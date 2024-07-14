Ask any videographer about their biggest frustration or horror story, and they will almost always mention audio. Your camera and lens might have absolutely amazing video & image quality, but if the sound turns out terrible, it will ruin your final result.

So, whether you are a professional wedding videographer or you are YouTube “vlogcast” content creator, clear, clean audio is the final touch that takes your production value to the highest level. Always remember this, it will make a difference at every level of your creative journey, maybe even a career as a content creator!

This is why we’re always excited to review audio equipment here at the studio, because we do both of those things. We create educational content, and we also actively work in the wedding video (and photo) business.

Today, we’re bringing you our Godox Magic XT1 review, because (spoiler alert!) it absolutely fits our demands. In this lavalier microphone review, we’re going to tell you exactly what we like about it, what (if any) concerns we might have, and which types of videographers and content creators ought to consider getting it. For more information on how to choose a wireless microphone, here is a great article on that broader topic.

Godox Magic XT1 Wireless Lav Microphone | Specifications

Wireless Transmission: 2.4 GHz (Frequency Hopping)

Frequency Range: 20Hz – 20,000Hz (20KHz)

Audio Pickup Design Type: Omnidirectional

Sampling Rate: 48kHz/24bit

SNR (Signal-to-Noise Ratio): ≈ 70dB

Touchscreen (Glass)

Mono, Stereo, & Safety Track Features

Wireless Range: 656 ft 656 ft (200m)

Battery Life: 16 hr working time (8 hrs per transmitter)

Receiver Dimensions: 0.94 x 0.94 x 0.7″ (22.9 x 22.9 x 17.8 mm)

Transmitter (microphone) Dimensions: 0.66 x 0.35 x 0.25″ (17.8 x 10.2 x 7.6 mm)

Total Weight: ~2.5 oz

Power: built-in lithium batteries

Charge Time: ~2.5 hrs)

Price: $109 ($129 w/ Lightning cable)

(Godox Magic XT1-C / Godox Magic XT1-CL)

Godox Magic XT1 Wireless Lav Mic Review | Who Is It For?

Considering the spec sheet, it should be immediately obvious that this is a very attractive choice for a lot of different creative folks! Especially those who values either portability and/or affordability, but then again, that is still almost everyone.

However, don’t be fooled by its tiny form factor or its price tag, because I’m actually confident enough in the Godox Magic XT1 that I would absolutely use it for high-end paid professional work, or any situations in which “money is no object” or size/weight don’t matter… So, let’s discuss specific categories of creatives:

Vloggers & Content Creators

Maybe you’re a vlogger, or maybe you started out doing a podcast but want to turn that into a vlog. The Godox Magix XT1 is an excellent choice for anyone who is either looking to get started, or needs to grow and expand their business. If you’re just a one-person operation, you can think of the two-microphone lavalier system as either having a backup, and/or having double the (transmitter) battery time!

If you’re an influencer who records on a phone and exclusively publishes short video clips on mobile platforms, you might have never even considered using more than just your phone and maybe one ring-light camera stand. You know what, though? If this is you, then audio is probably an even bigger way to take your content to the highest level. (The Godox XT1 can be plugged right into your phone, and it perfectly complements even the most on-the-go, everyday content creators.)

Wedding Videographers

On the other hand, what if you’re recording once-in-a-lifetime audio, where there is literally zero chance of a “second take”? Indeed, at this polar opposite end of the spectrum, we still like the Godox XT1 for professional work.

It’s reliable, both in terms of build quality and audio signal, which we’ll talk more about in a minute. Also, for what it’s worth, the aesthetic of the device is very professional, with the clean, simple design, the cool touchscreen display, and the similarly clean, simple transmitter microphones.

Interview & Documentary Filmmakers, Journalists

For any type of professional work, not just weddings of course, here is one additional recommendation that we must make: Even if you eventually opt for the most expensive high-end equipment, you absolutely must have backup equipment. With this in mind, the Godox XT1 becomes a “must-have” choice in both the short-term and the long-term. Whether you are doing interviews, journalism, or any sort of documentary filmmaking where a lavalier mic is useful, you can’t go wrong with such a simple, effective solution as this.

Travel, Vacation, & Adventure Video

Last but not least, what if you’re not doing any professional work, but you just want to create memories of your own personal daily life, or a big vacation, adventure, etc? What if your YouTube videos will only be viewed by friends and family? You might not think about adding a lavalier audio system to your travel kit, but we’d still recommend doing so.

Again, it doesn’t matter if you’re making casual videos if your everyday life on a phone, or making a relatively private vlog of your adventures, …either way, good audio can make a huge difference. (Or, more often, bad audio can cause you to completely throw away certain clips!)

Godox Magic XT1 Wireless Lav Mic Review | Design & Build Quality

Now, let’s dive into the specific details of why we are recommending the Godox Magic XT1 Lav Mic. Regardless of what type of video content you create, almost all of these details are likely to be important to you!

First and foremost, the XT1 offers a good balance of portability and durability. Unlike so many affordable options, or lightweight options, the XT1 is a high-quality device. The metal bracket and its hinge are both quite sturdy. This bracket cradles the two transmitters beautifully, and charges them as well. So, this means that all three batteries are charged by plugging in just one USB cable. Brilliant!

Compared to most other lavalier mic kits that claim to be portable, this makes the overall form factor significantly more compact, because there is no no charging case required, just the unit itself.

Of course, there is a carrying case for the entire kit, if you need it. This is useful for containing the pair of windscreens, transmitter clips/magnets, the charging cable, and the two audio cables. However, it’s awesome to be able to just throw the device itself in a small bag, purse, pocket, or whatever you’re already using when doing general content creation.

Godox Magic XT1 Wireless Lav Mic Review | Audio Quality

Even more important than build quality is, of course, the audio quality. How does the sound…sound? Thankfully, I can sum it up with just one word: excellent. Of course, if I could use more words, I would say that the Godox Magic XT1 audio quality is clear and clean. It is an excellent balance of sheer data quality, (48kHz, 24-bit) and the ever-important effectiveness of the physical windscreens, (deadcats) when attached externally. Or, for a more professional look, the microphones can be attached to the underside of a lapel or other clothing, using a clip or magnet.

Either way, the only drawbacks are the ones which are common to all lavalier microphones; if you fumble with your clothing or move around a lot, then you obviously risk either creating extra noise, or detaching the lavalier entirely. But, as I said, this isn’t a drawback that is unique to the XT1, it is just something that you get used to being mindful of.

Godox Magic XT1 Wireless Lav Mic Review | Design & Features

The touchscreen works very well, and the interface itself is highly intuitive. I was able to perform multiple adjustments without even thinking about opening a user manual; the Magic XT1 just makes sense, right out of the box!

You can adjust things like the audio volume, of course, but also change things such as the LCD brightness and/or its time-out functions.

Diving deeper into the interface and features, I like that the XT1 has multiple audio recording modes. Of course, there are “mono” and “stereo” recording modes, which record the traditional one track or two separate tracks of audio. However, there is also the very nifty “Safety” mode, which records in mono form, but it splits the tracks on the two channels and and records the B channel at -6dB. This offers a perfect, easy method of avoiding audio “popping” or clipping if there are any loud noises etc.Volume itself can be adjusted in 10 increments, which is totally sufficient for most uses, though maybe not as many as some devices.

Speaking of noise, background nose can be combatted with the 1-click dynamic noise reduction feature. This will (combined with the windscreens, when possible) give very clean, clear sounding even if there isn’t total silence wherever you are recording.

Godox Magic XT1 Wireless Lav Mic Review | Interface & User Experience

Godox Magic XT1 Wireless Lav Mic Review | Signal Range

The range is impressive, and definitely more than enough for any type of vlogging, podcasting, or studio style interviewing. Outdoors, the range is more than enough to accommodate greater challenges, such as being a wedding photographer with a camera at the back of a church/ceremony aisle, and a wireless lav mic tucked under a groom or officiant’s lapel. Unless you’re in an absolutely massive event arena with lots of additional interference from other devices, you’ll be fine!

Godox Magic XT1 Wireless Lav Mic Review | Value & Competitors

Godox is well known for offering excellent quality, performance, and portability. What this adds up to, of course, is a great value compared to any competitors.

Indeed, there are innumerable lavalier and wireless lavalier microphones on the market, and their price tags usually range from $200 to $270. Or, you could pay a staggering $500 for similar “flagship” options.

In our opinion, based on the feature set and value, and especially considering the fantastic design that helps you store and charge two microphones without having to carry around a bulky carrying case, …The Godox Magic XT1 does indeed get our highest recommendation in its class. And yes, this is even compared to those competitors that cost twice as much, or more!

There are only a select few options in the sub $200 range, however, with the features and quality of the Godox, we still have to put it at the top of our list. As one example, if you are hoping to have a wireless microphone system that can be mounted on a Sony camera hotshoe, to completely avoid the use of cables, the Godox WEC-S kit also offers two ultra-compact microphones and one receiver, and is priced at just $139.

Godox Magic XT1 Review | Pros & Cons

All in all, there’s a lot to love and not much to complain about. However, there are quite a few specific details that we need to highlight. These specific pros & cons, in our opinion, are a what make the Godox Magic XT1 perfect for what we’re looking for, but we recommend paying close attention to these details in case anything stands out for your unique style and needs.

The biggest complaints are, as we mentioned earlier, the types of drawbacks that are hard to escape with any portable, wireless lavalier mic system. For example, the little magnets might get lost, and you’ll likely require the two spares sooner or later.

Also, the tiny button on Lavs could get pressed accidentally, and the “lock” feature on the receiver only locks itself. So, just be careful not to place the lavalier in a location where, say, a groom’s lapel pin won’t accidentally press against the button.

Here is a quick breakdown of both the pros and cons of the Godox Magic XT1:

PROS:

Brilliant charging & carrying system

Excellent audio quality & features, including windscreen & dynamic noise reduction

Good accessory options (included) for attachment methods and wind screens

CONS:

No hotshoe data connection

No timecode support

The buttons on the lavs could get pressed accidentally, so

“Lock” feature does not disable the on/off button on the lav mics, just the receiver.

The tiny little magnets are likely to get lost, although two spares (four total) are included

Godox Magic XT1 Wireless Lav Mic Review | Godox Conclusion

There you have it, folks! The Godox XT1 is a wireless lav mic system that perfectly suits both entry-level and professional content creators, wedding videographers, and many other genres and niches. The Magic XT1 offers the best value, versatility, and portability in its class, and it does it at an unbeatable price.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on this new product, you can order one for $109 here.