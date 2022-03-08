The bond between a bride and her bridesmaids is one of the most important things for a wedding photographer to capture on the wedding day. A surefire way to get pictures your bride will love is to catch her loving interactions with some of her closest friends and family. Take a look at our list of favorite bridesmaid poses to get some great ideas on how to get some fun and memorable images.

Important Note: These are simply some fun overviews of our favorite poses. Our actual, complete guide to wedding photography is in our Wedding Photography Training System.

Check Out Our 8 Fun Bridesmaid Poses Video!

Bridesmaid Pose 1 | The “Helping Hands”

  • Position Bridesmaids Around Bride
  • Stage Each Bridesmaid to “Help” with Something
  • Have Them “Smile as They Work”
  • Consider Shooting Against the Light

Bridesmaid_Helping_Dress_Pose

Bridesmaid Pose 2 | The “Kissy Face”

  • Place Bride In The Middle
  • Have Bridesmaids Surround Her
  • Have Bridesmaids Squeeze in Close
  • Have Them Blow Kisses Towards the Bride

Bridesmaid_Kissing_Bride_Pose

Bridesmaid Pose 3 | The “Bouquet Face”

  • Place Them All in Straight Row
  • Have Them Hold Bouquets Up To Face
  • Mix and Match for Funny GIFs

Bridesmaid_Bouquets_Bride_Pose

Bridesmaid Pose 4 | The “Pillow Fight!”

  • Have All Bridesmaids Stand on Bed
  • Give Them Pillows
  • Have Them Pretend to Pillow Fight
  • Do NOT Have Them Actually Swing

Bridesmaid_Pillow_Fight_Pose

Bridesmaid Pose 5 | The Look and Smile

  • Line Up Your Bridesmaids
  • Instruct Them to Look at Each Other and Smile
  • Consider Jokes and Other Posing Cues to Get Laughs
  • Stay Ready for The “In Between” Shots

Bridesmaid_Look_and_Smile_Pose

Bridesmaid Pose 6 | The “Bouquets Up”

  • Place Bridesmaids Around Bride
  • Have Them Raise Their Bouquets Up
  • Or Have Them Stack the Bouquets in the Middle

Bridesmaid_Bouquets_Up_Pose

Bridesmaid Pose 7 | The “Casual Walk”

  • Have Them Get in Straight Line
  • Have Them Walk Towards You
  • Have Them Look at Each Other
  • Repeat Until You Have a Perfect Shot

Bridesmaid_Walk_and_Talk_Pose

Bridesmaid Pose 8 | The “Silly Pose”

  • Have Each Bridesmaid Do Something Silly
  • Consider Giving Each Bridesmaid A Prop
  • Have Them Interact with Prop And Each Other

Bridesmaid_Silly_Pose

