MyGearVault | A Single App Aiming To Help You Organize, Insure, & Track Your Gear

Gear protection and inventory is a necessity for photographers, and as your kit grows, it becomes increasingly more important to properly track and document what you own. Jared Polin has released a new app to help you ease that burden called My Gear Vault. With My Gear Vault, your photography inventory is only a thumb press and swipe away.

This free app allows you to input and categorize your gear. You can add pictures, store serial numbers, and document its purchase date and value. One of the highlighted features is the ability to customize kits within the app. If you group your gear according to different kinds of shoots, such as a portrait shoot or video shoot, you have the ability to do so. You also have the option of locking the app itself with a passcode, and keeping all of this information organized and safe makes it easier to create police reports or insurance claims in the event of theft or damage to your kit.

At first glance, the app interface is aesthetically pleasing and is well arranged to allow for an easy user experience, and it’s nice to be able to get insurance through the app. This is no second-rate development and looks like a solid offering to compete with Lenstag. Whether you’re a professional, amateur, or finanicial endowed enthusiast, an app like this is worth your attention. Its always a good to have more options for take care of your tools.

You can find out more about My Gear Vault here.