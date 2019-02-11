Get 6 Months of ShootQ Free With Any Workshop Purchase!

Inspiration

40 Award-Winning Images That Demand A Second Look

By SLR Lounge Official on February 11th 2019

Our January Awards submission period closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories.

To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page. The winners are determined by a combination of community scoring and panel scoring. The panel consists of photographers from the creators of SLR Lounge, Lin and Jirsa Photography, along with other professional photographers/SLR Lounge editors.

Wedding Portraiture Category

Apex Winners

Sabina Mladin – SLRL Profile | Website

Maciek Januszewzki – SLRL Profile | Website

Jason Vinson – SLRL Profile | Website

Jared Gant – SLRL Profile | Website

Shannon Cain – SLRL Profile | Website

Sergey Lapkovsky – SLRL Profile | Website

Ridho Irvan – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Winners

Ciprian Biclineru – SLRL Profile | Website

Antonio Socea – SLRL Profile | Website

Ori Carmi – SLRL Profile | Website

Aly Kuler – SLRL Profile | Website

Anmol Vig – SLRL Profile | Website

LTL Studios – SLRL Profile | Website

Saulius Aliukonis – SLRL Profile | Website

Wawan Hermawan – SLRL Profile | Website

Jared Gant – SLRL Profile | Website

Carsten Schertzer – SLRL Profile | Website

Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website


Prastika Bakti Permana – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Winners

Daniel Micu – SLRL Profile | Website


Dan Suciu – SLRL Profile | Website


Marius Igas – SLRL Profile | Website


Jesse La Plante – SLRL Profile | Website


Marcin Karpowicz – SLRL Profile | Website

Joe Payne – SLRL Profile | Website

Jared Gant – SLRL Profile | Website


Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website


Adrian Ilea – SLRL Profile


Stephane Lemaire – SLRL Profile | Website


Anderson Marques – SLRL Profile | Website


Alexander Lupascu – SLRL Profile | Website

Wedding Photojournalism Category

Apex Winners

Manish Patel – SLRL Profile | Website


Aaron Storry – SLRL Profile | Website


Aly Kuler – SLRL Profile | Website

Marlies Hartmann – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Winners

Alex Pasarelu – SLRL Profile | Website


Sarah M – SLRL Profile | Website


Scott Josuweit – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Winners

Nikki Leadbetter – SLRL Profile | Website


Scott Josuweit – SLRL Profile | Website

SLR Lounge Premium members receive 3 submissions per month while SLR Lounge users receive one submission so make sure to use them before the month ends!

