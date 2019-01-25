Nikon Announces “Trade Up To Z” | An Aggressive Play to Convert More Photographers to the Z Series

From January 27, 2019 to March 31, 2019, anyone can trade in their operating interchangeable lens camera, regardless of camera brand, for a new Nikon Z Series camera and get $400 towards a Nikon Z 7 or $200 towards a Nikon Z 6 in addition to their camera’s trade-in value. They are also offering an additional $100 on the Mount Adapter FTZ when purchased together with a new Nikon Z 6 or Z 7.

Find out all of the info here.

Here are the camera/kit options:

This is an aggressive play to convert more users to their Nikon Z series and a strong incentive to make the switch for those already considering it. We will, however, have to wait and see if the trade in values they offer (plus the bonuses) are better than selling your used gear to camera stores like B&H, KEH, or Adorama or selling on your own on Craiglist, Ebay, or Facebook.

To those who say that this type of offer makes it look like Nikon needs help selling Z-series cameras, just remember this: even though this is indeed a rare move for Nikon, it is similar to the huge discounts that Sony has offered in the past, which in some cases were as big as 50% off a camera body!

how it works

Below is more information directly form their website on how the whole thing works:

Purchasing online from the Nikon Store

Step 1: Get an estimate for your trade-in

Complete our trade-in request form and enter the make, model and condition of your camera. For most Nikon cameras, the Nikon Store will provide an instant estimate. For other cameras, the Nikon Store will provide an estimate within approximately 48 hours (excluding weekends and holidays).

Step 2: Ship your trade-in to Nikon

If you accept the Nikon Store’s estimate, you will be provided with a prepaid UPS shipping label, packing list and shipping instructions. Drop off your package at a UPS shipping facility before March 27, 2019 (the last business day before the promotion ends).

Step 3: Purchase a new Nikon Z 7 or new Nikon Z 6 from the Nikon Store

Once your trade-in ships, Nikon will send you a discount code by email for your trade-in value bonus of either $400.00 for a new Nikon Z 7 or $200.00 for a new Nikon Z 6. Purchase a new Nikon Z 7 or new Nikon Z 6 from the Nikon Store and use your discount code during checkout before the promotion ends on March 31, 2019. Discount code expires 11:59PM ET on March 31, 2019.

Step 4: Get your trade-in credit

After you’ve purchased your new Nikon Z 7 or new Nikon Z 6 and Nikon has received and evaluated your trade-in interchangeable lens camera, the Nikon Store will issue a credit to your original payment method for the amount of your final trade-in value. Please understand the final trade-in credit may be lower than Nikon’s estimate based on Nikon’s evaluation. You’ll receive an email when your credit is issued. (Please allow 1–2 billing cycles to appear on your credit statement.)

Purchasing from a Nikon Authorized Dealer

Participating Nikon Authorized Dealers will add $200.00 for a Z 6 Camera or $400.00 for a Z 7 Camera to the trade-in amount given by the Dealer to a consumer purchaser for the trade-in of one operating interchangeable lens camera when purchasing one new Nikon Z 6 Camera or Z 7 Camera from the Dealer during the period of January 27, 2019 through March 31, 2019. Dealer determines its trade-in amount in its sole discretion and Dealer’s trade-in amount may vary according to condition and age of trade-in. To be eligible for $200.00 or $400.00 added amounts, both the Dealer’s trade-in amount and $200.00 or $400.00 added amount must be applied to the purchase price of a consumer’s purchase of a new Nikon Z 6 Camera or Z 7 Camera. $200.00 or $400.00 added amounts are not cash equivalents, may not be redeemed for cash, and are available only for the purchase of a new Nikon Z 6 Camera or Z 7 Camera at the time of trade-in. $200.00 or $400.00 added amounts are cancelled and forfeited if the Nikon Z 6 Camera or Z 7 Camera is returned for any reason or cause whatsoever. Interchangeable lens trade-in camera must be surrendered at the time of trade-in (for online transactions, physical receipt by the Dealer or written or electronic notification from the carrier is considered an act of surrender). $200.00 or $400.00 added amount can be applied toward the purchase of one new Nikon Z 6 Camera or Z 7 Camera only. Multiple $200.00 or $400.00 added amounts cannot be applied towards the purchase of the same Nikon Z 6 Camera or Z 7 Camera. Nikon Z 6 Camera or Z 7 Camera purchase must be simultaneous with trade-in of the interchangeable lens trade-in camera. There is no responsibility whatsoever on the part of Nikon and its dealers for any images stored in a traded-in interchangeable lens camera memory or memory card left in a traded-in interchangeable lens camera.

**Mount Adapter FTZ price after instant savings is subject to applicable taxes and shipping charges, if any, and is available to retail customers only at the Nikon Store or participating Nikon Authorized Dealers. Product availability is subject to the Nikon Store’s or Dealer’s inventory and may be limited. Offer may be discontinued at Nikon Inc.’s sole discretion. Offer valid January 27, 2019 at 12:00 A.M. ET until March 31, 2019 at 11:59 P.M. ET to retail customers only at the Nikon Store or participating Nikon Authorized Dealers. Offer valid only in the 50 United States and the District of Columbia. Offer not valid on previous purchases. Void where prohibited by law. Nikon Instant Savings offers do not apply to any used, refurbished or reconditioned products or product combinations.

All Nikon products include Nikon Inc. limited warranty. Images are for illustrative purposes only. All Nikon trademarks are trademarks of Nikon Corporation. Nikon Authorized Dealers set their own selling prices, which may vary. Nikon is not responsible for typographical errors.