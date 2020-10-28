Fujifilm has today announced the newest members of its recently enhanced X-Photographer program in the United States. The 16 new members join the current group of 16 X-Photographers, beginning their 4-year terms on effectively on November 1, 2020. In July, FUJIFILM North America Corporation rolled out several progressive updates to the program, creating more opportunities for photographers to get involved.

“Over the past several months, we have made a significant effort to broaden the scope of the prestigious X-Photographer program in the U.S. to be more representative of our community,” said Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product management at FUJFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division. “We’re doubling the size of the program to give as many photographer content creators as possible the chance to showcase their work. The addition of these new X-Photographers to our already impressive roster of pros has us excited about the content to come.”

Fujifilm X-Photographers are leading photographers in the U.S. Fujifilm community that are passionate about creating images, mentoring new image-makers, and giving back to the community. The newest photographers added to this respected program were selected by a group comprised of Fujifilm staff, some of Fujifilm’s current US-based X-Photographers, and third-party reviewers.

The newly named X-Photographers for the 2020-2024 term are:

Aaron Anderson – https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/aaron-anderson/

– https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/aaron-anderson/ Elizabeth Austin-Davis – https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/elizabeth-davis/

– https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/elizabeth-davis/ Reggie Ballesteros – https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/reggie-ballesteros/

– https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/reggie-ballesteros/ Justin Black – https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/justin-black/

– https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/justin-black/ Dinesh Boaz – https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/dinesh-boaz/

– https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/dinesh-boaz/ Kirth Bobb – https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/kirth-bobb/

– https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/kirth-bobb/ Miles Witt Boyer – https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/miles-witt-boyer/

– https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/miles-witt-boyer/ John Branch IV – https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/john-branch/

– https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/john-branch/ Rebecca Gaal – https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/rebecca-gaal/

– https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/rebecca-gaal/ Michael A. McCoy – https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/michael-a-mccoy/

– https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/michael-a-mccoy/ Joshua Rashaad McFadden – https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/joshua-mcfadden/

– https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/joshua-mcfadden/ Ibarionex Perello – https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/ibarionex-perello/

– https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/ibarionex-perello/ Nina Robinson – https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/nina-robinson/

– https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/nina-robinson/ Chinelle Rojas – https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/chinelle-rojas/

– https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/chinelle-rojas/ Brandon Ruffin – https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/brandon-ruffin/

– https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/brandon-ruffin/ Caroline Tran – https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creators/caroline-tran/

“I am so grateful to be a part of the Fujifilm family,” said Caroline Tran, one of the newly-named U.S. X-Photographers. “Running your own business can feel like being on an island at times, but having Fujifilm by my side has given me great company and support to make this journey fun! I am so honored to be part of a group that’s so committed to giving back to the photography community.”

As part of the revised U.S. X-Photographer program, every four years a new X-Photographer class will be named, in an effort to encourage photographer and content diversity and variety.

“Adding term limits to our X-Photographer program allows more photographers to have the X- Photographer experience than before, and the opportunity to showcase the work of more photographers is critical to us,” Ha said.

As part of the program’s enhancements, several additional layers were also introduced. To be eligible to become an X-Photographer, the photographer first must be part of the Fujifilm Creator program, and then apply for the four-year X-Photographer position. An evaluation/vetting process occurs, and selected Creators are chosen to advance to X-Photographer status. Outgoing X-Photographers maintain alumni status and may re-apply to become an X- Photographer again once the next four-year term has passed.

To learn more about these newest additions, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/creator_category/x-photographer/. For more information on the X-Photographer program and other related programs, visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/news/2020/0701_23707/.