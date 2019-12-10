Today is a sad day for Nikon shooters, or at least a frustrating one, as it appears that Nikon is officially shutting down it’s authorized repair program by the end of March, 2020. According to the emails received by existing authorized repair centers, Nikon users in the USA will have to rely exclusively on NIkon itself for any repairs that require special parts, tools, or training…meaning, pretty much everything you’d ever have to send your Nikon cameras in for repair for anyway!

Reported by IFIXIT last night, according to the email from Nikon, access to parts, training and additional resources will be cut off with no option to renew on March 31st, 2020, leaving the existing 12 to 15 Nikon Service Centers with no additional information. The only remaining repair centers for Nikon users in the US are in Los Angeles, CA and Melville, New York. Opposing sides of the country, and that’ll be the only options left for Nikon shooters who need critical repairs and maintenance done on their devices.

Nikon had already stopped selling parts to independent repair shops back in 2012, making it pretty much a requirement to use one of their “authorized” repair centers to ensure you could get access to the parts, and tools needed to service your newer cameras, but today’s news reduces your ability to get quick and quality service even more! Based on reports, no matter the service, most users will be at least 2 weeks without their cameras (in a best case scenario), while sending their rigs in for authorized service. I’d speculate that the wait time will go up dramatically once the number of service centers are reduced to only the LA and NY locations.

The only “positive” one can take away from this scenario is it could bring in some additional revenue directly to Nikon which the camera division could certainly use. In the meantime, we’ve reached out to Nikon directly for a comment and will update this post with any relevant information they share. Until then, have you ever used the Authorized Repair program from a local shop? How was your experience? Will this affect your future purchasing plans? Let us know in the comments below.