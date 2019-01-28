Interview with Sangeeta Dey, Award-Winning Landscape Photographer | SLR Lounge Artist Feature

Our “SLR Lounge Artist Feature” articles highlight the top photographers in the world. This article features Dr. Sangeeta Dey of Sangeeta Dey Photography (California, USA). In addition to being a practicing pediatric neuropyschologist, Dr. Sangeeta is a well-accomplished, award-winning landscape photographer. Dr. Sangeeta has earned features with National Geographic and USA Today. As well, she has collected awards and recognitions from Nikon and The International Landscape Photographer of the Year, to name a few. Dr. Sangeeta is truly passionate about her work and focuses much of her attention on non-verbal communication. For Dr. Sangeeta, “communication via non-verbal/visual mediums is one of the most powerful and honest forms.”

Thank you for taking the time to speak with us Dr. Sangeeta! We’d love to know a bit of your story. How did you get into photography?

Traveling and exploring local landscapes has always been a big part of my life. I started off by using the camera as a tool to document these experiences. Gradually, I also discovered the power of photography as a tool for creative expression. Of course, the transition was not overnight. As my outlook on my outdoor experiences, and how I interacted with my environment, changed, I also became more thoughtful and introspective about these experiences. Additionally, this process also helped the photographer in me evolve into an artist. Overall, I love being out in nature. Therefore, landscape photography is a natural extension to my allure for wilderness.

We noted on your website that you quote Rollo May. Could you talk about how your work is influenced by your studies in neuropsychology?

There is something about the romantic subjectivity of art that is so sacred. In fact, I am almost afraid to taint it by talking about the objectivity of neuroscience. However, to answer the question, most of my limited understanding about art came through my neuroscience classes. We often used the work of painters as case studies. I found it interesting that scientists attempted to understand the brain using the works of painters. More specifically, I found the kinds of tricks these master painters used to fool the brain into perceiving depth to be fascinating. Certainly, I don’t think about brain functions when I am in the field. However, I do try to think of the work of painters during post-processing. In my clinical work, the children I work with have been one of my biggest educators. While they may not always be capable of expressing themselves verbally, they are masters in using their drawings to communicate their life experiences. This tells me that we are all born with the capability of expressing ourselves through visual medium. Unfortunately, due to societal pressure for conformism, we lose our ability to use visual art as a way of self-expression.

We’d love for you to tell us the story behind one of your favorite photographs.