Wedding Photography DSLR And Mirrorless Camera Bodies – The Complete Guide | 2019 Update
Overview of Wedding Photography DSLR Bodies & Equipment
With so many different styles of photography out there, wedding photography is in a category if its own. One minute you’ll be shooting traditional portraits, and the next you’ll be shooting relatively fast action. One minute you’re in harsh, bright sun, and the next you’re in a pitch-dark church or reception venue!
Because of these extremely diverse conditions, we’ve created a complete guide to the types of camera bodies a wedding photographer should consider. Basically, these camera bodies are ready for anything, from static shots to fast action, and deliver gorgeous image quality whether you’re shooting in harsh sun or near-darkness.
Most of these cameras also offer something we feel very strongly about as a wedding photography studio ourselves at Lin & Jirsa, and that is the ability to instantly back up your raw photos to two separate copies, using dual card slots. Having this camera feature allows us to leave one single (SD) card in the camera all day long, say, a 64GB or 128GB card, …while swapping out slightly smaller capacity cards throughout the day. Using this workflow, by the time the wedding reception rolls around we already have the prep, ceremony, and portraits backed up in our pockets!
What Makes A Camera Body Good For Wedding Photography?
Update: After reading some of the comments, I’ve deiced to add a section about which camera body features are actually required for wedding photography.
Simply put, a lot of people ask questions like, what about shooting speed? Do you need 8-10+ frames per second? (FPS) No, you really don’t, most of the time. I even photograph high-action Hindu wedding ceremonies, with fast-paced dancing and other action, and I’ve never set my camera to shoot any faster than 4-6 FPS. In fact, I did just fine when cameras were “stuck” at 3 FPS!
Another thing that people ask about is weather sealing and magnesium-alloy body construction. No, you don’t really need weather sealing for weddings in some areas, however, if you do shoot a lot of outdoor ceremonies in a part of the world where it rains a lot, then of course it’s a good idea! It really just matters where you live, and the type of weather you shoot in.
What matters a lot more, to me, is the overall durability and dependability of the system. Some camera bodies are prone to “bricking” themselves, or completely dying for no reason, such that you have to yank out the battery in order to hard-reset the camera. Other bodies have other issues. So, generally speaking, the bodies we are recommending shouldn’t have these issues.
Lastly, flash compatibility. Over the last 5 years, we’ve seen a lot of cameras lose their external flash PC sync port, and personally, I say good riddance. I hated PC sync cables, and their issues with consistency after a few months of heavy use. Thankfully, most wireless flash systems these days are all built-in to the flashes themselves, or a hotshoe-mounted controller.
Also, there are many great wireless flash systems that are cross-compatible, if you don’t need high-speed sync (HSS) or TTL. (through-the-lens auto-exposure metering) In fact, I’ve used Yongnuo flashes that were supposed to be Canon-compatible on Nikon and Sony cameras for years, without any issues. It’s all just manual flash triggering!
If you have any other questions about any other features, please leave a comment below. Suffice it to say, for most wedding photography, the most important things in a camera body are general durability, safety/backup, and autofocus reliability.
With that said, let’s consider all of the systems that offer great camera bodies for wedding photography!
Top Recommendations: Full-Frame DSLR Bodies
For Wedding Photography
Sheer Performance Champion:
Canon 5D mk4 ($3100)
This is quite possibly the ultimate wedding photography camera, with its flagship quality autofocus system both through the optical viewfinder and in live view. It works amazingly well in all types of light and can nail focus even at very shallow apertures. That, plus a great frame rate, dual card slots for image safety, and of course mRAW mode for those high-volume shooters who do a lot of general candid journalism and need to cram thousands of photos into a 14+ hour wedding day.
These are the main features (if you’re not a videographer) that make the 5D mkIV compete well against its competition. Throw in the gorgeous image quality up to ISO 6400, and the selection of Canon lenses that all portrait-shooting bokeh-lovers know so well, …and you definitely have a champion of a wedding/portrait camera body.
The only shortcoming of the 5D mk4 is that it has less dynamic range than it’s Nikon and Sony competition, but considering the progress Canon’s sensors have made at ISO 100 since the 5D2 and 5D3, dynamic range alone is not worth “jumping ship” over for most wedding photographers.
Sheer Performance Champion:
Nikon D850 ($3296)
The Nikon D850 is just as good of a camera as the CAnon 5D Mk4, and better in some respects. The awesome thing about the Nikon D850 is that you have both a high-megapixel sensor and a medium-resolution sensor rolled into one camera, a first for Nikon. Unlike the D810, which had a “beta test” mRAW file format that didn’t really save much much file size, the D850 offers a ~25-megapixel mode and ~12-megapixel mode which deliver great image quality and a substantial storage space savings for those ultra-long marathon wedding days.
The D850‘s base ISO of 64, and the amazing dynamic range that goes with it, makes this a favorite camera for those dramatic, scenic wide-angle portrait shooters who want to capture stunning images of their brides and grooms set against an amazing sunset or other backdrop, with image quality that rivals that of medium format cameras.
All-Around Value Winner:
Nikon D750 ($1296)
As far as bang-for-the-buck is concerned, without compromising any amount of professional reliability and performance of course, you just cannot beat a Nikon D750. Currently going for $1300-$1600 brand new, and almost half that in mint used condition, no other full-frame camera comes close to matching the combination of amazing image quality and professional reliability. If you’re patient, you could probably pick up a new D750 as your primary camera, and then score a used D750 as your backup camera, all for about $2,000. (As of early 2019.) Not to mention the fact that Nikon has so many generations of great f/2.8 zoom and f/1.4-1.8 prime lenses that you have tons of options when shopping either new or used.
Top Recommendations: Full-Frame Mirrorless Bodies
For Wedding Photography
Make no mistake, the era of DSLRs being the ubiquitous, preferred choice for all professional wedding photographers has officially ended. Full-frame mirrorless cameras have undeniably come into their own. With a handful of major advantages that will benefit a wedding shooter, such as in-body stabilization for f/1.4 primes and the WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) of an electronic viewfinder, the long-term future for many working professionals is definitely a mirrorless one.
Sony A7III ($1998)
This is our current champion of full-frame mirrorless camera bodies, as far as wedding photography goes. The A7 mk3 is the first relatively affordable full-frame mirrorless camera to offer those things which a wedding photographer needs most- reliable autofocus, dual card slots, incredible image quality at all ISOs, and last but not least, an amazing lens arsenal to go with it. The A7iii is currently just under $2K brand-new, and less when shopping used, making it the best option for those who want professional reliability, and are also considering the idea that owning two camera bodies instead of just one is a good professional choice.
By the way, don’t confuse this amazing camera with its predecessor, the A7 mk2. As a wedding photographer, you’ll absolutely want not only the autofocus and dual card slots that this mk3 version offers, but also its vastly improved battery life for those all-day jobs!
Sony A7RIII ($3100), Sony A9 ($3998)
Both of these cameras certainly make for great wedding photography cameras, however, they’re also slightly more optimal for other things, compared to the A7iii.
The Sony a9, with its $4,500 price tag, is really a flagship action sports/wildlife camera. It does offer an even more impressive EVF (electronic viewfinder) than the A7iii, and a slightly more capable AF system, but the difference in the price tags still means the A7iii is slightly more practical for weddings in particular.
The Sony A7R3 is a lot like the A7iii, but its $3,200 price tag gets you a 42-megapixel sensor instead of 24, and also a slightly better EVF again. If you make a lot of very large prints, then absolutely go for the A7R3, otherwise, the A7iii gives a better bang for the wedding photographer’s buck.
Canon EOS R ($2299)
Canon’s new RF full-frame mirrorless system is shaping up to be an incredible one, and many portrait photographers are already finding that the RF lenses such as the 50mm f/1.2 L and 28-70mm f/2 L are just gorgeous for general portrait photography.
However, as far as bodies are concerned, the Canon EOS R is not yet the “flagship” pro body that a wedding photographer could trust as much as they could a 5DIV. The EOS R only has a single SD card slot. However, that’s about the only drawback, so if you’re OK with it, the EOS R does make an amazing portrait camera, and at the very least it’s a much better backup camera to your primary 5DIV than any other DSLR. Feel free to sell that old backup Canon DSLR and try out the new mirrorless RF system. Canon has a full arsenal of flagship lenses on the way, and likely a flagship body not far behind.
Nikon Z6 ($1996)
The new Nikon Z mount is also very impressive, and its huge mount size should be an indicator that wedding photographers who love exotic lenses might be in for a real treat someday. For now, however, the Nikon Z-series bodies, both the Z6 and the Z7, lack the professional reliability of a D850 or even a D750, with their single memory card slot and slightly less trustworthy autofocus, if only in certain demanding conditions.
XQD memory cards are extremely tough and reliable, though, so again, just as with the EOS R, …if you’re already shooting on a D750 or D850 and you’d like to just dip your toes into Nikon FX mirrorless, then sell your backup Nikon body and trade up to the Z6, so that you can start familiarizing yourself with the system.
Additional Full-Frame Camera Recommendations For Wedding Photography
Okay, what if you’re really on an extremely low budget? There are many alternative full-frame camera bodies that a wedding photographer might consider. However, are they all a “safe” investment for such a high-pressure job as weddings?
The answer is, it depends. The camera absolutely must offer reliability, in more than one respect. It needs to be able to nail focus in extremely low light, which for example most of the oldest Sony A7-series full-frame bodies just do not do very well, compared to their amazing current-generation autofocus system. Not t mention the fact that, before the Sony a9 and A7iii, none of the Sony FF mirrorless bodies had a backup memory card slot. The same thing goes for the oldest DSLRs. Many of them have just one memory card slot, or unreliable autofocus, and although they could certainly “get the job done” in a pinch, the responsible, professional thing to do is to invest in a more reliable camera.
Pentax K-1 (and mkII) ($1796)
This camera is built tough, in fact it’s probably even just as rugged as the Canon 1-series and Nikon D5. It also has dual card slots, and one perk that Nikon and Canon’s DSLR systems cannot claim: In-Body, sensor-based stabilization!
However, we do feel that the camera may be at a slight disadvantage for wedding photography in particular. Make no mistake, the Pentax full-frame system is amazing and excels at outdoor types of photography such as landscape and nightscape photography, however, its autofocus prowess leaves a little to be desired in dimly lit churches, or on wedding reception dance floors.
Also, while the system does have a complete arsenal of lenses available, you’ll likely be unable to swap lenses or bodies with a 2nd shooter (or anyone else) in an extreme emergency. So, yes, please do consider this amazing camera, but do so with the aforementioned caveats in mind. If for example, you’re a serious landscape photographer on a budget, who also photographs a wedding every once in a while as a side gig, this is your camera.
The Nikon D610, and its black sheep brother the Nikon D600, receive our recommendation for one reason: they’re the cheapest full-frame cameras out there which offer dual card slots for instant on-location backup of your raw images.
However, these (essentially identical) cameras both lack the professional grade autofocus system that the Nikon D750 and D850 boast, so you’ll want to check focus on critical shots throughout a wedding day. Having said that, the image quality from the D610 is still more than enough to compete with even the latest cameras.
The Sony A7II and a7RII marked a decent leap forward in mirrorless autofocus reliability, indeed enough to shoot in most types of wedding photography conditions, as long as you do keep an eye on your extreme low-light and action shots. However, as we mentioned before, they both still use the infamous Sony NP-FW50 battery, and a responsible wedding photographer might need literally a dozen batteries to get through a very long wedding day without recharging.
The Canon 6D and Canon 6D mk2 deserve our final nod in the full-frame realm, with the caveat that they don’t have dual memory card slots, nor professional-grade autofocus. What they bring to the table is simply the overall durability that Canon is known for, and solid overall image quality that can meet any requirement a wedding photographer might face.
However, for the price of a new 6DII, you might be able to pick up a used Canon 5D Mk3, which has both dual card slots and professional autofocus, making it a much smarter choice. It’s an old, but “tried and true workhorse” of a camera, so if you’re on a serious budget and looking for a Canon DSLR for whatever reason, a used 5D3 is higher on our list than any other Canon DSLR below the 5D4.
Lastly, regarding full-size flagship cameras: why don’t we recommend a Canon 1DX2, or the Nikon D5, for wedding photography? Because for weddings in particular, their price and feature set are a bit off the value mark. Simply put, for the same $5,000-$6,000 investment you could buy TWO professional bodies from Canon, Nikon, or Sony, all which still offer the critical features such as dual card slots and pro-grade autofocus. For wedding photography, having a backup camera is extremely important, much more important than having 10+ FPS or a built-in vertical grip.
Top Recommendations: Crop-Sensor Camera Bodies For Wedding Photography
As desirable as full-frame cameras are, crop sensor camera bodies are totally capable of gorgeous wedding images. However, because of the emphasis that wedding photography in particular places on low-light image quality, it is hard to recommend more than just a select few crop-sensor camera bodies as the best long-term investment.
So, we’ll restrict our recommendations to the few cameras that offer both the critical features and (nearly) the same image quality as full-frame options. Indeed, make no mistake, these “flagships” make truly formidable systems.
Fuji X-T3 ($1400), Fuji X-T2 ($1100)
Fuji‘s APS-C flagship system as a whole wins our recommendation for APS-C wedding photography, because it offers more of the things that a wedding photographer cares about than any other APS-C system: great image quality at all necessary ISOs, great autofocus, dual card slots for instant backup, …and one of the most important things of all, an arsenal of lenses that would make even a full-frame shooter think twice!
Simply put, in the real world of working professionals, even among wedding photographers, Fuji‘s system has “stolen” more former full-frame shooters than any other, when it comes to professional portraits and weddings. The portability that the system offers is not to be understated, either. (Thanks mostly in part to its smaller sensor, NOT its lack of a mirror & shorter flange distance, mind you!)
Oh, and there’s also the Fuji GFX medium format system, if you ever get an itch for a huge sensor, but want to keep your primary wedding kit the portable X-T-series…
Nikon D500 ($1796)
This 20-megapixel 1.5x crop (DX) DSLR has better low-light image quality than a few of the earliest full-frame cameras! With the right set of f/2.8 zooms, or even f/2 or f/1.8 zooms, plus maybe a fast prime or two, ISO 3200 and even 6400 on this camera are ready for professional wedding duty. It also has a complete arsenal of pro features and functions, borrowed straight from the flagship Nikon D5, including flagship autofocus and dual card slots. (You’ll have to start buying XQD cards to take advantage of that instant backup feature, though.)
True, you could probably buy a used Nikon D750 for about the same price, and some of the best “glass” for a D500 is either FX glass, or just as expensive, however if you’ve been eyeing the D500 for other reasons, (say, a hobby in telephoto wildlife photography) …then don’t hesitate to consider the D500.
Canon 7D mk2 ($1400)
This 20-megapixel 1.6x (also APS-C) crop sensor DSLR from Canon is also capable of image quality that rivals the oldest full-frame cameras. It also boasts those two things we’ve repeatedly mentioned, flagship-grade autofocus, and dual card slots.
Like the Nikon D500, the 7D mk2 isn’t exactly a low-budget option, and the lens selection is limited to mostly full-frame options and a few EF-S lenses. However, these cameras are absolutely capable of professional results, regardless of their sensor size.
It is far more important to know what you’re doing, and to have the right lenses for the job, than to have a full-frame camera body without the right lenses, or the right skills to get good results in low light.
Using Beginner camera bodies For Wedding Photography
This is a very common debate that we wanted to address in this buying guide. Some people argue that you simply can’t shoot a wedding unless you have a professional camera, while others point out that any camera can get the job done, as long as you know what you’re doing.
Obviously, if wedding photographers could get the job done 10 years ago with the very first DSLRs, or 20 years ago on film cameras, …then of course the image quality from even today’s worst beginner camera is “good enough”
However, does this mean an aspiring professional should make a habit out of trusting beginner equipment? Absolutely not! Because, image quality is only half the battle for a wedding photographer. Reliability and overall performance are just as important, and those are what a professional camera body offers.
So, while a very experienced photographer could pick up any camera and get the job done, the professionally responsible thing to do is to invest in a professional system. You owe it to your brides and grooms who are paying you good money. This is why we stressed features such as dual card slots so much throughout this whole guide.
Using Other Digital Format Cameras For Wedding Photography
What about Micro Four Thirds, or digital medium format, you might ask? Again, they’re certainly capable, however, we feel that they would deserve their own separate guide that takes a different tone. Because whether its the image quality of smaller sensors, or the lens selection of larger sensors, each system is a bit of a compromise in comparison to any of the well-established ILC (Interchangeable Lens Camera) sytems in the full-frame or APS-C realm.
On that note, thank you for reading this guide! If you have any questions about a specific camera, or a particular aspect of wedding photography, please feel free to leave a comment below.
UPDATE: We’ve completely updated this gear guide for 2019! Thanks for reading, everyone!
Anyone used a D810 for weddings :P
Shooting weddings with the 5d mark3 is effortless, the controls are so ergonomic, i think i forgot how to use a camera without a joystick and all those quick controls. the 5d m3 will definitely speed things up a bit and increase your productivity, but that doesn’t mean that other cameras cant get the job done… its a matter of preference for me.
No doubt all of those cameras are awesome, but my love for Nikon shows and I have to say that the D800, and now D810 are the Wedding Beats, if you shoot your weddings the right way, and focus on capturing the moment and not spraying and praying, then frames per second shouldn’t be a justification. And the ISO and resolution outperforms the 5D Mark-lll.
Totally go with the 5DMK III as a first option if you can stretch the cost, if not then the MK II can be had at great prices these days although I agree that its low light autofocus is no where close to the MK III also the ISO performance does not match either – that said, before the MK III the MK II was a class leading body – dont let technology hang you up – the 5D MK II is also a superb body.
Hi M.Saville,
As always great to ready your informative articles.
Way to lay it out. When you mention Prosumer Cameras do you refer to 1Ds etc or does the 5D considered as prosumer as well or they fall in a different category.
Great work.
I am about to purchase a Canon 6d, one of the things I really like is the low noise at high ISO. How comparable would you say the 70d is in that category? I also really want to get into full frame shooting but the 70d is a whole lot cheaper. Thanks!
I am curious as to what you and your team’s thoughts on the d3/d4/1d tag for wedding photography? I currently have a d700 and I am looking for another camera. Either going for another d700 or d3 and making e d700 the backup. thoughts?
Good article, Matthew. Thank you. I came across this article as a result of my wife and I having photographed our first wedding together recently (april 2014). so I was was doing a little research. Let me assure you and the readers, first and foremost, that we did this for a dear friend on a budget. Okay? My wife has a Nikon D5200 and I have a D80. The pictures came out great, BTW. And, no, we do not call claim nor desire to become bona fide wedding photographers. Yet this experience proves the point made in the article that if you know what you’re doing, yes, it can be done. My photographic training was real world as an assistant to commercial shooters for many years, thus I taught my wife, and we had success for this event. Certainly serious gear upgrades would be considered if we were to do this full time, whether crop sensor and/or FF. For now, what we have works for what we do. And it’s not weddings! So a word of encouragement for those with less than “perfect” or desirable gear – learn the language of photography first, keep practicing and fine-tuning. Having your “chops” honed will help you make a better choice for your needs, regardless of name brand (I don’t get into name brand wars…they all work-it’s not the camera but the one using it). Be well!
Hello, and thank you for the article, I’ve re-read it 5 times to make my decision. I’m currently shooting with Canon 600d, but after doing first wedding seriously understood that it has it’s limitations where shutter speed and loudness puts me off, and of course ISO performance.
Can you please advise which route should I go, Nikon D700 with 35,50,85 mil nikkor lenses, or Canon 6d with 24-105 L lens… both options seems valid, but as I cannot test them in real life I would highly appreciate any recommendations.
Thank you!
— Erik
What about nikonu D600 or D610 ?
Hello. i love this article. Thanks for the write up. I am an aspiring photographer and i own a D7000. Do you have any recommendations on the lenses that are good for wedding photography or perhaps outdoor shoot? Please advise. Thank you!
Hi M.Saville / SLR lounge fans. I really enjoyed this article. I started shooting at weddings two months ago, with my 60D, because when i bought the camera all my friends were canon shooters, but i worked as a second shooter with 2 nikon photographers, maybe some of the best from my country (schimbator.com with d700 and d800 and wedding.iordache.md D700 ), and i really saw the difference between nikon and canon. In natural light it depends what lense you use, but in dark light with flash light nikon was a lot higher. (than my 60D :D and even 5DmIII). Plus red skin tones, and flash compensation.
What i was thinking about was to sell my canon equip and buy nikon, i have a flash and 3 cheap lenses(2 EF and 1 EFS), and to buy a used d700. How do you think, is that the correct decision? Or just to work with this, and to buy a new canon body and just some new lenses ? I would really love to read another article about nikon/canon lenses, price-quality.
Thanks a lot.
You are great!!!
The only thing missing in 6D ( and that includes 60D and 70d) is the lack of the direct flash exposure compensation button and are primary deisgned with the video user in mind.
I’d rather shoot with my 5D classic than a 6d despite its amazing high ISO and ability to focus down to -3EV equalled only by the K5II ( which would be my camera of choice only if it had a decent flash system).
I am a heavy on-camera flash user( yes both bounce and direct when shot when required) and inability to do it directly is a dealbreaker for me.
Currently I shoot with a 5DMkIII and the only real difference between my old MkII and MkIII is the new AF system, but the center AF system of 5dMkII and 5d Classic are also not bad at all if you can live with one AF point.
But I do agree, D700 still has the best bang for the buck. But I also love my 5D classic which i bought for around 600 bucks in mint condition! still half the price of D700! talk about bang for buck!
Its slow as anything but gotta love the old classic 5d sensor! The photos still look amazing even when compared to the MkIII images.
I love reading controversy from the professional passion of dslr body selections from pro photographers. I think Matt broke the system down in the best way possible to give us small fish a chance to make an informed decision. I would have to agree- as a sheer performance workhorse, MkIII is top dog… where as the 6D and D700 are “overall” value winners, and I’d still choose the D700 over the 6D. However, I do recognize how nice the 6D is.
Love the article. Thanks for the info. I have been trying to decide on upgrading from a Nikon d700 to a D600 or D800. It’s been a hard one. I love the d700 and can’t seem to find a reason to replace it.
Hi Matt
I wrote my reply before I saw your comment.
I’m sorry for calling it whack. I can be a bitch some times. Of course it’s not. It’s good and the quality of your work is great.
I had read the article and I had difficulty understanding the general praise of 5D3 in regards to bang for the buck and wedding photography, I have not read the 6D review on this site.
I agree that whack was uncalled for.
So let’s just leave it at that then.
Thomas,
Keep in mind that the 5D mk3 is actually still “middle of the road” in the grand scheme of things. You used to have to pay $8,000 if you wanted the most capable full-frame cameras, and even now there are flagships that sell for $6,000. The $3,000 investment into a mk3 or a D800 may indeed be 2X that of a 6D or Nikon D700, however anyone who has professional aspirations shouuld budget for such an expense in our opinion. Just be glad that you’re not trying to start a different type of small business that requires a quarter-million dollar equipment / vehicle etc. expense!
In the grand sccheme of things, maybe the 6D deserves an equal recommendation with the Nikon D700 as a value winner. But that is why I broke down the recommendations into two categories – sheer performance champions, and value winners. Any serious wedding photographer should at least consider a “performance champion” as their main workhorse camera. It may not be the right decision for everybody, (I myself opted for dual D700’s, instead of a D700 + D800 combo) …but the recommendations are made with our thousands of of readers in mind…
=Mat=
Actually I own a 5D2 and a 5D.
I was thinking about getting 5D3 but as I primarily shoot weddings with my d-slrs I think that the 6D is a better choice.
As I said the 5D3, and the D800 are better cameras – but are they the wedding photographers choice based on specs and capabilities?
I haven’t shot weddings with the 5D3 or the 6D or the D800/D600 but I’ve shot with them.
and btw it was not my intention to try and pick anyone apart – I just think that it was weird reading that 5D3 came out as a better wedding photographers choice than the 6D – even more so the 5D2.
5D3 is the choice if you want a better spec’ed FF camera than the 5D2 or 6D.
6D is cheap, better than 5D2, lighter, smaller, has lock buttons, silent mode, IQ as 5D3 – everything that really matters in weddings.
Anyway thanks for replying.
Hi Mr. Saville
I love you guys and all.
Been reading for years and the quality of your articles are typically great.
But this article is in my opinion whack.
The 6D is the wedding photographers choice.
All of the below mentioned is only in relation to wedding photography.
Is the 5D3 and D800 better than 6D – of course.
Canon EOS 6D:
It has got the IQ of the 5D3.
It has got the low light ISO noise as 5D3.
It has better low light focusing capability than both 5D2 and 5D3.
It has superior dynamic range, ISO noise and over all image quality than the 5D2.
It is lighter than both the 5D2 and 5D3.
There’s a lock on the dial of 6D where there’s not on 5D2.
There’s a lock for quick control on 6D where there’s not on 5D2.
It has got better auto focus capabilities than 5D2 and better than 5D3 in low light. (like inside churches)
With a little overhead you can buy two 6D’s for the price of a 5D3.
It has got continuous silent shoot mode where as the 5D2 has not.
It sounds to me like you’re rating camera’s overall performance and not wedding photographers choice.
PC sync cord – who cares?
Dual memory card slot – who cares? When was the last time you lost your only CF card from the 5D2?
CF cards? Who cares?
So I wonder why the 5D2 would come before 6D? Also why the D800 or D600 would?
Why would you want 1000+ huge RAW files, when 20mpx is more than enough?`
I don’t get it.
But I’m still a fan :)
Cheers
You simply don’t “get it” because you have never shot a wedding with all the above cameras. I have only shot a wedding with the 5dm2, 5dm3, 6d and the d800 and I can tell you that yes the 6D does slightly come above the 5dm2 but in no way does it come above the d800 or 5dm3, and the secondary card slot not only for back up, I use it for raw to my CF card and jpeg to the secondary so I can run a same day slideshow for my clients very quickly.
As for you low light auto focusing with the 6d, it is better than the 5dm2 but certainly no where near the d800 or 5dm3, shit my 1dm4 actually auto focuses slightly better in low light and that camera has known to suck for auto focusing in low light.
As for the HUGE raw files the d800 pumps out, yes we may not need 36mp but when you compare the sheer dynamic range of those disgustingly large files to any camera anywhere……its enough to make me a little angry sometimes on how amazing it is.
I don’t mean to pick you apart like you did with these guys but clearly you own a 6D and are a little frustrated that your camera was reviewed lower than you wanted but thats ok because as long as your wedding clients are happy with your photos and they keep referring you and you keep progressing no matter the camera you shoot with………then whooooo fucking cares!
Dear Thomas,
Way to flip out over a missing paragraph, dude! Read the review again, I pasted a missing blurb about the 6D in between the 5D 2 and D600.
Are you calling the entire article “whack” simply because of the 5D mk2 vs 6D recommendation? I actually highly recommend the 6D, if you’re on a budget, and although many shooters may prefer the 5D mk2 I would personally opt for the 6D any day.
Even without the missing section about the 6D, I believe the article made things clear about the 6D- It’s a personal decision you have to make, and both have their advantages, though for long-term professional aspirations I still must recommend the 5D mk3, D800, and D700 before the 6D.
By the way, regarding the D800 and D600 – Nikon has 12-bit and RAW compression options, so D600 files are probably SMALLER than 6D / 5D 3 files, and the D800 files are probably only a small % bigger. And the Nikon files are leaps and bounds better WRT dynamic range, which is very important to wedding photographers.
As I wrote in the article, don’t get offended if you own one of these cameras but it didn’t receive a higher recommendation. I’m not here to validate a past purchase, I’m only here to advise future buyers.
Also, keep in mind what Trevor mentioned above- Have you actually shot a wedding with all of these cameras? I have shot many weddings with every camera I recommended, excluding the Sony, and I make these recommendations based on that ~10 years of experience with DSLRs and weddings. :-)
=Matt=
Thank you sir for your suggestions. But i have a doubt regarding canon 6d. Well canon 6d provides 4.7 frame rate per sec which is less as compare to canon 70d nd others.
So my question is ,does it affect during wedding shoots ? if possible please suggest me between 6D and 70D.