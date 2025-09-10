Nikon’s First Cinema Camera, the ZR, Blends RED Color Science with Z-Mount Flexibility

Nikon has officially stepped into the cinema camera game with the ZR — a full-frame mirrorless body designed for filmmakers, co-developed with RED Digital Cinema. It’s the first truly ground-up cinema camera from Nikon, and the debut product in its new Z Cinema series.

Weighing just 1.19 lbs, the Nikon ZR is a modular, fanless system with a professional video spec sheet that aims to challenge the likes of Sony’s FX3 and Canon’s R5C. It shares the partially stacked full-frame sensor from the Z6 III but pairs it with a new 12-bit R3D NE RAW codec — a format developed with RED that brings their Log3G10 curve and REDWideGamutRGB color to Nikon’s ecosystem.

Key Specs and Features

Sensor: 24.5MP full-frame, partially stacked (same as Z6 III)

24.5MP full-frame, partially stacked (same as Z6 III) Internal Recording: 6K/60p in 12-bit R3D NE RAW

6K/60p in 12-bit R3D NE RAW Dynamic Range: 15+ stops

15+ stops Color Science: RED Log3G10 + REDWideGamutRGB

RED Log3G10 + REDWideGamutRGB Dual Base ISO: 800 and 6400, ISO adjustable in post with NE RAW

800 and 6400, ISO adjustable in post with NE RAW LCD: 4.0″, DCI-P3, 1,000-nit brightness

4.0″, DCI-P3, 1,000-nit brightness Audio: 32-bit float recording via built-in or external mics, OZO directional audio

32-bit float recording via built-in or external mics, OZO directional audio Stabilization: 7.5 stops of in-body image stabilization

7.5 stops of in-body image stabilization Autofocus: EXPEED 7 with deep-learning AI; 9 subject types

EXPEED 7 with deep-learning AI; 9 subject types Connectivity: Digital accessory shoe, USB-C Power Delivery, HDMI, mic/headphone jacks

Digital accessory shoe, USB-C Power Delivery, HDMI, mic/headphone jacks Build: Magnesium alloy, weather-sealed, fanless design

Filmmaker-Oriented Workflow

The ZR includes a redesigned UI for video shooters, with a new Quick Menu, custom button layout, and a vertical tally light. There’s no EVF, but the 4-inch LCD is bright enough for daylight use — often eliminating the need for an external monitor.

A new “Cinematic Mode” enables a RED-style workflow in a simplified package, locking shutter angle to 180°, frame rate to 24p, and applying a RED Cine Bias Picture Control. Up to 10 LUTs (.cube files) can be loaded and previewed in real time on the monitor.

It also supports Frame.io Camera to Cloud via NX MobileAir, and continuous recording is possible with USB-C power delivery — ideal for long interviews, events, or multi-cam setups.

Digital Accessory Ecosystem

The ZR is the first Nikon body with a digital accessory shoe, allowing two-way communication with compatible gear. One of the first products is the ME-D10 shotgun mic, which requires no cable or battery and offers two modes (PURE and FOCUS) with built-in shock isolation.

Nikon says it plans to work with third-party partners to develop more accessories that take advantage of this connection.

Product Images

Pricing and Availability

The Nikon ZR will be available in late October 2025 at the following price points: