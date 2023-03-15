GIFs, or Graphics Interchange Format, have become a popular way to express emotions and reactions on social media platforms. Instagram, being one of the most popular social media platforms, has a GIF feature that allows users to add animated GIFs to their posts and stories. In this article, we will discuss how to post a GIF on Instagram and provide some tips for using them effectively.

Note: This article is a continuation of our Instagram Marketing series. You may also be interested in previous articles such as How to Add a Collaborator on Instagram and How to Make Reels on Instagram with Photos.

Understanding Instagram’s GIF feature

Before we dive into the process of posting a GIF on Instagram, it’s important to understand what it is and why it’s important. Instagram’s GIF feature is powered by GIPHY, a popular GIF search engine. The GIF feature allows users to add animated GIFs to their stories and posts, which can help to increase engagement and add personality to their content.

However, it’s important to note that Instagram’s GIF feature has some limitations. For instance, users cannot upload their own GIFs without a workaround, which we’ll cover in this article.

How to post your own GIF on Instagram (without GIPHY)

As many of you have probably experienced before searching for this article, if you try to upload your own animated GIF to Instagram, the GIF simply becomes a static image without any animation. Luckily there is an easy workaround. Just follow these steps:

Step 1: Find a free GIF to MP4 converter such as Ezgif (or other converter – any one will do).

Step 2: Upload Your GIF. This can take a few seconds depending on the size of your file.

Step 3: Press “Convert GIF to MP4”

Step 4: Click “Download” to download the Mp4 file.

Step 5: Upload the mp4 to an Instagram post and follow the normal steps to create your post, story or reel!

Example of a custom GIF on Instagram

Here is our final sample result:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLR Lounge (@slrlounge)

How to post a GIF on Instagram (with GIPHY)

How to post a GIF on Instagram Stories and Reels

Now that you understand Instagram’s GIF feature let’s discuss how to post a GIF on Instagram Stories or Instagram Reels.

Step 1: Open Instagram and create a new story or reel.

Step 2: Tap the “Sticker” icon at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Tap the “GIF” option from the list of available stickers.

Step 4: Search for the GIF you want to add by typing in a keyword or phrase.

Step 5: Select the GIF you want to add by tapping on it.

Step 6: Edit the GIF as needed by resizing or repositioning it.

Step 7: Once you’re happy with your post or story, tap “Share” to post it to your Instagram account.

To post a GIF from GIPHY as a regular Instagram post, follow these steps:

Step 1: Download the GIPHY app.

Step 2: Find a GIF you want to post.

Step 3: Click the share icon on the bottom right side of the GIF.

Step 4: Choose Instagram from the options.

Step 5: Follow the regular steps to create a post.

Tips for using GIFs on Instagram

While it’s easy to post a GIF on Instagram, it’s important to use them effectively to increase engagement and build your brand. Here are some tips for using GIFs on Instagram:

Only Use Relevant GIFs: Make sure that the GIFs you use are relevant to your post or story.

Don’t Overuse GIFs: While GIFs can be entertaining, it’s important not to overuse them as they can distract from your message.

Customize your GIFs: You can edit and customize your GIFs to make them fit your brand and message.

Keep it appropriate: Make sure that the GIFs you use are appropriate for your audience.

Be creative: Use GIFs to showcase your creativity and personality.

Conclusion

Posting a GIF on Instagram can be a great way to add personality and engagement to your content. By understanding Instagram’s GIF feature and using it responsibly, you can create compelling and engaging content that resonates with your audience. Follow the steps outlined in this article, and use the tips provided to start using GIFs on Instagram today.