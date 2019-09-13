Fujifilm has dropped the announcement of it’s latest addition to it’s X-camera line-up. The stylish X-A7, equipped with AF capable of tracking fast-moving subjects as well as detecting face/eye at high speed! Additionally this little camera boasts being able to produce high quality 4K video along with it’s large and bright rear LCD monitor, making usage a breeze. The impressive thing for me here, is compared to some previous reviews i’ve done, the 4k footage can now be shot up to 15 minutes at a time, and at 30FPS! This new system, which is available for pre-order now, will be available later in the fall with a price tag of $699.95.

Key Specifications & Main Features

24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor

UHD 4K and Full HD Video Recording

3.5″ 2.76m-Dot Articulating Touchscreen

ISO 200-12800, Up to 6 fps Shooting

117-Point Hybrid Autofocus System

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity significantly improved

Bright Mode has been added to the Fuji “Shooting Modes”

Stylish camera body weighing just 320g

Battery life capable of shooting approx. 440 frames per charge

Weighing just 320g*, stylish X-A7 carries a newly-developed 24.24MP APS-C sensor to deliver premium image quality with the company’s proprietary color reproduction technology. The sensor uses copper wiring to enable high-speed data readout, and features phase detection pixels across the entire sensor surface to enhance AF speed and accuracy. This enables AF tracking of a moving subject as well as Face / Eye detection AF with ease. The camera also records smooth 4K/30fps video and high-speed video, catering to the ever-growing need for high-quality video for use in Vlog** and other media.

The camera has a large 3.5-inch LCD monitor with the maximum luminous intensity of approx. 1,000 candelas to guarantee intuitive operability on the rear panel. Furthermore, this is the first X Series model that features a “vari-angle” monitor that users can adjust to any angles. It can be used in conjunction with the Portrait Enhancer Mode for self-portraits of advanced quality. The X-A7 is a perfect choice for those who want to upgrade their photography from smartphone pictures, offering a broad range of applications from casual snapshots of everyday scenes to travel photography and full-fledged photographic creations. For more information view the full press release from Fujifilm here.

This camera sounds pretty interesting to me as as a very functional travel camera to take on some more lightweight trips. I’m interested to get hands on with it to compare to the X-100T, but in the meantime, what do you think? Are you interested in a system like this? Are you looking forward to the improvements in 4K recording? Let me know in the comments below.

