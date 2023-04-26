We have covered which cameras are the best for photography, and which are the best for videography, but what if you do an equal amount of both? You definitely need a very specific camera that is truly excellent at both stills and video capture. For this reason, we are creating this complete guide to the best cameras for photography and videography.

It’s not about any one specific feature, however, certain features like resolution for both photo and video, plus autofocus capability, and overall shooting speed, matter a lot to both photographers and videographers. Some cameras are excellent for photography but lack any worthwhile video features, while others are highly specialized for video that they make downright cumbersome and impractical photography cameras.

Of course, a few cameras actually do BOTH extremely well, and that is why you’re reading this article now. With a good balance of resolution and speed for still photography, plus an impressive list of video features, these are “jack of all trades” cameras in the best kind of way…

Best Camera For Photography And Videography (Under $1,500)

Sony A6600 ($1,398, B&H | Amazon)

With the tried-and-true 24-megapixel APSC sensor that is capable of incredible image quality, the Sony A6600 is an excellent balance of speed and portability. Its balance of photo/video capabilities is complimented by a balance in price and professional features, too, including the Z-series Sony battery and in-body sensor stabilization.

In other words, there may not be any one feature that really stands out impressively, (except maybe the excellent autofocus with Sony’s Real-Time Tracking) …but the value and portability the A6600 make it one of the best hybrid cameras for almost all entry-level and serious hobbyist photographers+videographers.

Specifications:

4K, 29.97p, 100 Mb/s

4K, 29.97p, 4:2:2 8-bit via HDMI external recording

Up to 11 FPS 24-megapixel raw still frame rate

Canon EOS R8 ($1,499, B&H | Amazon)

The Canon EOS R8 is one of the most affordable full-frame cameras that is good enough for both photo and video. Despite its budget-friendly price, (for full-frame, at least) the R8 offers impressive video and photo specs. It accomplishes this by housing its amazing full-frame sensor in a relatively beginner-oriented, Canon “Rebel” style body. This makes it perfect for entry-level and serious hobbyist work, but maybe less suitable for certain professional work.

For those who are considering making content mainly for phones, (Instagram, TikTok, etc) the Canon R8 also offers features and functions for capturing vertical video easily.

Specifications:

4K, 60p, 10-bit, 4:2:2, Canon Log 3

Full-frame 24-megapixel sensor

Up to 40 FPS 24-megapixel raw still frame rate

Nikon Z5 ($1,296, B&H | Amazon)

For those who are a little more focused on photography than video, and who want a more professionally capable camera than the Canon R8, we recommend the Nikon Z5 because of its overall user experience. It just feels like a camera, and no other full-frame mirrorless camera that is this affordable comes close to matching it. The Nikon Z5 body is professionally rugged and includes dual card slots plus in-body stabilization.

It’s not the fastest camera, not for photo or video, but for the casual photographer+videographer who is looking for a camera that just feels like a great camera, the Z5 is it.

Specifications:

4K, 29.97p, H.264 MOV/MP4

4K, 8-bit via HDMI

30-min recording limit

24-megapixel full-frame sensor

4.5 FPS stills burst speed

Read our in-depth Nikon Z5 review here!

Best Camera For Photography and Videography (Under $2,500)

If you are a serious hobbyist or professional photographer and videographer, then you’ll want a professional tool that can handle any job. For example, many wedding photographers have begun offering video services. Certainly, it is incredibly convenient to be able to just flip a switch or hit a button on the same camera you’ve already been using for stills!

Having said that, note that because these cameras represent a balance between photo and video, their video specs may not always be up to par with the more dedicated video cameras in the same price range.

Why bother recommending these cameras? Because the opposite is less desirable: If you buy a video camera that is highly specialized for professional video, you may inevitably find yourself seriously handicapped in terms of capturing stills in a professional capacity.

Sony A7 IV ($2,498, B&H | Amazon)

The Sony A7 IV has gotten our recommendation many times for being simply one of the best well-rounded cameras on the market. Its video specs may not be as professional or as cutting-edge as some of the other options, however, its definitely the best “jack of all trades”. Its 33-megapixel full-frame sensor delivers professional image quality when capturing stills, yet the highlight of the camera is definitely its incredible autofocus system. Sony’s Real-Time AF tracking is the best in the business.

As is also standard for this price range, you’ll get in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and dual card slots as well.

Specifications:

4K, 60p, 10-bit, 4:2:2, S-Cinetone / S-Log3

7K oversampling

BIONZ XR Processor & AI-based 759-point autofocus

Up to 10 FPS 33-megapixel raw still frame rate

Canon EOS R6 II ($2,499, B&H | Amazon)

The Canon EOS R6 II is definitely a speed champion in its price range! With a staggering 40 FPS when using the electronic shutter, its 24-megapixel full-frame sensor offers one of the best values for anyone who does a lot of action sports or wildlife photography and wants to capture both stills and video effortlessly.

For the price, you simply can’t beat this level of high-speed performance, combined with a professional body and pro features such as dual card slots and IBIS.

Specifications:

4K, 60p, 10-bit, 4:2:2, Canon Log 3

6K oversampling

6K, 59.94 fps ProRes RAW External Recording

Dual Pixel CMOS AF II Autofocus system

Up to 40 FPS 24-megapixel raw still frame rate

Panasonic S5 IIX ($2,197, B&H | Amazon)

One of the best values on the market, the Panasonic S5 IIX is the slightly more video-oriented version of the Panasonic S5 II. Honestly, either full-frame mirrorless camera is an excellent choice, with the S5 IIX having just a few more video-oriented features that really make it stand out. The camera body itself is professionally built and accepts the wide array of Pansonic, Sigma, and other L-mount (Leica) lenses. This is one of the few affordable, photo+video friendly cameras that offers a built-in cooling fan!

Note that if you are leaning a little more towards photography than video, and would like to save a little bit of money, the Panasonic S5 II also has most of the IIX’s features, including the built-in cooling fan, and all the main video specs (6K30p, 4K60p) …except the raw recording options.

Specifications:

6K, 30p, 10-bit, 4:2:0

4K, 60p, 10-bit, 4:2:2

779-point phase-detection autofocus

RAW video HDMI output, external USB SSD recording & playback

Built-in cooling fan

Best Camera For Photography and Videography (Over $2,500)

When money is (almost) no object, you can get cameras that aren’t just a “Jack of all trades”, but honestly a master of all, indeed. These cameras aren’t cheap, however, their performance in terms of both photo and video is truly stunning.

Nikon Z9 ($5,496, B&H | Amazon)

As Nikon’s most modern flagship camera ever, the Z9 is indeed a champ. With its impressive 45 megapixels, it offers 20 FPS stills (raw) and up to 120 FPS stills when shooting JPG at different resolutions. The Z9’s video specs are also impressive: 8.3K, 60p N-RAW video, or up to 4.1K 60p ProRes RAW video. (Regular 10-bit video is 8K/30p and 4K/120p.)

Quite possibly the highlight of the Nikon Z9, however, is its next-generation AF system. The Z9 autofocus uses deep learning technology for subject detection, which works excellently on humans, animals, and various machines such as cars, motorcycles, and airplanes.

Specifications:

8K29.97p, 10-bit, 4:2:2

4K120p, 10-bit, 4:2:2

45-megapixel raw at 20 FPS

45-megapixel JPG at 30 FPS

20-megapixel JPG at 60 FPS

12-megapixel JPG at 120 FPS

Click here to read our in-depth Nikon Z9 Review!

Sony A1 ($6,498, B&H | Amazon)

Although it lacks the traditional built-in vertical grip that the highest-end flagship cameras offer, the Sony A1 is a champion performer. It is the only full-frame mirrorless camera that offers 30 FPS stills at 50 megapixels, RAW, with 8K-level resolution for both stills & video.

Sony’s Real-Time AF tracking is already legendary, and the A1 doesn’t disappoint in this regard, either. The eye and face detection is uncanny, for both humans and all types of animals. For those who are looking for a true flagship camera body that is a bit more portable than the traditional form factor, the Sony A1 is in a class of its own.

Specifications:

8K30p, 10-bit, 4:2:2

4K120p, 10-bit, 4:2:2

50-megapixel raw stills at up to 30 FPS

Read our in-depth Sony A1 review here!

Conclusion | Best Hybrid Camera For Photo and Video

All in all, if you only need to capture either photos or videos, but not the other, then there are innumerable cameras that will suit your needs very well. If you’re going to be doing both with equal emphasis, however, the optimal choices are narrowed down a bit. With this list, hopefully you know exactly which camera is right for you, and what your budget might need to be to achieve your creative, versatile results!