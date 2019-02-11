40 Award-Winning Images That Demand A Second Look

Our January Awards submission period closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories.

To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page. The winners are determined by a combination of community scoring and panel scoring. The panel consists of photographers from the creators of SLR Lounge, Lin and Jirsa Photography, along with other professional photographers/SLR Lounge editors.

Wedding Portraiture Category

Apex Winners

Sabina Mladin – SLRL Profile | Website

Maciek Januszewzki – SLRL Profile | Website

Jason Vinson – SLRL Profile | Website

Jared Gant – SLRL Profile | Website

Shannon Cain – SLRL Profile | Website

Sergey Lapkovsky – SLRL Profile | Website

Ridho Irvan – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Winners

Ciprian Biclineru – SLRL Profile | Website

Antonio Socea – SLRL Profile | Website

Ori Carmi – SLRL Profile | Website

Aly Kuler – SLRL Profile | Website

Anmol Vig – SLRL Profile | Website

LTL Studios – SLRL Profile | Website

Saulius Aliukonis – SLRL Profile | Website

Wawan Hermawan – SLRL Profile | Website

Jared Gant – SLRL Profile | Website

Carsten Schertzer – SLRL Profile | Website

Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website



Prastika Bakti Permana – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Winners

Daniel Micu – SLRL Profile | Website



Dan Suciu – SLRL Profile | Website



Marius Igas – SLRL Profile | Website



Jesse La Plante – SLRL Profile | Website



Marcin Karpowicz – SLRL Profile | Website

Joe Payne – SLRL Profile | Website

Jared Gant – SLRL Profile | Website



Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website



Adrian Ilea – SLRL Profile



Stephane Lemaire – SLRL Profile | Website



Anderson Marques – SLRL Profile | Website



Alexander Lupascu – SLRL Profile | Website

Wedding Photojournalism Category

Apex Winners

Manish Patel – SLRL Profile | Website



Aaron Storry – SLRL Profile | Website



Aly Kuler – SLRL Profile | Website

Marlies Hartmann – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Winners

Alex Pasarelu – SLRL Profile | Website



Sarah M – SLRL Profile | Website



Scott Josuweit – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Winners

Nikki Leadbetter – SLRL Profile | Website



Scott Josuweit – SLRL Profile | Website

SLR Lounge Premium members receive 3 submissions per month while SLR Lounge users receive one submission so make sure to use them before the month ends!