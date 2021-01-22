In a recent episode of our new podcast, we sit down with Lee Morris who is one of the co-founders of Fstoppers, a massive photography blog site that generates 3-5 million unique visitors a month. If you’ve been here a while, it’s likely you need no introduction to Lee or our good friends at Fstoppers.

In Lee’s episode, we talked about how Fstoppers came to be, navigating business relationships, and much more. The full podcast is available across all of our channels so be sure to tune in, follow, and subscribe!

About the Podcast

If you haven’t heard, we’ve launched a new podcast called Think Stupid Simple. It’s a place to have authentic long-form conversations with inspiring individuals across all walks of life. The goal is to uncover the stupid-simple truths that can help us all lead happier and more successful personal and business lives.

Tune in every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for a new episode!

How to Listen and Connect

Full Episode on Youtube

Excerpts from the Episode

If you’re short on time, we’ve included a few of our favorite snippets from the full episode below.

The Origin of Fstoppers

Listen to what inspired the origin of Fstoppers.com.

Relationships and Conflict in Business

Listed to how Lee and Patrick resolve conflict and why they are in business together.

Work-Life Balance

Listen to Lee’s thoughts behind finding the right work-life balance.

For more episodes, be sure to subscribe on your podcast platform of choice.