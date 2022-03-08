The bond between a bride and her bridesmaids is one of the most important things for a wedding photographer to capture on the wedding day. A surefire way to get pictures your bride will love is to catch her loving interactions with some of her closest friends and family. Take a look at our list of favorite bridesmaid poses to get some great ideas on how to get some fun and memorable images.
Important Note: These are simply some fun overviews of our favorite poses. Our actual, complete guide to wedding photography is in our Wedding Photography Training System.
Check Out Our 8 Fun Bridesmaid Poses Video!
Bridesmaid Pose 1 | The “Helping Hands”
- Position Bridesmaids Around Bride
- Stage Each Bridesmaid to “Help” with Something
- Have Them “Smile as They Work”
- Consider Shooting Against the Light
Bridesmaid Pose 2 | The “Kissy Face”
- Place Bride In The Middle
- Have Bridesmaids Surround Her
- Have Bridesmaids Squeeze in Close
- Have Them Blow Kisses Towards the Bride
Bridesmaid Pose 3 | The “Bouquet Face”
- Place Them All in Straight Row
- Have Them Hold Bouquets Up To Face
- Mix and Match for Funny GIFs
Bridesmaid Pose 4 | The “Pillow Fight!”
- Have All Bridesmaids Stand on Bed
- Give Them Pillows
- Have Them Pretend to Pillow Fight
- Do NOT Have Them Actually Swing
Bridesmaid Pose 5 | The Look and Smile
- Line Up Your Bridesmaids
- Instruct Them to Look at Each Other and Smile
- Consider Jokes and Other Posing Cues to Get Laughs
- Stay Ready for The “In Between” Shots
Bridesmaid Pose 6 | The “Bouquets Up”
- Place Bridesmaids Around Bride
- Have Them Raise Their Bouquets Up
- Or Have Them Stack the Bouquets in the Middle
Bridesmaid Pose 7 | The “Casual Walk”
- Have Them Get in Straight Line
- Have Them Walk Towards You
- Have Them Look at Each Other
- Repeat Until You Have a Perfect Shot
Bridesmaid Pose 8 | The “Silly Pose”
- Have Each Bridesmaid Do Something Silly
- Consider Giving Each Bridesmaid A Prop
- Have Them Interact with Prop And Each Other
[REWIND: 9 EPIC GROOMSMEN POSES]
Learn More About Wedding Photography!
To learn more about Photographing the Bride, please see our full workshop. More info in the video below.
5 Comments
-
-
Anna Bebee
Great ideas. Thank you
-
Mike Upton
More arrows for the quiver, so to speak! Thank you!
-
Joseph Cha
Great article Lindsey! Make sure your photographer includes these poses when you get married!
-
Donald Jones
Great addition to my wedding posing pool, thank you!
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Best for best post Fun Bridesmaid