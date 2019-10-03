In this video, I’m going to give you 5 workflow tips to help you edit video quickly in Premiere. I’ll also be showing you the benefits of editing consoles like the Loupedeck+ for Premiere Pro, but don’t worry, these tips work regardless of whether you’re using a keyboard, or an editing console. Thanks to Loupedeck for sponsoring this video.

1. Map Shortcuts To the Left-Hand Side

Utilizing shortcut keys is the best way to speed up your workflow in Premiere Pro. I like to map my most used shortcuts to my left hand so that I don’t have to take my right hand off of the mouse or relocate my left hand to another section of the keyboard. For example, my zoom in is set to “z”, while zoom out is set to “shift + z”. Now, I won’t have to move my hand to hit the default keys of “-/=”. Working with shortcut keys mapped to the left side of the keyboard greatly improves the time it takes for me to perform actions in Premiere.

Using an editing console like the Loupedeck Plus for Premiere Pro also gives you the ability to take advantage of shortcuts. The Loupedeck+ comes to default with navigation tools, editing tools, and other preprogrammed shortcut keys but is fully customizable to fit your needs. You can use dials to skip through the timeline as well as zoom in or out with a simple turn.

2. Add Most-Used Preset Effects To Your Favorites Folder

Using the Favorites folder inside the Effects Panel can quickly help you locate the effect you’re looking for. Simply drag your most used presets into the Favorites folder to get a consolidated list to quickly pull from. What’s even more useful is saving out presets where you edit the default values. For instance, if you find yourself using Warp Stabilize at 10% smoothness and Position, Scale, Rotation as Method, simply save out those values so you don’t have to adjust those settings every time you apply the effect.

To do this, simply dial in your preferred settings, right-click the effect in the Effect Controls, then Save Preset. Give it a distinct name, “Warp Stabilizer_10%_PSR” This will then appear in your Presets folder where you can drag and drop to your clip and all the settings would already be dialed in.

3. Stack Sequences For Selecting Video

One of the most daunting tasks we encounter is pulling “selects” from a shoot. A common way that most people are familiar with is three-point editing where you load your clip into the Source Monitor, set your ins and outs and then insert them into a timeline. However, one of the things that has helped us, especially for our workshop and course editing, is being able to see everything we’ve shot in one sequence. If we need to go back and reference anything, we have everything laid out in front of us.

Before we start a project, we like to drop all our footage into one sequence. Note: if we were to do this after we used the three-point editing method, we would only get the bits that we sectioned out using the ins and outs, which means we would have to clear those before we proceed. After dragging all our clips into one sequence, we create another blank sequence that we call “Selects” and then we stack the two. We’ll set our ins and outs on our top sequence and then extract the clip. This will essentially “cut” out what we marked as well as ripple-delete so that there are no gaps. We then paste it into our other “selects” sequence. We can destructively edit our top timeline now, pulling clips from and discarding what we don’t want. Our bottom sequence is where we paste any selects that we’ve sectioned out.