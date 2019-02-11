40 Award-Winning Images That Demand A Second Look
Our January Awards submission period closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories.
Wedding Portraiture Category
Apex Winners
Sabina Mladin – SLRL Profile | Website
Maciek Januszewzki – SLRL Profile | Website
Jason Vinson – SLRL Profile | Website
Jared Gant – SLRL Profile | Website
Shannon Cain – SLRL Profile | Website
Sergey Lapkovsky – SLRL Profile | Website
Ridho Irvan – SLRL Profile | Website
Summit Winners
Ciprian Biclineru – SLRL Profile | Website
Antonio Socea – SLRL Profile | Website
Ori Carmi – SLRL Profile | Website
Aly Kuler – SLRL Profile | Website
Anmol Vig – SLRL Profile | Website
LTL Studios – SLRL Profile | Website
Saulius Aliukonis – SLRL Profile | Website
Wawan Hermawan – SLRL Profile | Website
Jared Gant – SLRL Profile | Website
Carsten Schertzer – SLRL Profile | Website
Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website
Prastika Bakti Permana – SLRL Profile | Website
Ascent Winners
Daniel Micu – SLRL Profile | Website
Dan Suciu – SLRL Profile | Website
Marius Igas – SLRL Profile | Website
Jesse La Plante – SLRL Profile | Website
Marcin Karpowicz – SLRL Profile | Website
Joe Payne – SLRL Profile | Website
Jared Gant – SLRL Profile | Website
Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website
Adrian Ilea – SLRL Profile
Stephane Lemaire – SLRL Profile | Website
Anderson Marques – SLRL Profile | Website
Alexander Lupascu – SLRL Profile | Website
Wedding Photojournalism Category
Apex Winners
Manish Patel – SLRL Profile | Website
Aaron Storry – SLRL Profile | Website
Aly Kuler – SLRL Profile | Website
Marlies Hartmann – SLRL Profile | Website
Summit Winners
Alex Pasarelu – SLRL Profile | Website
Sarah M – SLRL Profile | Website
Scott Josuweit – SLRL Profile | Website
Ascent Winners
Nikki Leadbetter – SLRL Profile | Website
Scott Josuweit – SLRL Profile | Website
