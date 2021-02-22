On Think Stupid Simple, we had with us Patrick Hall. Patrick is a photographer, educator, and entrepreneur. In 2010, Patrick and his partner Lee started Fstoppers. Fstoppers started out as a simple place for creative professionals to learn photography and cinematography from behind the scenes videos. Fast forward 10 years, today Fstoppers gets around 3-5 million unique visitors a month. Today Patrick/Lee run Fstoppers full-time and split their time between home in Puerto Rico, and production on the road.

In the podcast, we talk about how Patrick began his career at a camera shop and photographing weddings, the space of online photography education during the beginning of the social media era, and his approach to creating unique and effective content.

About the Podcast

If you haven’t heard, we’ve launched a new podcast called Think Stupid Simple. It’s a place to have authentic long-form conversations with inspiring individuals across all walks of life. The goal is to uncover the stupid-simple truths that can help us all lead happier and more successful personal and business lives.

Tune in every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for a new episode!

How to Listen and Connect

➜ Visit our Website: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/

➜ Listen on Spotify: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/spotify

➜ Listen on Apple: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/apple

➜ Listen on Spreaker: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/spreaker

➜ Listen on Google Podcasts: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/google

➜ Listen on Youtube embedded below or click here to subscribe

Full Episode on Youtube

Excerpts from the Episode

If you’re short on time, we’ve included a few of our favorite snippets from the full episode below.

Creating Good Education

How Fstoppers Began

Creating Content for Fstoppers

Learn more about Patrick and Fstoppers on their Instagram and Website. For more episodes, be sure to subscribe on your podcast platform of choice.