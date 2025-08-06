Uni LensCap: A Smarter, Tougher Way to Keep Your Glass Safe

Lens caps are one of those accessories that most photographers don’t think about—until they lose one or crack it in a bag. They’re easy to misplace, they wear out over time, and in many cases, they don’t offer much more than scratch protection. DIYPhotography.net is stepping in with a new option that aims to fix all of that.

DIYPhotography.net has released the Uni LensCap, a universal cover designed to fit most DSLR and mirrorless lenses. It takes a different approach from traditional snap-on caps, using a stretch-fit design with built-in impact protection and a reinforced grip intended to withstand repeated use.

What Makes It Different?

The Uni LensCap is built around a stretch-fit design. Instead of snapping into place like a traditional OEM cap, it slides over the front of the lens—hood, filters, and all—hugging the barrel for a snug, secure fit. It’s made to work best on lenses with diameters between 60mm and 90mm, which covers nearly all standard zooms and primes in the DSLR and mirrorless world.

At its center, the cap features a precision-molded flat top reinforced by the Impact Guard Ridge. This ribbed structure serves as the first line of defense against drops and bumps by diffusing impact forces before they reach the lens glass. Around the edge, a reinforced retention ring ensures the cap won’t stretch out or slip, even with heavy use.

Built to Handle Real-World Abuse

DIYPhotography has clearly put some thought into where photographers actually use their gear. The Uni LensCap is waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof, making it a handy piece of kit whether you’re shooting on the street, hiking through the mountains, or moving gear in and out of a trunk.

Cleaning is as simple as rinsing it off. Unlike rigid caps that can crack under stress, this one flexes under pressure while still maintaining its protective qualities. The bright blue finish isn’t just a stylistic choice—it makes the cap easier to spot when it inevitably rolls under a table or disappears in a dark bag.

Who Is It For?

Pretty much anyone who wants to protect their lenses without dealing with loose or broken caps. Outdoor photographers and travelers will probably appreciate it most, as it’s designed to handle the elements. Videographers who often use hoods or filters won’t have to remove them before covering their lenses, which saves time and reduces wear on their gear.

For those who’ve been burned by cheap aftermarket options that stretch out or fall off, the reinforced retention ring is a welcome feature. The cap’s ability to cover different accessories—like UV filters and lens hoods—also makes it appealing to anyone with a mixed kit.

Key Specs

Fits 60–90mm diameter lenses

diameter lenses Flat-top design with Impact Guard Ridge to diffuse shocks

to diffuse shocks Reinforced retention ring prevents loosening over time

prevents loosening over time Waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, and washable construction

construction High-visibility blue finish for easy spotting

Pricing and Availability

The Uni LensCap will be priced at $34.99 for a two-pack. That’s not much more than buying two OEM replacements—except these should last far longer and offer better protection.

You can buy them directly from DIYPhotography.net, Amazon, and select U.S. retail partners.

The Takeaway

Lens protection isn’t glamorous, but it’s essential. The Uni LensCap takes a simple accessory and gives it the durability and versatility photographers actually need. It’s easy to pack, easy to clean, and tough enough to handle rough handling.

For anyone tired of caps that fall off at the wrong time—or disappear altogether—this little upgrade might save a lot more than just frustration. At under $35 for two, it’s a small investment to keep your most expensive gear safe.