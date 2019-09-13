Fujifilm Introduces the new X-A7 Camera with Newly Developed Image Sensor
Fujifilm has dropped the announcement of it’s latest addition to it’s X-camera line-up. The stylish X-A7, equipped with AF capable of tracking fast-moving subjects as well as detecting face/eye at high speed! Additionally this little camera boasts being able to produce high quality 4K video along with it’s large and bright rear LCD monitor, making usage a breeze. The impressive thing for me here, is compared to some previous reviews i’ve done, the 4k footage can now be shot up to 15 minutes at a time, and at 30FPS! This new system, which is available for pre-order now, will be available later in the fall with a price tag of $699.95.
Key Specifications & Main Features
- 24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor
- UHD 4K and Full HD Video Recording
- 3.5″ 2.76m-Dot Articulating Touchscreen
- ISO 200-12800, Up to 6 fps Shooting
- 117-Point Hybrid Autofocus System
- Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity significantly improved
- Bright Mode has been added to the Fuji “Shooting Modes”
- Stylish camera body weighing just 320g
- Battery life capable of shooting approx. 440 frames per charge
Weighing just 320g*, stylish X-A7 carries a newly-developed 24.24MP APS-C sensor to deliver premium image quality with the company’s proprietary color reproduction technology. The sensor uses copper wiring to enable high-speed data readout, and features phase detection pixels across the entire sensor surface to enhance AF speed and accuracy. This enables AF tracking of a moving subject as well as Face / Eye detection AF with ease. The camera also records smooth 4K/30fps video and high-speed video, catering to the ever-growing need for high-quality video for use in Vlog** and other media.
The camera has a large 3.5-inch LCD monitor with the maximum luminous intensity of approx. 1,000 candelas to guarantee intuitive operability on the rear panel. Furthermore, this is the first X Series model that features a “vari-angle” monitor that users can adjust to any angles. It can be used in conjunction with the Portrait Enhancer Mode for self-portraits of advanced quality. The X-A7 is a perfect choice for those who want to upgrade their photography from smartphone pictures, offering a broad range of applications from casual snapshots of everyday scenes to travel photography and full-fledged photographic creations. For more information view the full press release from Fujifilm here.
This camera sounds pretty interesting to me as as a very functional travel camera to take on some more lightweight trips. I’m interested to get hands on with it to compare to the X-100T, but in the meantime, what do you think? Are you interested in a system like this? Are you looking forward to the improvements in 4K recording? Let me know in the comments below.
