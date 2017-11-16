Hasselblad X1D | Hassy Launches ‘Rent A Hasselblad’

The allure of Medium format is ever present, and more so today than ever before, given the more affordable cost, more manageable sizes, and the more attractive styles. There is probably no medium format camera that embodies this quite as completely as the Hasselblad X1D. It’s under $9k, is smaller than a D850, and infinitely cooler looking. But is it for you? Well, our review is en route (probably the toughest camera I’ve reviewed in recent memory) but there’s no substitute for actually using one, and now you can rent it.

Hasselblad has just launched their ‘Rent A Hasselblad‘ program in countries across the globe (Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Spain, Switzerland, UK, USA), providing the best opportunity to ‘try before you buy’.

It’s a global online service that you can get through in a matter of a few minutes, and the only hiccup to be found thus far, is that seeing what availability is in a particular location for a particular time isn’t really fleshed out, so it’s a bit of trial and error. That said, it’s worth the effort, and Hasselblad‘s are not as plentiful as your run-of-the-mill Nikon, so quantity affecting availability is to be a little more expected. Perhaps more so that the prices aren’t really exorbitant, and the money you spend goes toward the purchase of the camera if you buy within 2 weeks of a rental.

Considering the X1D is a $9k camera the rental price of $90 USD a day (in the US) isn’t bad. In fact, it’s 1% of the camera’s sticker price – a little more in other parts of the world.

The lenses are also reasonably priced at $26 for the XCD 90mm 3.2 and $22 for the XCD 45mm 3.5, so you could have a nicely fleshed out kit for $148 a day.

Check out the full press release below, and of course check out the camera. It’s been on the receiving end of mixed reviews, and understandable given the new foray in which it lives, and the iterative software approach the company has taken, but it’s really come into its own and a wonderful camera in its own right.

Hasselblad LAUNCHES ‘RENT A Hasselblad’