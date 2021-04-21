It can be confusing to read the string of words ‘environmental portrait photography’ and have a definitive understanding of what it means. It almost seems like an oxymoron considering factors like camera orientation or subject matter, but in actuality, it’s one of the most popular and awe-striking techniques of portrait photography. So what is environmental portrait photography you ask? We’re going to do a deep dive into this portrait photography technique and give you examples and teach you just exactly how to create one of your very own.

What is Environmental Portrait Photography?

While there is no Webster’s ‘environmental portrait photography’ definition it can be assumed from the grouping of words that an environmental portrait is distinguished by featuring a portrait subject while still showcasing a large portion of the environment in its surroundings. Often times we’ve seen that in our communities there are some skeptical photographers that don’t quite see the purpose of creating images like this when the subject(s) is such a small feature of the photograph, however, they obviously chose this location for their shoot for a reason, right? It would only be apt to feature it for a couple of shots to really develop the story/scene. Although there are some that classify themselves as environmental portrait photographers, many use the technique as one part of their storytelling method – pulling out wide to see the entire scene and then slowly working their way closer and closer to the subject.

How to Create an Environmental Portrait

Now that we’ve got a basic definition, let’s go over how exactly you can create your own environmental portraits. The first requirement is to grab a wide-angle lens, and there is no correct answer as to which lens is best for this, however, you’ll want a lens that doesn’t have crazy edge distortion in case you have your subjects close to the edge of the frame.

Step 1: Scout Your Location to Find the Best Angle

The toughest part of an environmental portrait is your composition. Since environmental portraits feature both your subject and the surroundings, it can be hard to determine what the right ratio or proportion of your image seems right. You’ll see in our examples that there are a plethora of ways to compose your subject(s) in your frame that still distinguish who they are while a large portion of the image features the surroundings. The fun part about environmental portraits is being able to squat down low or climb higher to find an interesting vantage point that isn’t immediately apparent to the naked eye.

Step 2: Dial-In Your Ambient Light Exposure

Decide whether or not you want to create a dramatic image or a natural image but brightening or darkening or your ambient light exposure. Since our goal here is to showcase the environment you’ll want to watch your shadows on your Histogram to ensure you aren’t clipping them so that you have as much potential in post-production to play with the image.

Step 3: Add in Off-Camera Lighting (Optional)

Once you’ve dialed in your camera settings you’ll need to decide whether or not your subject(s) needs more highlighting within the frame. Adding in off-camera lighting help distinguish the subject(s) in frame, especially if there is a ton going on in the actual environment. Some photographers have such a trained eye that they can spot natural highlights or rays of sunlight within their frame and place their subject(s) there to start with.

Rewind: Advanced Flash Photography Technique – Environmental Backlight

Step 4: Cue the Action & Photograph!

Once you’ve locked down your position and framing, all that’s left to do is pose your subject(s) and shoot! Be cautious of having your subject(s) look towards your camera if you are photographing them from a far distance – this can have a sort of ‘peeping tom’ like effect that doesn’t translate well into an image and you’re better off having them look at each other or at their surroundings.

Environmental Portrait Photography Examples

When we asked our Master Wedding & Portrait Photography Facebook Group to share their favorite environmental portraits we were overwhelmed with the response we got. Hopefully these images inspire you to think outside the box the next time you start photographing a scene because these photographers used a variety of techniques to showcase their environment and subjects. The infinite talent within our Facebook Communities is truly a reason why we love our industry – it reinstates that we can all learn and grow so much just be helping one another. Here is a selection of environmental portrait photography from our community:

Ralf Czogallik‎ – Website | Instagram

Jay Cassario – Website | Instagram

Paul Woo – Website | Instagram

Jos & Tree Woodsmith – Website | Instagram

Kevin Holding – Website | Instagram

Andre Brown – Website | Instagram

Brandon Russell – Website | Instagram

“I had a Profoto B10 with a 1/2 CTO and a 20-degree grid about 15 feet behind the couple and just below shoulder height. They are up on a rock so I had the light up at about ten feet high. These were my settings: 1/125, f/2, ISO 800. The bride’s sister came along with us for the sunset photos and she helped finesse the flash and she tossed the veil for me until we got it in the right spot.”

Lissette & Orlando Suarez – Website | Instagram

Janina Brocklesby – Website | Instagram

Scott Josuweit – Website | Instagram

“This couple’s wedding was at a ranch and the longhorns are one of the signature features of the property. Most photographers avoid using flash as they’re worried about being speared (a valid concern at that) but I knew that I had to use flash to get the sky to look the way I wanted it to. We pulled this off in about 30 seconds as the longhorn wasn’t too crazy about me being so close to him (shot at 16mm). All of the stress was worth it though as I feel like we created a photo that perfectly captures the couple’s day.” This image was taken with a Sony A9 w/ Sony 16-35 f/4 @ 1/200, f/5.6, ISO 50 Light (camera left): MagBox w/ FocusDiffuser + 1/4 CTO w/ 2x Godox AD200.

Kesha Lambert – Website | Instagram

Tanya Parada – Website | Instagram

“Environmental Portraits are my fav! Embracing the elements, location and light to show off the subject! My husband always laughs at me every time we’re in a beautiful scenic location and I say- “you know what this needs?” and he replies “a couple?” He knows me so well! Ha ha!”

Jennifer & Joe Mackey – Website | Instagram

“We had already shot so cool natural light shots in the tree tunnel giving it that cool leading line effect and as we approached this spot, we saw that the sun was shining through subtly. We wanted to enhance the light that was already there so we decided to add a half CTO gel and backlight the couple for a warm highlight to make them pop. We actually look for this lighting situation any time we’re in an area with a natural tunnel. In addition to the half CTO Gel, we also utilized a MagSphere and these were placed on a Godox AD200 at 1/8 power about 4-5ft behind the couple, waist level, with a slight tilt up.”

Lanny Mann & Erika Jensen-Mann – Website | Instagram

“Erika and I love pulling back to reveal the scale & enormity of the bigger scene, to remind our human audience about their fundamental connection to nature, and to place the viewer’s mind on the surface of our awesome planet. Mother Earth is extraordinary – let’s treat her that way.”

Jason Vinson – Website | Instagram

Hendra Lesmana – Website | Instagram

Pye Jirsa – Website | Instagram

Angie Nelson – Website | Instagram

“Hawaii is basically Neverland. From the moment I set foot on this island, I knew I was bearing witness to real-life magic. I still get goosebumps when there’s a good sunset. I still cheer when a whale jumps. And my absolute favorite thing in the whole world is sharing this place with my friends, family, and clients.”

Nguyen Quoc Huy – Website | Instagram

Raymond Nhựt Nguyễn‎ – Website | Instagram

Matt Gruber – Website | Instagram

It can be easy to fall into the trap of getting ultra-wide images where your subject is so small in the frame you can’t even see them. This portrait by Matt is a great balance of the scene and the couple. He adds: “I believe you can still show off the environment and tell the story, even if the couple is closer and larger in the frame. This image was taken before sunset on a cloudy day. I killed most of the ambient light and used a MagBox to make the couple stand out.”

David Mendoza III – Website | Instagram

Nic Hilton – Website | Instagram

“She grew up at the vineyard we were shooting in and this was the windmill she used to climb as a child. She always got in trouble for being up there, so it was the number one shot on my list for the day.”

Eric McCallister – Website | Instagram

Learn More About Environmental Portraits with These Resources: