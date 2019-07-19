Creative Wedding Portrait Critique with Jason Vinson | Community Critique Ep. 8
Welcome to our 8th episode of Community Photo Critique! This series was developed to help our community members grow and learn exponentially to take their photography to the next level. As artists, we should constantly be seeking criticism. We need to learn from our mistakes and find better, more efficient ways to produce incredible imagery. In the long run, this is what will make us more successful.
This week we are diving into creative wedding portraiture with SLRL Educational Ambassador Jason Vinson. Jason is also the Community Leader for the Master Wedding Photography with SLR Lounge Facebook Group. This is the best and most positive community to learn, master, and certify (coming soon) in wedding and engagement photography guided by the Wedding Training System created by the team at SLR Lounge.
Shoutout to Michael Bautista for the featured image chosen for this video and article, see more of this work on his Website and Instagram! A huge thank you to the photographers who submitted their images for this session, we hope you found our critique helpful and encourage you to submit more of your work for future episodes. You can see more of Jason’s work on his Website and Instagram.
Learn with Jason Vinson
You can learn more about my creative shooting techniques in my upcoming workshop “Camp Reset” this October 14-16th, 2019. Join me, (Jason Vinson), Jay Cassario, and Bud Johnson on an intimate and epic experience designed to inspire the hell out of you through gaining insight into their vision and shooting techniques.
Camp Reset was created with the idea of placing importance on taking time for yourself as a business owner since it is rarely realized in a small company. Along with continuing to learn and educate yourself, it’s just as important to set aside time to recharge, take a deep breath, and see where you and your business are in order to make necessary improvements and to invest in new ideas.
How To Submit Your Photos
Currently, submission is exclusively for our Master Wedding Photography Facebook Group. Join us here for your chance to featured in our next episode! If your photo wasn’t chosen for this round, don’t worry there is still so much to learn from just watching critique.
