeper on all of this — modifiers, off-camera setups, real wedding and portrait lighting scenarios — our Flash Photography Training System covers the full range, built around the situations working photographers actually face.

Frequently asked questions about flash photography

What is the inverse square law in photography?

The inverse square law describes how light intensity falls off as distance increases. Double the distance between your flash and subject and you lose roughly three-quarters of the light, not half. It’s why working close to your subject is almost always more effective than increasing flash power.

What’s the difference between soft light and diffused light?

Soft light refers to the size of the light source relative to the subject — larger sources produce softer, more gradual shadow transitions. Diffused light refers to light passing through a translucent material, which scatters and reduces output but doesn’t automatically make a small source behave like a large one.

How do I freeze motion with flash?

Use a flash with a fast T1 rating and reduce your flash power. Shorter bursts freeze motion more effectively than long ones. Compensate for the reduced output by raising your ISO rather than pushing flash power back up.

What is flash duration and why does it matter?

Flash duration is the total time from when the flash tube fires to when it fully fades. Shorter duration means the burst is over before a moving subject has time to shift position, producing sharper images. It matters most for action, sports, and any subject that’s not completely still during the exposure.

Does flash power affect flash duration?

Yes. At full power, every flash has its longest burst duration. Reducing power shortens the duration, which improves the flash’s ability to freeze motion. If sharp action is the goal, lower power plus higher ISO generally produces better results than full power at a lower ISO.