Fujifilm’s X-Summit event has been a very exciting one today, with a new high-end camera and five lenses being announced! Fuji pulled out all the stops, with their widest prime to date and their longest telephoto zoom to date! The new camera body, the Fujifilm X-H2S, has a spec sheet so impressive that quite honestly I’m not sure if I should even say it is suited more to photographers or videographers!

Seriously, the 26-megapixel sensor is so fast, it allows you to shoot stills at a jaw-dropping 40 FPS, and 4K video at up to 120p (FPS). Additionally, the fast readout speeds allow the X-H2S to offer an impressive new autofocus system, with subject recognition that includes humans, animals/birds, and a whole slew of mechanical things that go very fast from planes to vehicles.

If you’re wondering where the Fuji X-H2S will sit in Fuji’s lineup compared to the X-T4, and the “alternate” flagship X-H1, here’s the price tag: $2,499. Considering that the X-T4 currently sells for ~$1,700 and the now-discontinued X-H1 sold for $1,900 at its MSRP debut, I’d say that the X-H2S is clearly a step above all others.

From the official Fuji X-H2S press release, here is the spec sheet:

SENSOR: 26 megapixel BSI CMOS X-Processor 5 X-Trans sensor

26 megapixel BSI CMOS X-Processor 5 X-Trans sensor LENS MOUNT: Fuji X-Mount (APSC, 13.5×15.6mm, 1.5X crop)

Fuji X-Mount (APSC, 13.5×15.6mm, 1.5X crop) STILL IMAGES: 6240 x 4160 pixels

6240 x 4160 pixels VIDEO: 4K 120p, 4:2:2, 10-bit Apple ProRes HQ, (up to 6.2K 30p) 240 min recording time without cooling fan

4K 120p, 4:2:2, 10-bit Apple ProRes HQ, (up to 6.2K 30p) 240 min recording time without cooling fan ISO: 160-12800 native, 80-51200 boosted

160-12800 native, 80-51200 boosted AUTOFOCUS: 425-point Hybrid AF, subject-tracking for photo & video

425-point Hybrid AF, subject-tracking for photo & video SHOOTING SPEED (FPS): 40 FPS raw electronic shutter, 10 FPS raw mechanical shutter

40 FPS raw electronic shutter, 10 FPS raw mechanical shutter SHUTTER SPEEDS: 30 sec to 1/8000 sec mechanical, up to 1/32000 sec electronic

30 sec to 1/8000 sec mechanical, up to 1/32000 sec electronic STABILIZATION : Up to 7 EVs with some lenses, up to 5 EVs with some lenses

: Up to 7 EVs with some lenses, up to 5 EVs with some lenses VIEWFINDER: 5.76M dot EVF, 1.2x (0.8x full-frame equivalent)

5.76M dot EVF, 1.2x (0.8x full-frame equivalent) LCD: 3-inch 1.62M dot touchscreen LCD, fully articulated

3-inch 1.62M dot touchscreen LCD, fully articulated CONNECTIVITY: USB 3.2 (10GBit), USB-PD charging, wireless transfer & control

USB 3.2 (10GBit), USB-PD charging, wireless transfer & control STORAGE: 1 CFexpress Type B, 1 SD UHS-II

1 CFexpress Type B, 1 SD UHS-II BATTERY: NP-W235, 580 image rating

NP-W235, 580 image rating BODY CONSTRUCTION: Metal alloy, fully weather-sealed

Metal alloy, fully weather-sealed SIZE: 136x93x95mm (5.35×3.66×3.74 in)

136x93x95mm (5.35×3.66×3.74 in) WEIGHT: 660 g (1.46 lb)

660 g (1.46 lb) PRICE: $2,499 (Available for pre-order; shipping early July 2022)

In their press release, Fuji highlighted the new sensor, the X-Trans CMOS 5, and its new X-Processor 5. Offering twice the processing power, obviously, (the Fuji X-T4 topped out at 20 FPS stills and 60p 4K video) …it also improves overall image quality at all ISOs.

Honestly, I’m really excited to get this camera in for review, especially considering the amazing new lenses that we’ve been seeing from Fuji lately. As a wedding photographer, I often find myself in some surprisingly demanding autofocus conditions, such as a nearly-pitch-dark reception dance floor with highly erratic movements. To be quite frank, in the past I have only trusted a select few cameras to be highly reliable in these conditions, and Fuji’s existing camera bodies come close but are not quite there yet.

Fuji X-H2S: Speed, Autofocus, And More!

With this new AF system, (honestly, the image quality from Fuji has been excellent for years, almost as good as full-frame sensors!) …I am definitely going to be taking the X-H2S for a spin at some weddings this year. I’m also excited to pair it with some of the XF prime lenses that I haven’t reviewed yet, such as the allegedly ultra-sharp 16mm f/1.4, 18mm f/1.4, and 35mm f/1.4.

Aside from the popular spec sheet highlights, I’m also excited that the EVF sounds impressive at 5.76 MP with a whopping 1.2x magnification, (equal to a full-frame viewfinder at 0.8x!) …plus the IBIS is claiming up to 7 stops of stabilization.

Others might be more interested in the accessories, which include a vertical grip that offers high-speed ethernet data transfer, and a bolt-on cooling fan for video shooters!

All in all, whether you do photography or videography, and especially if you do both, the Fuji X-H2S looks to be one of the most high-end, value-oriented cameras on the market today. It offers speed, durability, and other specs that comparably priced full-frame mirrorless cameras can only imagine being able to compete with.

Pricing and Availability:

The Fuji X-2HS is expected to be available in early July 2022, at a price of $2,499. You’ll also be able to find it as a kit with their high-end video MKX lenses.

Accessories:

VG-XH Vertical Battery Grip: $399

FT-XH File Transmitter: $999

FAN-001 Cooling Fan: $199

CVR-XH Cover Kit: $19.99

Fujinon XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR | New X-Mount Fuji Lenses

In addition to Fuji’s new high-speed camera body, they also announced five new lenses. The star of the show for the X-mount, (XF series) it seems, is the XF150-600mm f/5.6-8. With the APSC (1.5X) crop factor, that’s a 225-900mm (yes, 900mm) equivalent focal length.

Considering the zoom range/reach, that is a truly impressive and attractive optic! Then, there’s the price: $1,999, which is again, rather attractive considering that the Fuji XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 is $1,899. To put this all in context, there is no full-frame telephoto zoom that reaches 900mm, as far as I know. The full-frame lenses that reach 800mm all cost multiple times more, and the full-frame lenses that reach 600mm, (you can just crop them to 1.5x as well, of course) …all cost about the same as this Fuji.

The Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR lens will be available in July for $1,999.

Of course, if you’re a videographer, then you might be more interested in the other Fuji lens that was fully announced, the Fujinon XF 18-120mm f/4 LM PZ WR. Why is this lens notable for video use? Firstly, the “PZ” in the name denotes powered zooming, as well as aperture control. Furthermore, the electronically controlled aperture offers smooth, seamless exposure adjusting, instead of 1/3 EVs, so your videos in changing light won’t have abrupt exposure bumps.

Fuji 18-120mm f/4 R LM PZ WR

Next, the 18-120mm lens is parfocal, which means that your focus won’t shift as you zoom in or out. This is another huge bonus for video. All in all, with its all-electronic control, and multiple methods to control zoom and aperture, and focus, the 18-120mm f/4 lens will likely be attractive to both photo and video shooters, and especially anyone who does both!

The Fujifilm XF 18-120mm f/4 R LM PZ WR lens will be available in September for $899.

Now, I did mention five total new lenses, however, only those two have been officially released. We did get three other lenses added to the X-Mount roadmap at the Fuji X-Summit event, and they look pretty exciting!

There is the Fuji XF 8mm f/3.5, which is not a fisheye lens; it is a 12mm equivalent ultra-wide prime. Next, there is the Fuji XF 30mm f/2.8 Macro, its widest macro yet, to supplement the existing 60mm f/2.4 and 80mm f/2.8 Macros.

Last but not least, there is (another) Fuji XF 56mm f/1.2; details are not fully available yet however I am betting this new ultra-fast portrait prime will improve on its predecessor by offering faster autofocus motors.

What Is The Fuji X-Summit?

Fuji has been doing these X-Summit events for a while now, and this one is the first of two for 2022! At the Fuji X-Summit events, which lately have been live-streamed, we see not just new cameras and lenses, but an overview of all of their latest technology. As part of the photography industry media/press, we also gain access to news such as this and have opportunities to ask about details that are important to us, and/or offer our thoughts.

Indeed, it’s more than just a press release. At this X-Summit, Fuji also announced that they’re working on a new 40-megapixel sensor, which is a stacked CMOS, the “X-Trans CMOS 5HR”. It will appear in Fuji’s highest-end flagship series successor, the X-H2, which will be fully debuted at their next X-Summit event in September.

Overall, I feel like Fuji’s X-Summit events, unlike most common press release events, is both more inviting and more informative to the Fuji user community. While many camera companies have usually attempted to keep all of their new products under tight wraps until each release date, the Fuji X-Summit is a great way to quickly find out what you can expect from Fuji for the entire year!

Why You Should Look Into The Fuji X-Mount

Overall, I’m continually impressed by the cameras and lenses that Fuji has been delivering in recent years. In my opinion, Fuji is really good at listening to its customers, and delivering as many of the desired/requested products as they can.

Over the past few years, we have seen Fuji’s fast-aperture XF prime lineup become almost fully complete, with clinical sharpness and overall image quality being a top priority for these bright (often f/1.4 or faster) prime lenses.

For those of you who need a refresher, the XF line of primes will soon include:

8mm

14mm

16mm

18mm

23mm

27mm

33mm

35mm

50mm

56mm

90mm

In fact, many of these focal lengths have 2-3 versions of Fuji XF-series X-mount lenses, some being more lightweight and compact, such as the XF 27mm f/2.8 WR, and others being high-speed flagship glass, such as the XF 50mm f/1.0.

Simply put, Fuji’s X-mount is by far the most widely supported APSC system. Not even counting the few Sigma and other brand lenses, Fujinon lenses cover essentially every focal length and range that full-frame systems offer. Not just that, but also, they’re doing it for a wide range of budgets, ranging from highly affordable entry-level bodies and lenses that pack in a lot of features, to high-end flagship camera bodies and lenses that offer no-compromises reliability and image quality. Then again, keep in mind that even their top-tier flagship options are often priced at under $2K!

Conclusion

But, don’t listen to me try and pitch the Fuji system to you anymore, I highly recommend checking out our in-depth thoughts on cameras like the Fuji X-S10 ($999) or the Fuji X-T4 ($1,699).

Are you a Fuji user? Do you shoot photos or video? Are you excited about these new cameras and lenses, or are you happy with what you’ve already got? Leave a comment below!