The bond between a bride and her bridesmaids is one of the most important things for a wedding photographer to capture on the wedding day. A surefire way to get pictures your bride will love is to catch her loving interactions with some of her closest friends and family. Take a look at our list of favorite bridesmaid poses to get some great ideas on how to get some fun and memorable images.

Important Note: These are simply some fun overviews of our favorite poses. Our actual, complete guide to wedding photography is in our Wedding Photography Training System.

Check Out Our 8 Fun Bridesmaid Poses Video!

Bridesmaid Pose 1 | The “Helping Hands”

Position Bridesmaids Around Bride

Stage Each Bridesmaid to “Help” with Something

Have Them “Smile as They Work”

Consider Shooting Against the Light

Bridesmaid Pose 2 | The “Kissy Face”

Place Bride In The Middle

Have Bridesmaids Surround Her

Have Bridesmaids Squeeze in Close

Have Them Blow Kisses Towards the Bride

Bridesmaid Pose 3 | The “Bouquet Face”

Place Them All in Straight Row

Have Them Hold Bouquets Up To Face

Mix and Match for Funny GIFs

Bridesmaid Pose 4 | The “Pillow Fight!”

Have All Bridesmaids Stand on Bed

Give Them Pillows

Have Them Pretend to Pillow Fight

Do NOT Have Them Actually Swing

Bridesmaid Pose 5 | The Look and Smile

Line Up Your Bridesmaids

Instruct Them to Look at Each Other and Smile

Consider Jokes and Other Posing Cues to Get Laughs

Stay Ready for The “In Between” Shots

Bridesmaid Pose 6 | The “Bouquets Up”

Place Bridesmaids Around Bride

Have Them Raise Their Bouquets Up

Or Have Them Stack the Bouquets in the Middle

Bridesmaid Pose 7 | The “Casual Walk”

Have Them Get in Straight Line

Have Them Walk Towards You

Have Them Look at Each Other

Repeat Until You Have a Perfect Shot

Bridesmaid Pose 8 | The “Silly Pose”

Have Each Bridesmaid Do Something Silly

Consider Giving Each Bridesmaid A Prop

Have Them Interact with Prop And Each Other

[REWIND: 9 EPIC GROOMSMEN POSES]

Learn More About Wedding Photography!

To learn more about Photographing the Bride, please see our full workshop. More info in the video below.