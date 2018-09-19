53 Remarkable Wedding Moments From August Award Winners

Our August Awards submission period closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to win in September!

To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page. The winners are determined by a combination of community scoring and panel scoring. The panel consists of photographers from the creators of SLR Lounge, Lin and Jirsa Photography, along with other professional photographers/SLR Lounge editors.

Wedding Portraiture Category

Apex Winners

Steven Herrschaft- SLRL Profile | Website

David Hofman – SLRL Profile | Website

Muhammad Wahyudi – SLRL Profile | Website

Florin Belega – SLRL Profile | Website

Donatas UFO – SLRL Profile | Website

Vedy Wirawan – SLRL Profile | Website

Maciek Januszewzki – SLRL Profile | Website

Lajarna Aravinth – SLRL Profile | Website

Patryk Bruliński – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Winners

Ori Carmi – SLRL Profile | Website

Martynas Ozolas – SLRL Profile | Website

Lajarna Aravinth – SLRL Profile | Website

Ryan Eda – SLRL Profile | Website

Jesse La Plante – SLRL Profile | Website

Daniel L Meyer – SLRL Profile | Website

Alexsandra Wiciel – SLRL Profile | Website

Victor Duduca – SLRL Profile | Website

Scott Josuweit – SLRL Profile | Website

Anmol Vig – SLRL Profile | Website

Gowreesan Pack – SLRL Profile | Website

Evelina Dzienaite – SLRL Profile | Website

Adrian Ilea – SLRL Profile

Landon Wise – SLRL Profile | Website

Ori Carmi – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Winners

Colin Coleman – SLRL Profile | Website

Alexsandra Wiciel – SLRL Profile | Website

Oyonds- SLRL Profile

Alvin Fauzie – SLRL Profile | Website

Emilija Juškovė – SLRL Profile | Website

Dave Shay – SLRL Profile | Website

Wedding photojournalism Category

Apex Winners

Annuj Yoganathan – SLRL Profile | Website

Devin Robinson – SLRL Profile | Website

Zach Blum – SLRL Profile | Website

Ruan Redelinghuys – SLRL Profile | Website

Jared Gant – SLRL Profile | Website

Sabina Mladin – SLRL Profile | Website

Lissette Suarez – SLRL Profile | Website

Lubomir Jiponov – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Winners

Robby Lesmana – SLRL Profile

Thomas Tanusantoso – SLRL Profile | Website

Lesmana – SLRL Profile

Storage Photography – SLRL Profile

Stefan Czajkowski – SLRL Profile | Website

Aaron Storry – SLRL Profile | Website

Manish Patel – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Winners

Anmol Vig – SLRL Profile | Website

Alan Wohlgemut – SLRL Profile | Website

Christi Chambers – SLRL Profile | Website

Samuel Lonawijaya – SLRL Profile | Website

Christi Chambers – SLRL Profile | Website

Vlad Pahonţu – SLRL Profile | Website

Yoga Praditya – SLRL Profile

Ram Karan Devaraj – SLRL Profile | Website

