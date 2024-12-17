How Photographers Should Answer the Question “Can I Get A Discount?”

Over the past 15 years as a wedding and portrait photographer, I’ve heard my fair share of pricing questions from potential clients. Some of the most common—and often the most awkward—start with, “Can we get a discount if…?”

These questions usually come from a place of genuine curiosity or a natural instinct to negotiate. For some clients, bargaining is part of their personality or even something they enjoy—it’s less about undermining your value and more about their desire to get the best deal possible. And that’s okay. In this article, I’ll share the three most common “Can we get a discount if…?” scenarios I’ve encountered—and how photographers can answer these questions confidently and professionally.

What to Avoid

Before diving into common scenarios where clients ask for discounts, let’s cover a few key rules to keep in mind when responding to these requests.

Rule #1: Don’t Take It Personally

A client asking for a discount doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t value your work or will be difficult to work with. For many, negotiating is simply part of their nature—they’re trying to get the best deal possible. Responding with frustration or even a hint of annoyance can create unnecessary tension and might cost you the booking. Keep the interaction professional, positive, and focused on the value you provide.

Rule #2: Don’t Justify with Costs

When faced with a discount request, some photographers make the mistake of explaining how expensive their gear, insurance, or other business costs are. The reality? Clients don’t care. They’re not paying for your camera or business license—they’re paying for a luxury experience that tells their story and creates lasting memories. Instead of focusing on the “nuts and bolts,” steer the conversation back to the value, emotion, and experience you deliver.

Rule #3: Avoid Negative Language

Negative words like “unfortunately,” “no,” or “I’m sorry” can create the impression that you’re shutting down their request without consideration. Instead, reframe your response to emphasize what you can offer. For example, highlight the value of your packages, explore alternative options, or focus on the incredible experience they’ll receive. This positive approach keeps the conversation moving forward and positions you as a professional who’s confident in their worth.

Common Discount Requests

Now that we’ve covered what to avoid, let’s review some real-world, commonly asked questions regarding discounts.

Pricing Question #1: removing package items

“Can we get a discount if you remove [the engagement session, the album, print credit, etc.] from this package?”

Here are few response options to avoid discounting and reenforcing value.

Option 1 – Reframe the Package’s Value

“I completely understand wanting to find the right fit! Our packages are carefully designed to include everything you need for a seamless experience and the best possible results. If there’s something specific you’re unsure about, I’d love to explain how each part contributes to your day.”

Option 2 – Shift the Focus to Customization

“We don’t typically reduce items in our packages, as they’re designed to provide the highest quality and value. However, we can explore ways to customize your coverage to fit your priorities while ensuring you still get what you need.”

(NOTE: If removing a large package item reveals that a client is in fact NOT getting a discount compared to a lower package, then you are not pricing your services and products correctly!

Pricing Question #2: The Value of a Saturday

“If your Saturdays are so “in-demand”, can we get a discount if we get married on a Sunday, a Friday, …or even a Monday etc?”

This one is particularly for wedding and portrait photographers. This may seem like an odd question to anyone who is new to wedding photography, but trust me, it will pop up at least a few times in your career! In fact, some venues may indeed offer non-Saturday discounts. This is why you sometimes have couples getting married on a Wednesday!

Or, it may be an auspicious date, such as 7/7/7. Wow, that was one heck of a busy date for inquiries! If you were a photographer in 2007, then you’ll probably remember that date. (I guess the number seven is everybody’s lucky number!)

Anyways, here are some ideas for replies:

Option 1 – Focus on Equal Value Regardless of the Day

“Great question! While certain days are traditionally more popular, we put the same amount of care, time, and effort into every shoot, no matter the day of the week. The experience and results we provide remain consistent, which is why our pricing doesn’t change.”

Option 2 – Emphasize Demand Beyond Saturdays

“I totally understand why you’d ask! While Saturdays are often the first to book, we’re fortunate that Fridays, Sundays, and even weekdays are increasingly popular too. Since we invest the same energy, time, and artistry into every shoot, our pricing stays consistent to ensure you receive the very best.”

Of course, whether or not you want to discount is up to you. If you’re physically fit and have tons of energy, and/or if you out-source your post-production, or have the help of a studio manager/post-producer, then maybe your Monday-Friday 9-5 schedule isn’t a problem, so it’s no big deal to offer a slight discount for a weekday wedding. Your call!

Personally? After 15 years as a wedding photographer, I’m almost inclined to charge MORE for a wedding on a Sunday, if I already have a big one booked for the preceding Saturday! Working a 12-14+ hour day can be a huge physical drain, and “bringing your A-game” two days in a row is an even greater challenge. To be quite honest, I don’t know about you but I really like to sleep in on Sunday morning after getting home at 2/3 AM from an all-day gig!

Pricing Question #3: Up-Front / Cash Discount

“Can we get a discount if we pay in cash? Can we get a discount if we pay in full right now?”

This one is even more up to YOU, fellow professionals! To me, however, the word “cash” does NOT mean “tax-free”. I run a legitimate business, and I’d like to be able to sleep at night if I ever find myself bumped into a higher tax bracket and getting audited. 😉

However, cash is still awesome! It can go into my bank account right then and there without waiting for a check to clear, without paying a credit card processing fee, etc. So, if you’re in a good mood, or if you’re in a tight spot and cash-in-hand would be really great, there’s no reason to feel like you’re being “shady”, or selling yourself too cheaply, for allowing a (small) negotiation on price. Personally, I wouldn’t offer more than a single percent or two, and no more than a few percent depending on the total package price.

If you do not want to give a cash discount, here are a couple options for replies.

Option 1 – Focus on Value and Consistency

“I appreciate you asking! Our pricing is carefully structured to reflect the value, time, and expertise we bring to every shoot, regardless of the payment method or timing. Paying in cash or in full upfront doesn’t change the care and effort we put into your experience, which is why our pricing remains consistent.”

Option 2 – Highlight Payment Flexibility Without Discounting

“While we don’t offer discounts for cash or upfront payments, we do provide flexible payment options to make the investment easier to manage. That way, you can book with confidence knowing you’re receiving the full experience we’re known for.”

Conclusion

If potential clients are asking this question about your most affordable package, you may want to respond with “this is simply the minimum amount that I can afford to do business at.” Usually, when you put it this way, a client will have to respect your firmness, even if they decide they can’t afford your price.

At a certain point, however, you may get a sense of whether or not this is the type of client you want to do business with at all. In other words, plenty of great clients may ask this question out of sheer curiosity, and that’s fine! But, if you sense that the negotiation is deteriorating from “curiosity” to “low-ball,” then draw a line and suggest that they think it over for a day or two. As the saying goes, “you can’t win ’em all.“

Of course, this article is just a tiny collection of experiences that I've had as a full-time photographer, and thought other aspiring photographers might enjoy reading about. Setting your complete pricing, and interacting with each client during the booking/negotiation process, is an advanced skill that requires extensive training to master!