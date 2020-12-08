This morning Capture One 21 was officially released adding some speed improvements to the users workflow as well as many long-awaited new features and enhancements including the Dehaze tool, iPhone HEIC Support, and ProStandard camera profiles!

The new Workflow Speed Edits will let you make rapid changes to a single file or in batches simultaneously, which should go nicely with the improved performance updates making everything work just that much faster.

Read the full press release below;

COPENHAGEN, Dec 8th, 2020: Capture One, the premier name in photo editing software, celebrates the release of the newest version, Capture One 21.

Linking our heritage to our future, this new version of Capture One reimagines the relationship between form and function to create a seamless bond between creator and creation. Combining its best-loved elements like personalized Workspaces and powerful Color Editor with new and exciting features like Speed Edit for immersive editing and Dehaze, to improve atmospheric conditions, Capture One 21 brings a new type of user experience; one that helps creators push the boundaries of their creativity by removing distraction and making it easy to exploit one’s creative potential.

Carrying on the tradition of development driven by user feedback, Capture One 21 is rooted in developing solutions to current challenges and anticipating tomorrow’s needs. With new ProStandard Color Profiles Capture One 21 introduces color technology that preserves authentic colors to overcome the challenge of unwanted hue changes when applying adjustments, and new HEIC support means Capture One is ready to work with cameras of today and tomorrow. It is also now easier than ever to learn Capture One with enhanced tooltips and easy access to tutorials right from within the software. Complimenting this suite of new features are improvements to current ones, bringing faster asset management and an improved importer to make organization effortless and quick.