53 Remarkable Wedding Moments From August Award Winners
Our August Awards submission period closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to win in September!
We also just introduced a new category for Awards: Landscapes/Cityscapes! Submissions for this category are now open – submit here!
To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page. The winners are determined by a combination of community scoring and panel scoring. The panel consists of photographers from the creators of SLR Lounge, Lin and Jirsa Photography, along with other professional photographers/SLR Lounge editors.Submit To Awards
Wedding Portraiture Category
Apex Winners
Steven Herrschaft- SLRL Profile | Website
David Hofman – SLRL Profile | Website
Muhammad Wahyudi – SLRL Profile | Website
Florin Belega – SLRL Profile | Website
Donatas UFO – SLRL Profile | Website
Vedy Wirawan – SLRL Profile | Website
Maciek Januszewzki – SLRL Profile | Website
Lajarna Aravinth – SLRL Profile | Website
Patryk Bruliński – SLRL Profile | Website
Summit Winners
Ori Carmi – SLRL Profile | Website
Martynas Ozolas – SLRL Profile | Website
Lajarna Aravinth – SLRL Profile | Website
Ryan Eda – SLRL Profile | Website
Jesse La Plante – SLRL Profile | Website
Daniel L Meyer – SLRL Profile | Website
Alexsandra Wiciel – SLRL Profile | Website
Victor Duduca – SLRL Profile | Website
Scott Josuweit – SLRL Profile | Website
Anmol Vig – SLRL Profile | Website
Gowreesan Pack – SLRL Profile | Website
Evelina Dzienaite – SLRL Profile | Website
Adrian Ilea – SLRL Profile
Landon Wise – SLRL Profile | Website
Ori Carmi – SLRL Profile | Website
Ascent Winners
Colin Coleman – SLRL Profile | Website
Alexsandra Wiciel – SLRL Profile | Website
Oyonds- SLRL Profile
Alvin Fauzie – SLRL Profile | Website
Emilija Juškovė – SLRL Profile | Website
Dave Shay – SLRL Profile | Website
Wedding photojournalism Category
Apex Winners
Annuj Yoganathan – SLRL Profile | Website
Devin Robinson – SLRL Profile | Website
Zach Blum – SLRL Profile | Website
Ruan Redelinghuys – SLRL Profile | Website
Jared Gant – SLRL Profile | Website
Sabina Mladin – SLRL Profile | Website
Lissette Suarez – SLRL Profile | Website
Lubomir Jiponov – SLRL Profile | Website
Summit Winners
Robby Lesmana – SLRL Profile
Thomas Tanusantoso – SLRL Profile | Website
Lesmana – SLRL Profile
Storage Photography – SLRL Profile
Stefan Czajkowski – SLRL Profile | Website
Aaron Storry – SLRL Profile | Website
Manish Patel – SLRL Profile | Website
Ascent Winners
Anmol Vig – SLRL Profile | Website
Alan Wohlgemut – SLRL Profile | Website
Christi Chambers – SLRL Profile | Website
Samuel Lonawijaya – SLRL Profile | Website
Christi Chambers – SLRL Profile | Website
Vlad Pahonţu – SLRL Profile | Website
Yoga Praditya – SLRL Profile
Ram Karan Devaraj – SLRL Profile | Website
SLR Lounge Premium members receive 3 submissions per month while SLR Lounge users receive one submission so make sure to use them before the month ends!Submit To Awards
SLRLounge WORKSHOPS
Let us guide you on your photography journey with the best photography education and resources. Browse our complete, comprehensive solutions below and take the next step in your photography.
SEE WORKSHOPS
Q&A Discussions
Please log in or register to post a comment.