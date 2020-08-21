The team at the popular licensing platform Artlist has launched another competition for all you content creators, and it’s their biggest one yet.

Video: Artgrid & Artlist Edit Challenge #AGeditchallenge

This contest is for everyone, not only paying subscribers. You can create your videos with watermarked versions of the songs and footage, which are available for free-trial members. To sign up for a free Artgrid account, click here or get a full subscription here. Click here to open a free Artlist account or get your full Artlist subscription here.

The Edit Challenge – beginning August 20th and running through September 20th – focuses on creators’ ability to tell an inspiring story using music from the Artlist site and stock footage from their daughter site, Artgrid.

The contest is divided into three categories and will give away prizes worth $35k to 10 winners, with 3 Blackmagic Pocket 4K cameras going to the 1st place winners, plus high-quality filmmaking gear from the contest’s sponsors, which include the likes of Zhiyun, MSI, Spiffy Gear, Westcott, Røde microphones, Lume Cube, Red Giant and Quasar Science.

Click HERE to get all the details about the contest.

The Categories

Each creator should choose one of the following:

Ad: Create a commercial that’s up to 30 seconds long with Artgrid footage and Artlist music for a fictional brand.

Movie Trailer: Create a fictional movie trailer of up to 90 seconds using Artgrid footage and Artlist music

Music Video: Create a music video for an Artlist song that doesn’t exceed 5 minutes using Artgrid stock footage.

The Prizes

Each category will have three winners and another video will get a prize for the Judges’ Favorite.

Artlist has recruited some of the best filmmaking gear manufacturers to sponsor this contest.

The winner in each category will receive a Blackmagic Pocket 4K camera, the newly-released Zhiyun gimbal, a DJI Mavic Mini, and a bunch of filmmaking gear:

Spiffy Gear Spekular Core Kit

Lume Cube 2.0 Pro Lighting Kit

Røde VideoMic pro+

1-Year subscription to Red Giant

1-year subscription to the Artlist Music + SFX plan

1-year subscription to the Artgrid Pro plan

30 LUT pack

Another prize will go to each of the category winners:

1st-place in the Ad category will receive the Westcott Flex Cine DMX RGBW 1-Light Gear Kit.

1st-place in the Trailer category will get an MSI Prestige monitor.

1st-place in the Music Video category will receive a Westcott Flex Cine Bi-Color Mat 1-Light Set.

2nd-place winners will get the following prizes:

The Lumiee Duo Bundle

Lume Cube PANEL GO

Røde VideoMic NTG

1-year subscription to the Artgrid Creator plan

1-year subscription to the Artlist Music plan

30 LUT pack

3rd-place winners will receive the following prizes:

Lumiee Bi-Color

Lume Cube PANEL MINI

Røde VideoMicro

1-year subscription to the Artgrid Creator plan

1-year subscription to the Artlist Music plan

30 LUT pack

The Judges’ Favorite will get the following prizes:

Quasar Science Q-Lion Lights Out Work Light Kit

Zhiyun Crane-M2

1-year subscription to the Artgrid Creator plan

1-year subscription to the Artlist Music plan

30 LUT pack

The panel of judges includes some high-profile names:

Ryan Connely from Film Riot

YouTuber Darius Britt, aka D4darious

Travel filmmaker Brandon Li

The Artlist Creative team

They will evaluate the contest submissions according to the following criteria:

Storytelling

Editing skills

Creative use of music

Originality

Bonus points are awarded for uploading the video with a timeline breakdown on Instagram.

The Rules

You can find all of the details for the contest HERE.

The rules are simple – use Artgrid footage and Artlist music, don’t exceed the time limit of each category, and upload your video before September 20th with the hashtag #AGeditchallenge in the title.

The winners will be announced on October 5th, 2020.

Remember, you don’t have to be an Artlist or an Artgrid paying subscriber to participate. You can do it as a free-trial member and use watermarked versions of the footage and the songs in your video. Click here to open a free Artlist account or get your full Artlist subscription here. To open a free Artgrid account, click here or get a full subscription here.

Good luck!