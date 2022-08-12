Simple adjustments can turn simple walk-up shots into incredible portraits. In this video, I’ll be walking through composition tips for improving your maternity photography.

Video: Tips for Improving Your Maternity Photography Compositions

Let’s build this portrait from the ground up using the C.A.M.P. framework as I provide tips for better compositions along the way.

Composition & Ambient Light

I wanted a big and wide portrait of my couple in this beautiful park using the RF 70-200mm f/2.8 Zoom Lens on my Canon EOS R5. However, in the background was a road which I simply concealed in the shot using this tree. The ambient light settings were dialed to 1/500 sec, f/2.8, at ISO 400.

We also get natural framing around the couple with a darker background which will help our next step.

“Modifying” Natural Light

Rather than adding flash, I preferred to use “micro adjustments” to make the most of the beautiful natural light that we had. I simply moved my couple forward into the light which created a nice backlight against that darker background. I also moved further back and zoomed in to add more depth.

Another fun trick is to rotate your subjects in the light to create natural kickers. The light will bounce off each other, creating these nice edge lights that pull them more out of the background.

Capture Your Portraits

With everything set up, it’s time to start capturing the portraits. Check out these Maternity Posing Tips to help you get those perfect looks.

Conclusion

I hope you enjoyed this article/video! Here’s a quick recap of all the tips:

Use the environment to frame out unwanted background elements.

Place your subjects in the light in front of a darker background.

Create depth by moving back and zooming in.

Rotate your subjects to create natural kicker lights.

To learn more, visit SLR Lounge Premium for a full Posing Workshop as well as complete guide on capturing Maternity Photos. Also, be sure to visit Visual Flow for intuitive Lightroom presets that will help you get that perfect look in any lighting condition.

Don’t miss our next episode of Mastering Your Craft on Adorama’s YouTube channel next week! If you want to catch up on all the episodes, make sure you check out our playlist!