Hohem Celebrates 10 Years of Gimbal Innovation

Hohem is celebrating their 10th anniversary as an industry leader in gimbal stabilization. Over the last decade, photographers, videographers, and vloggers around the world have benefitted from Hohem’s dedication to creating innovative stabilizers like the award-winning Hohem iSteady MT2, Hohem iSteady V3, and Hohem iSteady M6 models, as well as the Hohem iSteady Pro4 3-Axis Gimbal for GoPro Action Cameras. These products have made it possible for artists of all skill levels to harness the power of high-quality camera and smartphone stabilization technology to create professional level content.

Some Hohem Highlights

In 10 short years, Hohem has managed to capture significant market share for action camera and smart phone gimbals based on the strength of their user-friendly stabilization solutions. As a result, videographers, vloggers, and even filmmakers can use smartphones, action cameras, and mirrorless cameras alongside Hohem’s flagship products to bring their vision to life.

Here’s a quick overview of just some of Hohem’s accomplishments between 2014 and 2024:

Earned 70% Market Share in Action Camera Gimbals

Gained 30% Market Share in Smartphone Gimbals

Applied for over 100 Technology Patents

Used in 140+ countries and regions, serving over 3 million creators worldwide

CES Innovation Award: Hohem iSteady MT2/ Hohem iSteady V3

iF Design Award: Hohem iSteady MT2/ Hohem iSteady M6

Red Dot Award: Hohem iSteady MT2/ Hohem iSteady M6 / Hohem iSteady V3

Video: 10 Years of Hohem Innovation Making Every Moment Count

A (10-Year) History of Innovation

You can trace a path of technological advances from the first iSteady gimbal to the latest iSteady M7, with innovative features like AI tracking, high payload support, and integrated lighting, among others. You don’t have to go back too far to see what the majority of budget video content looked like before the introduction of affordable and user-friendly gimbals like those designed by Hohem. Both filmmakers and viewers alike should be thankful.

To give you a more concrete idea of what Hohem does, here’s a quick look at some of their flagship products, which are known for providing smooth, professional-quality footage through features like 3-axis stabilization, AI tracking, and multiple shooting modes.

Standout Products

For those on the go and working alone, Hohem’s iSteady M6 serves as a magical tool for solo filmmaking. It’s no wonder that the Hohem iSteady M6 Kit is a best seller on Amazon. The design is sleek and sturdy, and the interface is user friendly. On the gimbal, you’ll find things like the Multi-Functional Control Wheel (for Focus Control, CCT/RGB Switching, and Roll Rotation), an A-B Motion Button to set the start/end point to record A-B motion timelapses, and an Ultra-Wide-Angle Mode button to trigger the All Lock Mode, Sport Mode “S”, or recenter the gimbal. You might be surprised how much you can do with so few buttons.

Performance-wise, the iSteady M6 takes advantage of iSteady 7.0 stabilization algorithms to offer smooth movements from all angles, and it’s loaded with other special features as well.

Some standout features of the iSteady M6 include Ultra-Wide-Angle Mode Switching, a Magnetic AI tracking sensor (with a fill light), and 335° Superior Tilt Rotation, making the iSteady M6 is a perfect go-to for video content creators who want to capture dynamic shots while working solo with a smartphone.

The iSteady M6 can run up to 18 hours, or 6-8 hours when using it with AI Tracking & Fill Light.

You can learn more about the iSteady M6 here.

The iSteady V3 is another great tool for solo video content creators of all types. It is very small and lightweight, and it can be folded up to fit in your pocket for transport (unless you wear skinny jeans).

Like the M6 above, this “intelligent smartphone gimbal” features a magnetic AI tracker, which frees users from having to manually operate the camera and allows them to seamlessly track faces with simple gestures. In addition, the V3 includes a built-in extension rod and tripod, as well as a fill light and a detachable remote control.

The iSteady V3 can run up to 13 hours, or 4 hours when using it with AI Tracking & Fill Light.

You can learn more about the Hohem iSteady V3 here.

Geared more towards professionals or serious enthusiasts, but within reach for any user, the Hohem iSteady MT2 can accommodate action and mirrorless cameras, as well as smartphones or other small point-and-shoot devices. This is thanks to the gimbal’s ability to support a 1.2kg (or 2.65 pound) payload.

As you’d expect, the iSteady MT2 is loaded with a wide range of features:

Independent AI Tracking

Instant Switch to Vertical Shooting

Shutter Control through the Gimbal (via Cable Control or Bluetooth Control)

Expansion Options for Different Setups

360 Colors for Ambient Lighting Effects

iSteady 7.0 Anti-Shake Algorithm

+ Much More

The iSteady MT2 can run up to 17 hours, or 6-8 hours when using it with AI Tracking & Fill Light.

You can learn more about the Hohem iSteady MT2 here.

Hohem Gimbals – Standout Features

Here are some standout features you can find in various gimbals in Hohem’s lineup, some of which we noted in the gimbal descriptions above.

AI Tracking (without App)

Most gimbals that use tracker technology require an app to operate, but that doesn’t hold true for Hohem products. Their removable magnetic AI vision sensor eliminates the need for app or Bluetooth connection. Instead, you can trigger the track by making an “OK”/”PALM” gesture to activate/stop AI tracking.

360° Infinite Spin

This unique feature has to be seen to be believed. Using 360° Infinite Spin, content creators can capture endless spinning shots of whatever subject they choose, including athletes, brides, commercial products, or anything else.

RGB/CCT Fill Light

The removable magnetic AI vision sensor also houses an RGB/CCT fill light that can be used to light your subjects while filming. In order to match the scene and get the “right” light on your subjects, you can choose between cold light, warm light and RGB light.

Looking Ahead to the Next 10 Years

As you might imagine, everything that Hohem has accomplished over the last decade has really just set the stage for what they have planned moving forward. With AI becoming a larger part of the next wave of technological advancements, Hohem is committed to further developing AI-driven tech and enhancing mobile content creation, all while focusing on initiatives geared toward environmental responsibility, community engagement, and sustainable practices. According to the Hohem team, they “aim to redefine what is possible in stabilization and smart imaging technology…with tailored solutions for users around the world.”

Conclusion

Considering all they’ve accomplished during their first 10 years, it’s exciting to think about what is yet to come. The world of image stabilization has changed dramatically in such a short period of time, and with continued dedication from companies like Hohem, one can only expect the innovations and technological breakthroughs to continue as products become more powerful, easier to use, and more affordable than ever before. This is good news for creators of all kinds, whether you create content for social media channels, capture sports, record your travels, or work on other professional productions.