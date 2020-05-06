In response to the current pandemic situation, Adobe has announced they will be offering their annual 99U Creative Conference as a free virtual event, hosted on Adobe Live and taking place on Wednesday, June 17th 2020. After hosting a sold-out event for over 1,000 creative professionals in New York City for 11 years in a row, Adobe is excited to be able to offer the 99U experience to the global creative community at no cost! Tickets for this event are normally around $999 so, this is a pretty big deal!

“The health and safety of 99U attendees and presenters is our top priority. In order to keep everyone safe, and in response to the extensive need in the community for content focused on creative careers, Adobe has decided to make this year’s 99U Conference a completely digital experience, and open it up at no cost to the creative community.”

The event will be emceed by Adobe’s Will Allen, VP of Community Products, and will include a mix of keynote presentations, creative workshops, and masterclasses, available on a daylong Adobe Live stream and on-demand for attendees. The program features a diverse group of speakers offering real-world insights that transcend creative sectors, including:

Anna Sale, Host & Creator, “Death, Sex & Money”: Anna Sale is the creator and host of “Death, Sex & Money”, the podcast from WNYC Studios about “the things we think about a lot and need to talk about more.” She has contributed to “Fresh Air with Terry Gross” and “This American Life.”

Nishat Akhtar, Creative Director, Instrument: Nishat Akhtar is a creative director at Instrument and an adjunct professor of design at Portland State University with an ongoing illustration and art practice. Her work is multi-disciplinary, ranging from illustration and brand design to interactive and experimental projects. Nishat has shared her artwork globally through exhibitions, lectures, and workshops from New York to Japan.

John S. Couch, VP, Product Design, Hulu: John S. Couch is Vice President, Product Design for Hulu where he recently led the successful 2017 redesign of the Hulu Experience (across mobile, living room and web Recently, he was the Chief Creative Officer of The Shop and Head of Design and Senior Creative Director for Magento and eBay Enterprise. Now he is leading the design of the future of next-generation storytelling in emerging platforms and formats.

If you’d like to know more and to pre-register for this awesome conference from Adobe.You can find the full speaker list and agenda here.